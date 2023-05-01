Gillian Blaney gains invite to Sun Belt Amateur, while James MacHattie wins both Pro events at 2023 Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge
Summerside, Prince Edward Island – April 30, 2023 – James MacHattie won both the Professional Piobaireachd and MSR competitions to with the 2023 Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge, and Gillian Blaney won both Grade 1 events to gain an invitation to the Sun Belt Amateur Championship in Florida in November.
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st James MacHattie, “Scarce of Fishing”
2nd Blaise Theriault, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
3rd Trevor Kellock, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
Judge: Jim McGillivray
MSR
1st James MacHattie, “Brigadier Ronald Cheape of Tiroran,” “John Roy Stewart,” “Pretty Marion”
2nd Katie Buckland, “David Ross,” “The Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”
3rd Trevor Kellock, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “Stac Polly,” “The Piper and the Dairymaid”
Judge: Doug Boyd
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Gillian Blaney, “Andrew MacNeill of Colonsay”
2nd Liam Murray, “Nameless, Hihorodo tra cherede che”
3rd Colton Patterson, “Salute to Young Neil”
Judge: Jim McGillivray
MSR
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Liam Murray
3rd Dane Grant
Judge: Doug Boyd
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Reilly Green
2nd Calum MacKinnon
3rd Bill Saul
Judge: Jim McGillivray
MSR
1st Reilly Green
2nd Calum MacKinnon
3rd Kurtis Bryden
Judge: Doug Boyd
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Josh Gregory
2nd Jay Hackney
3rd Andrew Robertson
Judge: Jim McGillivray
MSR
1st Mia MacInnes
2nd Andrew Robertson
3rd Josh Gregory
Judge: Doug Boyd
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Thomas MacKenzie
2nd Ian Kellock
3rd Shelena Marsh
Judge: Jim McGillivray
March
1st Shelena Marsh
2nd Ian Kellock
3rd Andrew Lunn
Judge: Doug Boyd
Grade 5
Piobaireachd
1st Jennifer Curran
2nd Sylvie Arseneau
3rd Harrison Craig
Judge: Jim McGillivray
March
1st Jennifer Curran
2nd Harrison Craig
3rd Callum MacLaine
Judge: Doug Boyd
