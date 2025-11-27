Webb, Bowers, MacKenzie & Moore in the chips in latest CLASP live online solo piping
The Internet – October 31-November 27, 2025 – The latest “live online” solo piping contest run by the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers saw the usual worldwide entry of adult pipers who performed over two days via recorded live video, their selections assessed over the next month by the judges.
The overall winners were Grade 1: Brady Webb, Halifax, Nova Scotia; Grade 2: Jacob Bowers, Houston; Grade 3: Ronaldo MacKenzie, Argentina; and Grade 4: Maureen Moore, Pennsylvania. Webb had the distinction of winning all four of the Grade 1 events.
The results from each CLASP event are compiled into a league points table over the year to determine the grand champions in each grade. The league is run by the National Piping Centre, and membership is open to any piper 18 or older who is not a member of the Competing Pipers’ Association or graded Open/Professional by their home association.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Brady Webb
2nd John Nevans
3rd Charles David Mitchell
4th Owain Woodman Carr
5th Jamie Gallagher
6th Adam Aitchison
Judge: Douglas Murray
2/4 March
1st Brady Webb
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Douglas Small
4th Conall McNamara
5th Craig Turnbull
6th Duncan Craig McIntosh
Judge: Sarah Muir
Strathspey & Reel
1st Brady Webb
2nd Douglas Small
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Owain Woodman Carr
5th Ray Flanagan
6th Duncan Craig McIntosh
Judge: Sarah Muir
Jig
1st Brady Webb
2nd Douglas Small
3rd Duncan Craig McIntosh
4th Charles-David Mitchell
5th Conall McNamara
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Sarah Muir
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Anthony Kelly
2nd Mariko Arimoto
3rd Ernest Cho
4th Rob Rogers
5th Alasdair Beaton
6th Kevin McSwiggan
Judge: Steven Leask
2/4 March
1st Bobby Curtin
2nd Jacob Bowers
3rd Aaron Bergen
4th Lou Reid
5th Ernest Cho
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: Ben Duncan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jacob Bowers
2nd Lou Reid
3rd Ernest Cho
4th Rob Rogers
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th Aaron Bergen
Judge: Ben Duncan
Jig
1st Jacob Bowers
2nd Bobby Curtain
3rd Kevin McSwiggen
4th Mariko Arimoto
5th Alistair Robinson
6th Aaron Bergen
Judge: Ben Duncan
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Raúl Peinado Fuentes
2nd Kim Greeley
3rd Sheila Stewart
4th Sven Vollberg
5th Anna Binder
6th Ronaldo MacKenzie
Judge: Logan Tannock
2/4 March
1st Arthur Bass
2nd Ronaldo MacKenzie
3rd Ben Hunter
4th Anna Binder
5th Charles Dunbar
6th Sheila Stewart
Judge: John Dew
Strathspey & Reel
1st Arthur Bass
2nd Raul Peinado
3rd Charles Dunbar
4th Anna Binder
5th Ronaldo MacKenzie
6th Alan Wardrop
Judge: John Dew
Jig
1st Charles Dunbar
2nd Ronaldo MacKenizie
3rd Cameron Davison
4th Ben Hunter
5th Claus Reiss
6th Arthur Bass
Judge: John Dew
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Riccardo Brunelli
2nd Todd Schroeder
3rd Lou Lanaro
4th Eve De Jong
5th John Cairns
6th Maureen Moore
Judge: Douglas Murray
2/4 March
1st Todd Schroeder
2nd Shelley McGuire
3rd Benjamin Timberlake
4th Kathleen Madden
5th Maureen Moore
6th Kate Gordon
Judge: Sarah Muir
Strathspey & Reel
1st Kathleen Madden
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Shelley McGuire
4th Todd Shroeder
5th Maureen Moore
6th Jennifer Curran
Judge: Sarah Muir
Jig
1st Jennifer Curran
2nd Maureen Moore
3rd Kate Gordon
4th Jennifer Wilson
5th Richard Johnson
6th Steve Langford
Judge: Sarah Muir
