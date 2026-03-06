Feb. ’26 CLASP Live Online winners: Mitchell, Kelly, Bregent, Yeung
The Internet – February 6-7, 2026 – The latest “Live Online” competition run by the Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP) was held over two days, contestants’ live performances recorded for the judges to review later. Ultimately, the aggregate awards went to Charles-David Mitchell, Ontario (Grade 1); Anthony Kelly, Houston (Grade 2); Emmanuel Bregent, Brittany (Grade 3); and Chi Kit Yeung, Hong Kong (Grade 4).
The next live online CLASP event will be May 1-2, 2026.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Charles-David Mitchell
2nd Aaron Bergen
3rd Brady Webb
4th Owain Woodman Carr
5th Logan Gorusch
6th Mariko Arimoto
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
2/4 March
1st Callum Kirk
2nd Connal McNamara
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Douglas Small
5th Craig McIntosh
6th Brady Webb
Judge: Andrew Donlon
Strathspey & Reel
1st Brady Webb
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Logan Gorsuch
4th Colin Bathgate
5th Craig McIntosh
6th Callum Kirk
Judge: Andrew Donlon
6/8 March
1st Logan Gorsuch
2nd Connal McNamara
3rd Craig McIntosh
4th Brady Webb
5th Owain Woodman Carr
6th Charles-David Mitchell
Judge: Andrew Donlon
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Anthony Kelly
2nd Laura McEwan
3rd Callum Kirk
4th William Fallon
5th Jared Ong
6th Alastair Robinson
Judge: Andrew Donlon
2/4 March
1st Greg Harley
2nd Anthony Kelly
3rd Crhistopher Couperthwait
4th Alistair Robinson
5th Sylvia Thiessen
6th Sophie Stringer
Judge: Andrew Bova
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sylvia Thiessen
2nd Greg Harley
3rd Anthony Kelly
4th Alistair Robinson
5th William Fallon
6th Cristopher Couperthwait
Judge: Andrew Bova
6/8 March
1st Sylvia Thiessen
2nd Greg Harley
3rd Alistair Robinson
4th Anthony Kelly
5th Bobby Curtain
6th Cristopher Couperthwait
Judge: Andrew Bova
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Michael Braunsky
2nd Emmanuel Bregent
3rd Ken Allen
4th Alan Waldrop
5th Samual Spear
6th Monty Messenger
Judge: Zephan Knichel
2/4 March
1st Michael O’Donnell
2nd Cameron Davison
3rd Michael Braunsky
4th Bronwyn Heywood
5th Emmanuel Bregent
6th Paul Sweeney
Judge: Calum MacCrimmon
Strathspey & Reel
1st Emmanuel Bregent
2nd Bronwyn Heywood
3rd Michael O’Donnell
4th Ben Hunter
5th Cameron Davison
6th Michael Braunsky
Judge: Calum MacCrimmon
6/8 March
1st Michael O’Donnell
2nd Emmanuel Bregent
3rd Cameron Davison
4th Michael Braunsky
5th Paul Sweeney
6th Ben Hunter
Judge: Calum MacCrimmon
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Chi Kit Yeung
2nd Richard Johnson
3rd Murray Harper
4th Suet Yiu Wong
5th Billy Beck
6th Dermot Gavin
Judge: Andrew Bova
2/4 March
1st Suet Yiu Wong
2nd Chi Kit Yeung
3rd Andrew Michaud
4th Sammie Gallant
5th Heather Wood
6th Jennifer Curran
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
Strathspey & Reel
1st Suet Yiu Wong
2nd Chi Kit Yeung
3rd Richard Johnson
4th Andrew Michaud
5th Shelley McGuire
6th Jennifer Curran
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
Jig
1st Richard Johnson
2nd Shelley McGuire
3rd Chi Kit Yeung
4th Sean Kelly
5th Jennifer Curran
6th Elisabeth Stipsits
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
NO COMMENTS YET