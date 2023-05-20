Greg Wilson takes the Targe and the overall, Kernaghan the light music at Palmerston North

Palmerston North, New Zealand – May 19, 2023 – By winning the Targe Piobaireachd and placing second in the Claidhmor March, Strathspey, Reel, Hornpipe & Jig, Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, came away as the big winner at the annual Palmerston North contest for top solo pipers. Wellington’s Liam Kernaghan took the light music.

They competed against six others. For the light music, contestants have to feature at least one composition by a New Zealander.

Targe Piobaireachd

1st Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand, “Donald Gruamach’s March”

2nd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand

3rd Brendon Eade, Morrinsville, New Zealand

Claidhmor MSRHJ

1st Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, “The Glengarry Gathering,” “Jennifer Finlayson,” “Willie Murray’s Reel,” “Mrs. Megan Harrington,” “Patrick’s Revelations”

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Stuart Easton

Also competing were Scott Armstrong, Callum Carn, Piers Dover, and Adam Waghorn.

The judges were last year’s winner, Willie Rowe, and George Mason.

[Results? If you have ’em, we want ’em! Please send details and a pic or two.]