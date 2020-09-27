Published: September 27, 2020

Easton, Rowe winners at in-person Brown and Everest Cups

Stuart Easton (left) with the Brown Cup, along with judge John Hanning.

Wellington, New Zealand – September 26, 2020 – Stuart Easton win the Brown Cup March, Strathspey, Reel, Hornpipe & Jig and Slow Air and Willie Rowe took the Everest Cup Piobaireachd at the annual competitions put on by the Wellington Pipers’ Club. It was the 68th consecutive time that the Brown Cup was held and, because of New Zealand’s efficacy in tamping down the coronavirus, the country is able to hold significant gatherings.

The Brown Cup is named for W. G. Brown, the founder of the Wellington Pipers Club in 1951. Frank MacKinnon hold the record for most wins, with 14. The Everest Cup is named for Bob Everest, who was a later president of the Club, and was a prominent piper and bagpipe maker.

Brown Cup (March, Strathspey, Reel, Jig & Hornpipe and Slow March of their own choice in any order with a maximum of two tuning breaks.)
1st Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand
2nd Adam Michie, Auckland
3rd Lewis McDonald, Auckland
4th Willie Rowe, Itiku, New Zealand
Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Ross Hanning

Everest Cup Piobaireachd
1st Willie Rowe
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Scott Armstrong
4th Jordan Johnston, Wellington
Judge: John Hanning, Iain Hines

Also competing: Callum Cairn, Wellington; Shannon Carnihan, Wellington; Mark Crooks, Palmerston North; Liz Drury,  Christchurch Sebastian George, Palmerston North, New Zealand; Marion Horsburgh, Wellington; George Mason, Wellington; Lachlan McKean, Wellington; Cameron McKean, Wellington; Mathew McNaughton, Auckland; Martin McPhee, Wellington; Libby Munro, Tauranga, New Zealand; Bruce Omundsen, Wellington; Hayden Pullan, Auckland.

 

