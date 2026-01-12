2026 CLASP solo season kicks off with in-person aggregate wins by Woodman Carr, Kelly and Bass
Glasgow – January 10, 2026 – The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP) held its first contest of the year, an in-person event at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises, in which Owain Woodman Carr, Anthony Kelly and Arthur Bass had the overall best days in Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 events.
The next CLASP event is “live online” on February 7th. The league is reserved for solo pipers 18 and older who are considered “amateur,” rather than qualified to compete in Open- or “Professional competitions..
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Owain Woodman Carr
2nd John Nevans
3rd Stewart Allan
4th Graham Farr
5th Charles Dunbar
6th Adam Aitchison
Judge: Jonathan Greenlees
2/4 March
1st Callum Kirk
2nd Owain Woodman Carr
3rd Lou Reid
4th Adam Aitchison
5th Douglas Small
6th Graham Farr
Judge: Emmett Conway
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Callum Kirk
3rd Lou Reid
4th Graham Farr
5th Owain Woodman Carr
6th Stewart Allan
Judge: Emmett Conway
6/8 March
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Callum Kirk
3rd Owain Woodman Carr
4th Lou Reid
5th Graham Farr
6th John Nevans
Judge: Emmett Conway
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Iain McGeachie
2nd Callum Kirk
3rd Anthony Kelly
4th William Fallon
5th Sophie Stringer
6th Alistair Robinson
Judge: Jonathan Greenlees
2/4 March
1st Johnny Barr
2nd Bobby Curtain
3rd Alistair Robinson
4th Tony Dorothy
5th Jack Lang
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: Emmett Conway
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alistair Robinson
2nd Anthony Kelly
3rd Bobby Curtain
4th Johnny Barr
5th Jack Lang
6th Sophie Stringer
Judge: Emmett Conway
6/8 March
1st Bobby Curtain
2nd Tony Dorothy
3rd Anthony Kelly
4th Alistair Robinson
5th Jack Lang
6th Sophie Stringer
Judge: Emmett Conway
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sven Vollberg
2nd Richard Johnson
3rd Arthur Bass
4th Stephen Birch
Judge: Jonathan Greenlees
2/4 March
1st Arthur Bass
2nd Sven Vollberg
3rd Stephen Birch
4th Charles Dunbar
5th Cameron Davidson
6th Iain McGreachie
Judge: Emmett Conway
Strathspey & Reel
1st Arthur Bass
2nd Charles Dunbar
3rd Cameron Davidson
4th Stephen Birch
5th Sven Vollberg
6th Sally Mason
Judge: Emmett Conway
Jig
1st Arthur Bass
2nd Charles Dunbar
3rd Jamie Thomas
4th Cameron Davidson
5th Sally Mason
6th Sven Vollberg
Judge: Emmett Conway
