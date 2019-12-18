Manawatu squares the circle at 40th annual Palmy North contest
Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 14, 2019 – New Zealand’s Manawatu Scottish were the winners of the 40th annual Square Day Pipe Band Competition, the band’s first win at the event since 2011 and tenth title overall. Manawatu also won the drumming prize, and enjoyed seven firsts from the eight judges. The success coincided with Pipe-Major Stewart McKenzie’s twentieth anniversary as the band’s leader.
For the first time in many years, the Grade 1 Canterbury Caledonia Society did not participate in the event. The band had announced in November that it would not compete for a period as they work to transition lead-drummers following the appointment of Michael Jenkins.
The weather was typical for a December day in Palmerston North: 20°, sunny and windy.
Grade 1
Overall
1st Manawatu Scottish
2nd New Zealand Police
3rd Auckland & District
Medley
1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,2)
2nd New Zealand Police (2,2,2,1)
3rd Auckland & District (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Nigel Foster (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Glen Rodgers (drumming)
MSR
1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)
2nd Auckland & District (3,2,2,3)
3rd New Zealand Police (2,3,3,2)
Judges: Callum Gilchrist, Ross Fergusson (piping); Scott Mitchell (ensemble); Jamie McEwan (drumming)
Grade 2
Overall
1st Scottish Society of New Zealand
2nd Wellington Red Hackle
3rd Hamilton Caledonian
4th Northland Caledonian
Medley
1st Scottish Society of New Zealand (1,1,1,1)
2nd Wellington Red Hackle (4,3,2,2)
3rd Hamilton Caledonian (2,2,3,4)
4th Northland Caledonian (4,3,4,3)
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Nigel Foster (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Glen Rodgers (drumming)
MSR
1st Scottish Society of New Zealand (2,2,1,1)
2nd Wellington Red Hackle (1,3,2,3)
3rd Hamilton Caledonian (3,1,3,4)
4th Northland Caledonian (4,4,4,2)
Judges: Callum Gilchrist, Ross Fergusson (piping); Scott Mitchell (ensemble); Jamie McEwan (drumming)
Grade 3
Overall
1st Tauranga
2nd Manawatu Scottish (#2)
3rd Murrumba
4th Hawkes Bay Caledonian
Grade 4
Overall
1st Rotorua
2nd Hamilton Caledonian Development
3rd Red Hackle
4th Papakura
5th Scots College
