Results
September 30, 2023

A sweep at Brown Cup Solo Piping by Stuart Easton

Wellington – September 30, 2023 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston, North, New Zealand, won both the Everest Piobaireachd and the Brown Cup MSR events at the annual Brown Cup Solo Piping Competition held at Scots College. Entries were lower over past years, probably due to the event being held a little later in the year and many prominent Kiwi pipers spending their disposable income on going to the World Pipe Band Championships.

The Wellington Pipers’ Club runs the competition, named for Robert Brown, which pays homage to Wellington Pipers Club patron W.G. Brown. The Everest Memorial honours former Wellington Pipers Club President Bob Everest. Pipers have to submit three tunes of their own choice and play one.

Prize winners at the 2023 Brown Cup, which overall winner Stuart Easton is holding.

Everest Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
2nd Louis Davis, Dunedin, New Zealand, “Craigellachie”
3rd Campbell Wilson, Wellington, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”
4th Callum Carn, Wellington, “Lament for John MacDonald of Inverness”
Judges: John Decker, Ross Hanning

Brown Cup MSR
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Campbell Wilson, Auckland
3rd Callum Carn
4th Louis Davis
Judges: Scott Giffen, Ross Hanning

 

