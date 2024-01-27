Turakina solo piping goes to Stuart Easton

Turakina, New Zealand – January 27, 2024 – Stuart Eason of Palmerston North, New Zealand, was the overall winner of the Open solo piping competitions at the Turakina Highland Games on New Zealand’s North Island. Easton won both light music events, while Rura, New Zealand’s Brendon Eade won the Piobaireachd.

It was the 159th staging of the event, making it one of the world’s longest-running Highland games.

Piobaireachd

1st Brendon Eade, “The Red Hand in the MacDonalds’ Arms”

2nd Callum Carn, Wellington, “MacLeod of MacLeod’s Lament”

3rd Stuart Easton, “Black Donald’s March”

Judges: Iain Hines, Liam Kernaghan

2/4 March

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand

3rd Brendon Eade

Judges: Iain Hines, Liam Kernaghan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Callum Carn

3rd Brendon Eade

Judges: Iain Hines, Liam Kernaghan

Do you have competition results? Be sure to send them our way!