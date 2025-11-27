Webb, Bowers, MacKenzie & Moore in the chips in latest CLASP live online solo piping

The Internet – October 31-November 27, 2025 – The latest “live online” solo piping contest run by the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers saw the usual worldwide entry of adult pipers who performed over two days via recorded live video, their selections assessed over the next month by the judges.

The overall winners were Grade 1: Brady Webb, Halifax, Nova Scotia; Grade 2: Jacob Bowers, Houston; Grade 3: Ronaldo MacKenzie, Argentina; and Grade 4: Maureen Moore, Pennsylvania. Webb had the distinction of winning all four of the Grade 1 events.

The results from each CLASP event are compiled into a league points table over the year to determine the grand champions in each grade. The league is run by the National Piping Centre, and membership is open to any piper 18 or older who is not a member of the Competing Pipers’ Association or graded Open/Professional by their home association.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Brady Webb

2nd John Nevans

3rd Charles David Mitchell

4th Owain Woodman Carr

5th Jamie Gallagher

6th Adam Aitchison

Judge: Douglas Murray

2/4 March

1st Brady Webb

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Douglas Small

4th Conall McNamara

5th Craig Turnbull

6th Duncan Craig McIntosh

Judge: Sarah Muir

Strathspey & Reel

1st Brady Webb

2nd Douglas Small

3rd Charles-David Mitchell

4th Owain Woodman Carr

5th Ray Flanagan

6th Duncan Craig McIntosh

Judge: Sarah Muir

Jig

1st Brady Webb

2nd Douglas Small

3rd Duncan Craig McIntosh

4th Charles-David Mitchell

5th Conall McNamara

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Sarah Muir

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Anthony Kelly

2nd Mariko Arimoto

3rd Ernest Cho

4th Rob Rogers

5th Alasdair Beaton

6th Kevin McSwiggan

Judge: Steven Leask

2/4 March

1st Bobby Curtin

2nd Jacob Bowers

3rd Aaron Bergen

4th Lou Reid

5th Ernest Cho

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: Ben Duncan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jacob Bowers

2nd Lou Reid

3rd Ernest Cho

4th Rob Rogers

5th Mariko Arimoto

6th Aaron Bergen

Judge: Ben Duncan

Jig

1st Jacob Bowers

2nd Bobby Curtain

3rd Kevin McSwiggen

4th Mariko Arimoto

5th Alistair Robinson

6th Aaron Bergen

Judge: Ben Duncan

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Raúl Peinado Fuentes

2nd Kim Greeley

3rd Sheila Stewart

4th Sven Vollberg

5th Anna Binder

6th Ronaldo MacKenzie

Judge: Logan Tannock

2/4 March

1st Arthur Bass

2nd Ronaldo MacKenzie

3rd Ben Hunter

4th Anna Binder

5th Charles Dunbar

6th Sheila Stewart

Judge: John Dew

Strathspey & Reel

1st Arthur Bass

2nd Raul Peinado

3rd Charles Dunbar

4th Anna Binder

5th Ronaldo MacKenzie

6th Alan Wardrop

Judge: John Dew

Jig

1st Charles Dunbar

2nd Ronaldo MacKenizie

3rd Cameron Davison

4th Ben Hunter

5th Claus Reiss

6th Arthur Bass

Judge: John Dew

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Riccardo Brunelli

2nd Todd Schroeder

3rd Lou Lanaro

4th Eve De Jong

5th John Cairns

6th Maureen Moore

Judge: Douglas Murray

2/4 March

1st Todd Schroeder

2nd Shelley McGuire

3rd Benjamin Timberlake

4th Kathleen Madden

5th Maureen Moore

6th Kate Gordon

Judge: Sarah Muir

Strathspey & Reel

1st Kathleen Madden

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Shelley McGuire

4th Todd Shroeder

5th Maureen Moore

6th Jennifer Curran

Judge: Sarah Muir

Jig

1st Jennifer Curran

2nd Maureen Moore

3rd Kate Gordon

4th Jennifer Wilson

5th Richard Johnson

6th Steve Langford

Judge: Sarah Muir