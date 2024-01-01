Stuart Easton starts 2024 with a bang by winning New Zealand Open Solo Piping Championship

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2024 – The world’s first competition of the New Year once again took place at the Waipu Highland Games, where Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, won the overall title in the New Zealand Open Solo Piping Championships were held at the 151st running of the event. Tai Tapu, New Zealand’s Greg Wilson was the runner-up. Fourteen competed in the Open/A-Grade events.

The day was also marked by the competition being Kiwi piping legend Stuart Finlayson judging his final events, retiring after 50 years of adjudicating in New Zealand. He was presented with a special memorial quaich.

Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters was Chieftain of the Games. Conditions were hot and dry, with temperatures reaching 28 degrees Celsius at midday.

New Zealand Championship Open Piobaireachd

1st Greg Wilson, “Scarce of Fishing”

2nd Stuart Easton, “The Unjust Incarceration”

3rd Campbell Wilson, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

4th Liam Kernaghan, “Rory McLoude’s Lament”

Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Graeme Glass

New Zealand Championship Open March

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Campbell Wilson

Judges: Brian Switalla, Brendon Eade

New Zealand Championship Open Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Liam Kernaghan

Judges: Brian Switalla, Brendon Eade

Open MSR

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Piers Dover

4th Blair Hodson

Judges: Brian Switalla, Brendon Eade

New Zealand Championship Open Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Blair Hodson

Judges: Stuart Finlayson, Graeme Glass