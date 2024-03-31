Greg Wilson, Stuart Easton, Maggie McConnichie winners at Hawkes Bay

Hawkes Bay, New Zealand – March 30-31, 2024 – Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, and Palmerston North, New Zealand’s Stuart Easton were the big winners at the 72nd Hastings Highland Games, where more than 100 solo pipers from across New Zealand and Australia competed.

It was Wilson who won the Former Winners Gold Clasp for piobaireachd a record 17th time, which could also be a record for major prizes anywhere in the world by anyone. Easton was the overall winner of the A Grade light music.

Maggie McConnichie was the winner of the New Zealand Championship Piobaireachd for pipers younger than 21.

Former Winners Gold Clasp

1st Greg Wilson, “My Dearest on Earth, Give Me Your Kiss”

2nd Stuart Easton, “Craigellachie”

3rd Willie Rowe

4th Brendon Eade

Judges: Iain Hines, Malcolm McRae

Double MSR

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Willie Rowe

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Piers Dover

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Bain MacGregor, Alasdair Mackenzie

Gold Medal

1st Stephen Ross

2nd Josh Chandler

3rd Liz Drury

4th Nicola Pivac

Judges: Malcolm McRae, Iain Hines

Silver Medal

1st Maggie McConnichie

2nd Hamish Dick

3rd Lucas Paterson

4th Alex Nielsen

Judges: Malcolm McRae, Iain Hines

New Zealand Championship Under 21 Piobaireachd

1st Maggie McConnichie

2nd Lucas Paterson

3rd Mackenzie Louden

4th Seumas Eade

Judges: Iain Hines, Malcolm McRae

A Grade

March

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Willie Rowe

4th Stuart Easton

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Bain McGregor

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Willie Rowe

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Bain McGregor

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Martin McPhee

2nd Willie Rowe

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Greg Wilson

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Bain McGregor