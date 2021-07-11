Two in a Rowe for Willie at Brown Cup solo piping

Wellington, New Zealand – July 10, 2021 – Willie Rowe of Rata, New Zealand, won both the piobaireachd and the light music at the 69th annual Brown Cup Solo Piping Competition, sponsored by the Wellington Pipers Club. The contest was held live and in-person and well supported by both contestants and enthusiasts.

The competition is one of the only annual events that has not missed an in-person year. Last year’s Brown Cup was delayed a few months, held in September after the country lifted pandemic restrictions.

Everest Memorial Piobaireachd

1st Willie Rowe, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

2nd Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand, “Isabel Mackay”

3rd Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, New Zealand, “Lament for Mary MacLeod”

4th Callum Carn, Wellington, New Zealand, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

Judges: Alastair Hanning, Marion Horsburgh

Brown Cup MSR, Air, Jig & Hornpipe

1st Willie Rowe

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Murray Mansfield, Palmerston North, New Zealand

4th Hamish Reade, Nelson, New Zealand

