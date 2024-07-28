Easton a beast on Victorian Solo Piping Championships, winning all four top events

Melbourne – July 27, 2024 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, hopped across the water to compete in the Victorian Pipers’ Association’s Victorian Championships and Australian Piobaireachd medals at Presbyterian Ladies’ College and came away with a perfect day, winning all four of the events he entered. More than AUD$5,000 in prize money was awarded across all of the grades, and about 60 solo pipers participated in the competitions.

In addition to prize money for each event, Easton won $1,000 and the James Center Memorial Trophy, donated by the family of the famous bonnet-wearing Scottish piper and bagpipe maker who emigrated to Australia later in his life.

Piobaireachd

Australian Gold Medal (AUD$500)

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Jonathan Quay

3rd Struan Thorpe

Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Malcolm McRae

Australian Silver Medal ($300)

1st Robert Wilkinson

2nd Greg Lowe

3rd Henry Carls

Judges: Fiona Manson, Malcolm McRae

Australian Bronze Medal ($150)

1st Stephanie Scott

2nd Roger Sinclair

3rd Jasmine Hofen

Judge: Marion Horsburgh

D Grade (ground and next variation, $50)

1st Brendan Nicholls

2nd Sherry Li

3rd James Brisolin

Judge: Alastair McInnes

Novice (ground only, $40)

1st Charli Millar

2nd Saxon Coffey

3rd Sachindri Rathnayake

Judge: Marion Horsburgh

Light Music

A Grade

2/4 March

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Craig Sked

3rd Callum Carn

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Ian Lyons

3rd Craig Sked

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Craig Sked

3rd Struan Thorpe

B Grade

2/4 March

1st Simon Gibson

2nd Michael Zhang

3rd Greg Lowe

Strathspey & Reel

1st Michael Zhang

2nd Greg Lowe

3rd Cameron Ely

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Campbell Wilson (Aus)

2nd Cameron Ely

3rd Simon Gibson

B Grade Champion: Michael Zhang (Scots of Victoria Trophy; $300)

C Grade

2/4 March

1st Jessie Sun

2nd Jasmine Hofen

3rd Stephanie Scott

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jessie Sun

2nd Jasmine Hofen

3rd Stephanie Scott

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jessie Sun

2nd Stephanie Scott

3rd Jasmine Hofen

C Grade Champion: Jessie Sun (Clan McLennan Perpetual Shield; $250)

D Grade

2/4 March

1st Charlie Tickell

2nd Sophie Lambourn

3rd Ebony Ciccocioppo

Strathspey & Reel

1st Charlie Tickell

2nd Ebony Ciccocioppo

3rd Sophie Lambourn

D Grade Champion: Charlie Tickell (Bradshaw Family Perpetual Shield; $200)

Novice Light Music

2/4 March

1st Jeanae Bao

2nd Isabella Lau

3rd Saxon Coffey

Slow Air

1st Jonathon Zilber

2nd Charlie Schaefer

3rd Sachindri Rathnayake

Novice Champion: Saxon Coffey (Clan McGillivray Perpetual Shield; $150)