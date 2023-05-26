Blaney, Cho, Bathgate, Gray overall winners at latest CLASP Live Online competition

The Internet – May 6-26, 2023 – Scotland’s Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) enjoyed a strong entry to its latest “Live Online” contest, pipers playing and submitting their proctored performances by video on May 6th, and judges taking a few weeks to assess them.

It was another chance for the aggregate Grade 1 winner to gain a place in the Pipe-Major Sandy Jones Amateur at the Sun Belt Invitational in Florida in November, and Gillian Blaney of Canada again took the overall. The runner-up, Charles-David Mitchel, also of Canada, had also previously qualified for the Sun Belt, so the invitation went to the second-runner up, Northern Ireland’s Marc Warnock, who receives flight and accommodation to compete in Florida.

Grade 1 Overall: Gillian Blaney

Grade 2 Overall: Ernest Cho, Singapore

Grade 3 Overall: Colin Bathgate, Scotland

Grade 4 Overall: Vickie Gray, Canada

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Colin Innes

3rd Charles-David Mitchell

4th Eddie Boland

5th Mic Trenor

6th Ben Hall

Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Marc Warnock

3rd Charles-David Mitchell

4th Eddie Boland

5th Theo Pratt

6th Colin Innes

Judge: John Dew

Strathspey & Reel

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Eddie Boland

3rd Marc Warnock

4th Theo Pratt

5th Charles-David Mitchell

6th Gordon Wallace

Judge: John Dew

6/8 March

1st Theo Pratt

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Marc Warnock

4th Gordon Wallace

5th Gillian Blaney

6th Colin Innes

Judge: John Dew

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Ernest Cho

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Rob Rogers

4th Brent Lowrie

5th Anthony Kelly

6th Chris MacKnight

Judge: Darach Urquhart

2/4 March

1st Ernest Cho

2nd Joseph Morrison

3rd Mariko Arimoto

4th Sarah Keir

5th Donald Morrison

6th Rob Rodgers

Judge: John Dew

Strathspey & Reel

1st Joseph Morrison

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd James Carnegie

4th Ernest Cho

5th Rob Rodgers

6th Ted Hales

Judge: John Dew

6/8 March

1st Ernest Cho

2nd Joseph Morrison

3rd James Carnegie

4th Donald Morrison

5th Mariko Arimoto

6th Brent Lowire

Judge: John Dew

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Jay Hackney

2nd Sally Mason

3rd Joe Hardy

4th Raul Peinado Fuentes

5th Kathryn McEwan

6th Sheila Stewart

Judge: Ann Gray

2/4 March

1st Colin Bathgate

2nd James Acheson

3rd John Todd

4th Philipp Burchardt

5th Sally Mason

6th Anthony MacLachlan

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Strathspey & Reel

1st Colin Bathgate

2nd John Todd

3rd James Acheson

4th Sally Mason

5th Anthony MacLachlan

6th Kathryn McEwan

Judge Darach Urquhart

6/8 March

1st Colin Bathgate

2nd John Todd

3rd Grant Walker

4th Sheila Stewart

5th Alan Wardrope

6th Raul Peinado Fuentes

Judge Darach Urquhart

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Grade 4

Piobaireachd ground and next variation

1st Vickie Gray

2nd Sue Kennedy

3rd Peter Allen

4th Steve Langford

5th Murray Harper

6th Riccardo Brunelli

Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Vickie Gray

3rd Steve Langford

4th Sue Kennedy

5th Adam Ruck

6th Jennifer Curran

Judge: Ann Gray

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Vickie Gray

3rd Sue Kennedy

4th Steve Langford

5th Murray Harper

6th Adam Ruck

Judge: Ann Gray

Jig

1st Vickie Gray

2nd Sophie Stringer

3rd Murray Harper

4th Steve Langford

5th Ricardo Brunelli

6th Adam Ruck

Judge: Ann Gray