Easton goes three-for-four at North Island Championships

Turakina, New Zealand – January 30, 2021 – The 157th Turakina Highland Games, billed as “New Zealand’s oldest festival of sports, music and dance,” saw 13 pipe bands and a host of solo competitors compete at Turakina Domain in good weather at the end of the Kiwi summer.

Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, won three of the four Open solo piping prizes to win the North Island Championship. Manawatu Scottish and Wellington Red Hackle were the only contestants in the Grade 1 and Grade 2 band contests, and Manawatu’s Grade 3 band took both events, while Scots College won both the Medley and MSR in the well-contested Grade 4 competition.

While the country is on close watch for COVID-19 outbreaks, New Zealand continues to operate as normal.

Bands

Grade 1 (one played in two events)

1st Manawatu Scottish

Grade 2 (one played in two events)

1st Wellington Red Hackle

Grade 3 (two competed)

Medley

1st Manawatu Scottish No.2

2nd Hawkes Bay Caledonian

Judges: Colin Caddick, Alasdair MacKenzie (piping); Graham Bilsland (ensemble); Adam Alexander (drumming)

MSR

1st Manawatu Scottish No.2 (2,1,1,1)

2nd Hawkes Bay Caledonian (1,2,2,2)

Judges: Ben McLaughlin, Callum Gilchrist (piping); Bain MacGregor (ensemble); Glen Rodgers (drumming)

Grade 4 (six competed)

Medley

1st Scots College

2nd City of Rotorua

3rd Wellington Red Hackle (Gr4)

4th City of Wellington

5th Marton & District

6th Wairarapa Fern & Thistle

Judges: Colin Caddick, Alasdair MacKenzie (piping); Graham Bilsland (ensemble); Adam Alexander (drumming)

MSR

1st Scots College (1,2,1,3)

2nd City of Rotorua (2,1,3,1)

3rd Wellington Red Hackle (Gr4) (4,3,2,2)

4th City of Wellington (3,4,4,4)

5th Marton & District (5,6,5,5)

6th Wairarapa Fern & Thistle (6,5,6,6)

Judges: Ben McLaughlin, Callum Gilchrist (piping); Bain MacGregor (ensemble); Glen Rodgers (drumming)

Youth

1st Lewis Turrell Memorial Juvenile

2nd Manawatu Scottish Youth

3rd Scots College

Judges: Ben McLaughlin (piping); Glen Rodgers (drumming)

Open North Island Championship Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Brendon Eade

3rd Scott Armstrong

4th Willie Rowe

March

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Willie Rowe

3rd George Mason

4th Brendon Eade

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Scott Armstrong

3rd Willie Rowe

4th Brendon Eade

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Willie Rowe

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Lewis MacDonald

4th Martin McPhee

Open Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Rebekah Weir

2nd Georgia Eagle

3rd Kairau Armstrong

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Rebekah Weir

2nd Georgia Eagle

3rd Kairau Armstrong

6/8 Marches

1st Rebekah Weir

2nd Georgia Eagle

3rd Kairau Armstrong