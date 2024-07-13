Applications now open to join the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland

The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland have opened for pipers and drummers ages 10 to 25 eager to join the highly successful performance-based program that brings together Scotland’s top young players.

The National Piping Centre runs the program, and “provides unique opportunities for the top young players to connect, form lifelong friendships, and challenge themselves to grow as musicians through our one-of-a-kind training and performance experiences outside the competition space.”

Applications close on August 20th, and rehearsals and performances run from October 2024 to April 2025. Extracurricular opportunities often extend into the summer.

Eligible applicants will be invited to audition workshops in September. During these workshops, applicants will have the opportunity to work on concert repertoire together and have individual conversations with a panel.

The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland renews its membership annually, and both new and returning members must complete the application form. During the audition workshops, the panel will offer places for each individual in the ensemble group they’ll gain the most from in the year.

Applications can be made at Applications — NYPBS.

Steven Blake and Grant Cassidy direct the program, which includes a supporting cast of teachers and composers who work with the young members.

The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland produces an annual year-end concert and other performances at some of Scotland’s most prestigious venues, including Usher Hall in Edinburgh, the Perth Concert Hall, and the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.