Blaney, Cho, Bathgate, Gray overall winners at latest CLASP Live Online competition
The Internet – May 6-26, 2023 – Scotland’s Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) enjoyed a strong entry to its latest “Live Online” contest, pipers playing and submitting their proctored performances by video on May 6th, and judges taking a few weeks to assess them.
It was another chance for the aggregate Grade 1 winner to gain a place in the Pipe-Major Sandy Jones Amateur at the Sun Belt Invitational in Florida in November, and Gillian Blaney of Canada again took the overall. The runner-up, Charles-David Mitchel, also of Canada, had also previously qualified for the Sun Belt, so the invitation went to the second-runner up, Northern Ireland’s Marc Warnock, who receives flight and accommodation to compete in Florida.
Grade 1 Overall: Gillian Blaney
Grade 2 Overall: Ernest Cho, Singapore
Grade 3 Overall: Colin Bathgate, Scotland
Grade 4 Overall: Vickie Gray, Canada
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Eddie Boland
5th Mic Trenor
6th Ben Hall
Judge: Finlay Johnston
2/4 March
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Marc Warnock
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Eddie Boland
5th Theo Pratt
6th Colin Innes
Judge: John Dew
Strathspey & Reel
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Marc Warnock
4th Theo Pratt
5th Charles-David Mitchell
6th Gordon Wallace
Judge: John Dew
6/8 March
1st Theo Pratt
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Marc Warnock
4th Gordon Wallace
5th Gillian Blaney
6th Colin Innes
Judge: John Dew
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Rob Rogers
4th Brent Lowrie
5th Anthony Kelly
6th Chris MacKnight
Judge: Darach Urquhart
2/4 March
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Joseph Morrison
3rd Mariko Arimoto
4th Sarah Keir
5th Donald Morrison
6th Rob Rodgers
Judge: John Dew
Strathspey & Reel
1st Joseph Morrison
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd James Carnegie
4th Ernest Cho
5th Rob Rodgers
6th Ted Hales
Judge: John Dew
6/8 March
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Joseph Morrison
3rd James Carnegie
4th Donald Morrison
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th Brent Lowire
Judge: John Dew
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Jay Hackney
2nd Sally Mason
3rd Joe Hardy
4th Raul Peinado Fuentes
5th Kathryn McEwan
6th Sheila Stewart
Judge: Ann Gray
2/4 March
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd James Acheson
3rd John Todd
4th Philipp Burchardt
5th Sally Mason
6th Anthony MacLachlan
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Strathspey & Reel
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd John Todd
3rd James Acheson
4th Sally Mason
5th Anthony MacLachlan
6th Kathryn McEwan
Judge Darach Urquhart
6/8 March
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd John Todd
3rd Grant Walker
4th Sheila Stewart
5th Alan Wardrope
6th Raul Peinado Fuentes
Judge Darach Urquhart
Grade 4
Piobaireachd ground and next variation
1st Vickie Gray
2nd Sue Kennedy
3rd Peter Allen
4th Steve Langford
5th Murray Harper
6th Riccardo Brunelli
Judge: Finlay Johnston
2/4 March
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Vickie Gray
3rd Steve Langford
4th Sue Kennedy
5th Adam Ruck
6th Jennifer Curran
Judge: Ann Gray
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Vickie Gray
3rd Sue Kennedy
4th Steve Langford
5th Murray Harper
6th Adam Ruck
Judge: Ann Gray
Jig
1st Vickie Gray
2nd Sophie Stringer
3rd Murray Harper
4th Steve Langford
5th Ricardo Brunelli
6th Adam Ruck
Judge: Ann Gray
