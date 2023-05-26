Results
May 26, 2023

Blaney, Cho, Bathgate, Gray overall winners at latest CLASP Live Online competition

The Internet – May 6-26, 2023 – Scotland’s Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) enjoyed a strong entry to its latest “Live Online” contest, pipers playing and submitting their proctored performances by video on May 6th, and judges taking a few weeks to assess them.

It was another chance for the aggregate Grade 1 winner to gain a place in the Pipe-Major Sandy Jones Amateur at the Sun Belt Invitational in Florida in November, and Gillian Blaney of Canada again took the overall. The runner-up, Charles-David Mitchel, also of Canada, had also previously qualified for the Sun Belt, so the invitation went to the second-runner up, Northern Ireland’s Marc Warnock, who receives flight and accommodation to compete in Florida.

Grade 1 Overall: Gillian Blaney
Grade 2 Overall: Ernest Cho, Singapore
Grade 3 Overall: Colin Bathgate, Scotland
Grade 4 Overall: Vickie Gray, Canada

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Eddie Boland
5th Mic Trenor
6th Ben Hall
Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Marc Warnock
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Eddie Boland
5th Theo Pratt
6th Colin Innes
Judge: John Dew

Strathspey & Reel
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Marc Warnock
4th Theo Pratt
5th Charles-David Mitchell
6th Gordon Wallace
Judge: John Dew

6/8 March
1st Theo Pratt
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Marc Warnock
4th Gordon Wallace
5th Gillian Blaney
6th Colin Innes
Judge: John Dew

Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Rob Rogers
4th Brent Lowrie
5th Anthony Kelly
6th Chris MacKnight
Judge: Darach Urquhart

2/4 March
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Joseph Morrison
3rd Mariko Arimoto
4th Sarah Keir
5th Donald Morrison
6th Rob Rodgers
Judge:  John Dew

Strathspey & Reel
1st Joseph Morrison
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd James Carnegie
4th Ernest Cho
5th Rob Rodgers
6th Ted Hales
Judge:  John Dew

6/8 March
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Joseph Morrison
3rd James Carnegie
4th Donald Morrison
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th Brent Lowire
Judge:  John Dew

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Jay Hackney
2nd Sally Mason
3rd Joe Hardy
4th Raul Peinado Fuentes
5th Kathryn McEwan
6th Sheila Stewart
Judge: Ann Gray

2/4 March
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd James Acheson
3rd John Todd
4th Philipp Burchardt
5th Sally Mason
6th Anthony MacLachlan
Judge:  Darach Urquhart

Strathspey & Reel
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd John Todd
3rd James Acheson
4th Sally Mason
5th Anthony MacLachlan
6th Kathryn McEwan
Judge Darach Urquhart

6/8 March
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd John Todd
3rd Grant Walker
4th Sheila Stewart
5th Alan Wardrope
6th Raul Peinado Fuentes
Judge Darach Urquhart

Grade 4
Piobaireachd ground and next variation
1st Vickie Gray
2nd Sue Kennedy
3rd Peter Allen
4th Steve Langford
5th Murray Harper
6th Riccardo Brunelli
Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Vickie Gray
3rd Steve Langford
4th Sue Kennedy
5th Adam Ruck
6th Jennifer Curran
Judge: Ann Gray

Strathspey & Reel
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Vickie Gray
3rd Sue Kennedy
4th Steve Langford
5th Murray Harper
6th Adam Ruck
Judge: Ann Gray

Jig
1st Vickie Gray
2nd Sophie Stringer
3rd Murray Harper
4th Steve Langford
5th Ricardo Brunelli
6th Adam Ruck
Judge: Ann Gray

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
May 22, 2023
Group hopes to create coalition of investors to acquire hallowed piping ground on Skye
Results
May 21, 2023
Sun shines on Saskatchewan Games as Rocky Mountain prevails
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?