Mitchell, Kelly, Davison, MacGuire win 2025-26 CLASP solo piping leagues

The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP) concluded its 2026 season at the recent Inveraray Highland Games, and thus calculated the overall winners across both in-person and “live online” for the year:

Grade 1: Charles-David Mitchell, Montréal

Grade 2: Anthony Kelly, Co. Roscommon

Grade 3: Cameron Davison, Glasgow

Grade 4: Shelley MacGuire, North Carolina

League is based on results from all CLASP in-person and online competitions held throughout the league year, from August to July.

The overall league winners will be presented with a commemorative clasp at the World Solo Amateur Piping Competition at Piping Live!

The event also marks the start of the 2026-27 CLASP season, which ends again at the Inveraray Games in July.

CLASP is run by the National Piping Centre and is not officially affiliated with any other association for solo pipers. The league was started as a means for solo pipers older than 17 to compete in the UK, but not against the likes of Northern Meeting Clasp winners, since the UK has only two main groups for solo contestants: “Senior” (older than 17) or “Junior” (younger than 18.

Senior contestants at UK solo contests are often, but not always, divided into grades assigned by the Competing Pipers Association, whose members are graded “Open” or “Professional.” CLASP members would compete in amateur solo grades, outside the UK.