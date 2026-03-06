Feb. ’26 CLASP Live Online winners: Mitchell, Kelly, Bregent, Yeung

The Internet – February 6-7, 2026 – The latest “Live Online” competition run by the Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP) was held over two days, contestants’ live performances recorded for the judges to review later. Ultimately, the aggregate awards went to Charles-David Mitchell, Ontario (Grade 1); Anthony Kelly, Houston (Grade 2); Emmanuel Bregent, Brittany (Grade 3); and Chi Kit Yeung, Hong Kong (Grade 4).

The next live online CLASP event will be May 1-2, 2026.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Charles-David Mitchell

2nd Aaron Bergen

3rd Brady Webb

4th Owain Woodman Carr

5th Logan Gorusch

6th Mariko Arimoto

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

2/4 March

1st Callum Kirk

2nd Connal McNamara

3rd Charles-David Mitchell

4th Douglas Small

5th Craig McIntosh

6th Brady Webb

Judge: Andrew Donlon

Strathspey & Reel

1st Brady Webb

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Logan Gorsuch

4th Colin Bathgate

5th Craig McIntosh

6th Callum Kirk

Judge: Andrew Donlon

6/8 March

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Connal McNamara

3rd Craig McIntosh

4th Brady Webb

5th Owain Woodman Carr

6th Charles-David Mitchell

Judge: Andrew Donlon

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Anthony Kelly

2nd Laura McEwan

3rd Callum Kirk

4th William Fallon

5th Jared Ong

6th Alastair Robinson

Judge: Andrew Donlon

2/4 March

1st Greg Harley

2nd Anthony Kelly

3rd Crhistopher Couperthwait

4th Alistair Robinson

5th Sylvia Thiessen

6th Sophie Stringer

Judge: Andrew Bova

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sylvia Thiessen

2nd Greg Harley

3rd Anthony Kelly

4th Alistair Robinson

5th William Fallon

6th Cristopher Couperthwait

Judge: Andrew Bova

6/8 March

1st Sylvia Thiessen

2nd Greg Harley

3rd Alistair Robinson

4th Anthony Kelly

5th Bobby Curtain

6th Cristopher Couperthwait

Judge: Andrew Bova

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Michael Braunsky

2nd Emmanuel Bregent

3rd Ken Allen

4th Alan Waldrop

5th Samual Spear

6th Monty Messenger

Judge: Zephan Knichel

2/4 March

1st Michael O’Donnell

2nd Cameron Davison

3rd Michael Braunsky

4th Bronwyn Heywood

5th Emmanuel Bregent

6th Paul Sweeney

Judge: Calum MacCrimmon

Strathspey & Reel

1st Emmanuel Bregent

2nd Bronwyn Heywood

3rd Michael O’Donnell

4th Ben Hunter

5th Cameron Davison

6th Michael Braunsky

Judge: Calum MacCrimmon

6/8 March

1st Michael O’Donnell

2nd Emmanuel Bregent

3rd Cameron Davison

4th Michael Braunsky

5th Paul Sweeney

6th Ben Hunter

Judge: Calum MacCrimmon

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Chi Kit Yeung

2nd Richard Johnson

3rd Murray Harper

4th Suet Yiu Wong

5th Billy Beck

6th Dermot Gavin

Judge: Andrew Bova

2/4 March

1st Suet Yiu Wong

2nd Chi Kit Yeung

3rd Andrew Michaud

4th Sammie Gallant

5th Heather Wood

6th Jennifer Curran

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Suet Yiu Wong

2nd Chi Kit Yeung

3rd Richard Johnson

4th Andrew Michaud

5th Shelley McGuire

6th Jennifer Curran

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Jig

1st Richard Johnson

2nd Shelley McGuire

3rd Chi Kit Yeung

4th Sean Kelly

5th Jennifer Curran

6th Elisabeth Stipsits

Judge: Roddy Livingstone