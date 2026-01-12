2026 CLASP solo season kicks off with in-person aggregate wins by Woodman Carr, Kelly and Bass

Glasgow – January 10, 2026 – The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP) held its first contest of the year, an in-person event at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises, in which Owain Woodman Carr, Anthony Kelly and Arthur Bass had the overall best days in Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 events.

The next CLASP event is “live online” on February 7th. The league is reserved for solo pipers 18 and older who are considered “amateur,” rather than qualified to compete in Open- or “Professional competitions..

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Owain Woodman Carr

2nd John Nevans

3rd Stewart Allan

4th Graham Farr

5th Charles Dunbar

6th Adam Aitchison

Judge: Jonathan Greenlees

2/4 March

1st Callum Kirk

2nd Owain Woodman Carr

3rd Lou Reid

4th Adam Aitchison

5th Douglas Small

6th Graham Farr

Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Callum Kirk

3rd Lou Reid

4th Graham Farr

5th Owain Woodman Carr

6th Stewart Allan

Judge: Emmett Conway

6/8 March

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Callum Kirk

3rd Owain Woodman Carr

4th Lou Reid

5th Graham Farr

6th John Nevans

Judge: Emmett Conway

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Iain McGeachie

2nd Callum Kirk

3rd Anthony Kelly

4th William Fallon

5th Sophie Stringer

6th Alistair Robinson

Judge: Jonathan Greenlees

2/4 March

1st Johnny Barr

2nd Bobby Curtain

3rd Alistair Robinson

4th Tony Dorothy

5th Jack Lang

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alistair Robinson

2nd Anthony Kelly

3rd Bobby Curtain

4th Johnny Barr

5th Jack Lang

6th Sophie Stringer

Judge: Emmett Conway

6/8 March

1st Bobby Curtain

2nd Tony Dorothy

3rd Anthony Kelly

4th Alistair Robinson

5th Jack Lang

6th Sophie Stringer

Judge: Emmett Conway

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sven Vollberg

2nd Richard Johnson

3rd Arthur Bass

4th Stephen Birch

Judge: Jonathan Greenlees

2/4 March

1st Arthur Bass

2nd Sven Vollberg

3rd Stephen Birch

4th Charles Dunbar

5th Cameron Davidson

6th Iain McGreachie

Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel

1st Arthur Bass

2nd Charles Dunbar

3rd Cameron Davidson

4th Stephen Birch

5th Sven Vollberg

6th Sally Mason

Judge: Emmett Conway

Jig

1st Arthur Bass

2nd Charles Dunbar

3rd Jamie Thomas

4th Cameron Davidson

5th Sally Mason

6th Sven Vollberg

Judge: Emmett Conway