Greg Wilson, Stuart Easton, Maggie McConnichie winners at Hawkes Bay
Hawkes Bay, New Zealand – March 30-31, 2024 – Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, and Palmerston North, New Zealand’s Stuart Easton were the big winners at the 72nd Hastings Highland Games, where more than 100 solo pipers from across New Zealand and Australia competed.
It was Wilson who won the Former Winners Gold Clasp for piobaireachd a record 17th time, which could also be a record for major prizes anywhere in the world by anyone. Easton was the overall winner of the A Grade light music.
Maggie McConnichie was the winner of the New Zealand Championship Piobaireachd for pipers younger than 21.
Former Winners Gold Clasp
1st Greg Wilson, “My Dearest on Earth, Give Me Your Kiss”
2nd Stuart Easton, “Craigellachie”
3rd Willie Rowe
4th Brendon Eade
Judges: Iain Hines, Malcolm McRae
Double MSR
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Willie Rowe
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Piers Dover
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Bain MacGregor, Alasdair Mackenzie
Gold Medal
1st Stephen Ross
2nd Josh Chandler
3rd Liz Drury
4th Nicola Pivac
Judges: Malcolm McRae, Iain Hines
Silver Medal
1st Maggie McConnichie
2nd Hamish Dick
3rd Lucas Paterson
4th Alex Nielsen
Judges: Malcolm McRae, Iain Hines
New Zealand Championship Under 21 Piobaireachd
1st Maggie McConnichie
2nd Lucas Paterson
3rd Mackenzie Louden
4th Seumas Eade
Judges: Iain Hines, Malcolm McRae
A Grade
March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Willie Rowe
4th Stuart Easton
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Bain McGregor
Strathspey & Reel
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Willie Rowe
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Bain McGregor
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Martin McPhee
2nd Willie Rowe
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Greg Wilson
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Bain McGregor
