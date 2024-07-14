Easton and Rowe get it done at 72nd annual Brown Cup in New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand – July 13, 2024 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, and Hunterville, New Zealand’s Willie Rowe were the winners, respectively, of the annual Everest Piobaireachd and Brown Cup light music at the Wellington Pipers Club’s 72nd annual Brown Cup Competition at Scots College Wellington.

The prizes were presented by 87-year-old Highland Society of London Gold Medallist John Hanning, a 10-time winner of the Brown Cup, who also presented Wellington’s Liam Kernaghan with the Neil McPhee Memorial Medal for winning the March contest at the annual New Zealand Solo Piping Championships.

Of note, Brown Cup competitor Bruce Omundsen performed all tunes composed by Grade 1 Manawatu Scottish members, of which he’s been a member for 18 years. Omundsen wrote the march, strathspey and reel, Stewart McKenzie composed the air, Dennis Pierce wrote the hornpipe, and Willie Rowe composed the jig.

Everest Piobaireachd

1st Stuart Easton, “The Big Spree”

2nd Willie Rowe, “Clan Ranald’s Salute”

3rd Lous Davis, Dunedin, New Zealand, “Nameless, Hiharian dro a dro”

4th Brendan Eade, Te Aroha, New Zealand, “Black Donald’s March”

Judges: Ross Hanning, Iain Hines, Murray Mansfield

Brown Cup (MSRAJHP)

1st Willie Rowe

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Callum Carn, Wellington

4th Brendon Eade

Judges: Ross Hanning, Murray Mansfield