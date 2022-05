Gandy (the older one) wins in-person Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge

Summerside, Prince Edward Island – April 30, 2022 – Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, was the overall winner of the Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge, held in-person for the first time since 2019. Gandy won both the piobaireachd and light music events. There were a total of 25 piobaireachd contestants, and 22 across all light music competitions. All events were held at the College of Piping & Celtic Performing Arts.

Piobaireachd (all events judged by Peter Aumonier)

Professional (Gold Medal)

1st Bruce Gandy, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”

2nd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “The Big Spree”

3rd Kate Kimove, Halifax, “The King’s Taxes”

Grade 1 (Silver Medal)

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Dane Grant

3rd Sass Bergen

Grade 2 (Nickel Medal)

1st Doug Hamilton

2nd Aiden MacNeil

3rd Cameron MacNeil

Grade 3 (Bronze Medal)

1st Michael McNeil

2nd Jordan Chowen

3rd Brett Montgomery

Grade 4 (Copper Medal)

1st Joshua Gregory

2nd Jay Hackney

Grade 5 (Pewter Medal)

1st Shelena Marsh

Light Music (all events judged by Doug Boyd)

Professional (MSR)

1st Bruce Gandy, “Morag Ramsay,” “Cameronian Rant,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”

2nd James MacHattie, “Jimmy Young,” “John Roy Stewart,” “The Little Cascade”

3rd Blaise Theriault, “Tommy MacDonald of Barguillean,” “Lady Loudon,” “The Ferryman”

Grade 1 (MSR)

1st Liam Murray

2nd Dane Grant

3rd Sass Bergen

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st Cameron MacNeil

2nd Aiden MacNeil

3rd Angela McDonell

Grade 3 (MSR)

1st Reilly Green

2nd Jordan Chowen

3rd Michael McNeil

Grade 4 (March)

1st Jay Hackney

Grade 5 (March)

1st Shelena Marsh