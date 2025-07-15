Faced with funding challenges, “National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland 2.0” implements fee-based approach

Scotland’s National Piping Centre is introducing participant fees to its National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland “Ensembles” program, “a decision we have not taken lightly and one we ultimately believe is in everyone’s best interest,” according to NYPBS Director Steven Blake.

“In the short term, this is a substantial change to implement, but one we believe is necessary as part of our longer-term commitment to making NYPBS fair-for-all, financially resilient, and maximizing the benefit to our participants.”

The strategy is part of the self-described shift from “free-for-all” to “fair-for-all” as “a pragmatic response to reality.”

“We have been left with a stark choice: evolve, adapt and improve, or end the program altogether. We have chosen to evolve.” – NYPBS Director Steven Blake

Since its inception in 2003, the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland has operated at no cost to the families of young pipers and drummers who passed the stringent audition process to be accepted into the program, one that has been emulated worldwide as a model of learning and performance without the pressure of competition.

Applications to the Ensembles program are open until August 24th for pipers and drummers ages 10 to 25 who reside in or are linked to Scotland. Players can be from novice to Grade 1 band ability, provided they are “confident with their instruments, for pipers this means having transitioned fully onto the pipes and producing a steady tone; familiar with a variety of different tune styles and are expanding their repertoire including marches, strathspeys, reels, hornpipes and jigs.”

Here's a promo video for the program:

Throughout the 2025-’26 term, participants will be involved in masterclasses and collaborations with top pipe band figures and visiting artists, potential mentoring roles in NYPBS Pathways events for novices, and the traditional End-of-Year Concert held each April at a prestigious venue in Scotland.

While the application and audition process are free, those accepted must pay to reap the benefits. The National Piping Centre has a tiered bursary scheme for qualified families and participants, with “support available to ensure fair access.”

The full price for a piper or drummer in the senior or development program is £575, and £480 is for those in the junior section. Bursaries range from 100%, 80%, 60% and 30% of the rate.

“The funding model, which allowed us to offer free places to everyone, has changed irreversibly, and the scale of support we once relied on is simply no longer available,” Blake added.

“I’m sure we’ll run into some challenges as we realize this first year of our new model, but in the long run, we believe this will provide a better experience and value for the young people in our program as well as ensuring the NYPBS is still here 20 years from now.”

The National Piping Centre recently announced that King Charles III, whose net worth is estimated at £640 million, is the organization’s new “patron.”