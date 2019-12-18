Manawatu squares the circle at 40th annual Palmy North contest

Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 14, 2019 – New Zealand’s Manawatu Scottish were the winners of the 40th annual Square Day Pipe Band Competition, the band’s first win at the event since 2011 and tenth title overall. Manawatu also won the drumming prize, and enjoyed seven firsts from the eight judges. The success coincided with Pipe-Major Stewart McKenzie’s twentieth anniversary as the band’s leader.

For the first time in many years, the Grade 1 Canterbury Caledonia Society did not participate in the event. The band had announced in November that it would not compete for a period as they work to transition lead-drummers following the appointment of Michael Jenkins.

The weather was typical for a December day in Palmerston North: 20°, sunny and windy.

Grade 1

Overall

1st Manawatu Scottish

2nd New Zealand Police

3rd Auckland & District

Medley

1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,2)

2nd New Zealand Police (2,2,2,1)

3rd Auckland & District (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Nigel Foster (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Glen Rodgers (drumming)

MSR

1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd Auckland & District (3,2,2,3)

3rd New Zealand Police (2,3,3,2)

Judges: Callum Gilchrist, Ross Fergusson (piping); Scott Mitchell (ensemble); Jamie McEwan (drumming)

Grade 2

Overall

1st Scottish Society of New Zealand

2nd Wellington Red Hackle

3rd Hamilton Caledonian

4th Northland Caledonian

Medley

1st Scottish Society of New Zealand (1,1,1,1)

2nd Wellington Red Hackle (4,3,2,2)

3rd Hamilton Caledonian (2,2,3,4)

4th Northland Caledonian (4,3,4,3)

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Nigel Foster (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Glen Rodgers (drumming)

MSR

1st Scottish Society of New Zealand (2,2,1,1)

2nd Wellington Red Hackle (1,3,2,3)

3rd Hamilton Caledonian (3,1,3,4)

4th Northland Caledonian (4,4,4,2)

Judges: Callum Gilchrist, Ross Fergusson (piping); Scott Mitchell (ensemble); Jamie McEwan (drumming)

Grade 3

Overall

1st Tauranga

2nd Manawatu Scottish (#2)

3rd Murrumba

4th Hawkes Bay Caledonian

Grade 4

Overall

1st Rotorua

2nd Hamilton Caledonian Development

3rd Red Hackle

4th Papakura

5th Scots College

Related

Leadership changes for New Zealand’s Canterbury Caledonian

November 16, 2019

Canterbury squares up Grade 1 at Palmerston North

December 9, 2018

Manawatu regains Square Day Championship title

December 31, 2011