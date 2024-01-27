Results
January 27, 2024

Turakina solo piping goes to Stuart Easton

Stuart Easton at the 2018 Glenfiddich Championships. [Derek Maxwell]
Turakina, New Zealand – January 27, 2024 – Stuart Eason of Palmerston North, New Zealand, was the overall winner of the Open solo piping competitions at the Turakina Highland Games on New Zealand’s North Island. Easton won both light music events, while Rura, New Zealand’s Brendon Eade won the Piobaireachd.

It was the 159th staging of the event, making it one of the world’s longest-running Highland games.

Piobaireachd
1st Brendon Eade, “The Red Hand in the MacDonalds’ Arms”
2nd Callum Carn, Wellington, “MacLeod of MacLeod’s Lament”
3rd Stuart Easton, “Black Donald’s March”
Judges: Iain Hines, Liam Kernaghan

2/4 March
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand
3rd Brendon Eade
Judges: Iain Hines, Liam Kernaghan

Strathspey & Reel
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Callum Carn
3rd Brendon Eade
Judges: Iain Hines, Liam Kernaghan

Do you have competition results? Be sure to send them our way!

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
January 21, 2024
Funeral details for the late George Lumsden
News
January 21, 2024
John Hughes, 1956-2024
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?