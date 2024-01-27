Turakina solo piping goes to Stuart Easton
Turakina, New Zealand – January 27, 2024 – Stuart Eason of Palmerston North, New Zealand, was the overall winner of the Open solo piping competitions at the Turakina Highland Games on New Zealand’s North Island. Easton won both light music events, while Rura, New Zealand’s Brendon Eade won the Piobaireachd.
It was the 159th staging of the event, making it one of the world’s longest-running Highland games.
Piobaireachd
1st Brendon Eade, “The Red Hand in the MacDonalds’ Arms”
2nd Callum Carn, Wellington, “MacLeod of MacLeod’s Lament”
3rd Stuart Easton, “Black Donald’s March”
Judges: Iain Hines, Liam Kernaghan
2/4 March
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand
3rd Brendon Eade
Judges: Iain Hines, Liam Kernaghan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Callum Carn
3rd Brendon Eade
Judges: Iain Hines, Liam Kernaghan
Do you have competition results? Be sure to send them our way!
NO COMMENTS YET