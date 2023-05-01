Gillian Blaney gains invite to Sun Belt Amateur, while James MacHattie wins both Pro events at 2023 Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge

Summerside, Prince Edward Island – April 30, 2023 – James MacHattie won both the Professional Piobaireachd and MSR competitions to with the 2023 Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge, and Gillian Blaney won both Grade 1 events to gain an invitation to the Sun Belt Amateur Championship in Florida in November.

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st James MacHattie, “Scarce of Fishing”

2nd Blaise Theriault, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

3rd Trevor Kellock, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

Judge: Jim McGillivray

MSR

1st James MacHattie, “Brigadier Ronald Cheape of Tiroran,” “John Roy Stewart,” “Pretty Marion”

2nd Katie Buckland, “David Ross,” “The Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”

3rd Trevor Kellock, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “Stac Polly,” “The Piper and the Dairymaid”

Judge: Doug Boyd

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Gillian Blaney, “Andrew MacNeill of Colonsay”

2nd Liam Murray, “Nameless, Hihorodo tra cherede che”

3rd Colton Patterson, “Salute to Young Neil”

Judge: Jim McGillivray

MSR

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Liam Murray

3rd Dane Grant

Judge: Doug Boyd

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Reilly Green

2nd Calum MacKinnon

3rd Bill Saul

Judge: Jim McGillivray

MSR

1st Reilly Green

2nd Calum MacKinnon

3rd Kurtis Bryden

Judge: Doug Boyd

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Josh Gregory

2nd Jay Hackney

3rd Andrew Robertson

Judge: Jim McGillivray

MSR

1st Mia MacInnes

2nd Andrew Robertson

3rd Josh Gregory

Judge: Doug Boyd

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Thomas MacKenzie

2nd Ian Kellock

3rd Shelena Marsh

Judge: Jim McGillivray

March

1st Shelena Marsh

2nd Ian Kellock

3rd Andrew Lunn

Judge: Doug Boyd

Grade 5

Piobaireachd

1st Jennifer Curran

2nd Sylvie Arseneau

3rd Harrison Craig

Judge: Jim McGillivray

March

1st Jennifer Curran

2nd Harrison Craig

3rd Callum MacLaine

Judge: Doug Boyd