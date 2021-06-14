Bruce Gandy takes two at Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge

The Internet – June 14, 2021 – Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, won both of the Professional events, including the Donald R. Brown Q.C. Trophy, the first time the prize has been awarded for the MSR competition. It was the first time that the annual Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge was held online, and as a result the College of Piping & Scottish Performing Arts in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, was able to hire judges from New Zealand and Australia, coincidentally all from islands. All kinds of metals were used for the piobaireachd medals. The contestants were also far flung, with Canada, the United States, Malta, Germany and Scotland represented.

Of note, Ryan Murray, who was second in the Professional Piobaireachd, is a career orchestral conductor, and currently the Associate Conductor of the Modesto Symphony Orchestra, Music Director of the Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra, and Artistic Director & Conductor of Music in the Mountains.

Professional

Piobaireachd (Gold Medal)

1st Bruce Gandy, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

2nd Ryan Murray, Modesto, California, “The Park Piobaireachd” #2

3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “The Big Spree”

Judge: Brett Tidswell

MSR

1st Bruce Gandy, “Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France,” “Delvinside,” “John Garroway”

2nd James MacHattie, “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Angler”

3rd John Dew, Perth, Scotland, “The Duke of Roxburgh’s Farewell to the Blackmount Forest,” “The Falls of Forsay,” “Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran”

Judge: Greg Wilson

Grade 1

Piobaireachd (Silver Medal)

1st Brady Webb

2nd Gillian Cairns

3rd Liam Murray

Judge: Marion Horsburgh

MSR

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Liam Murray

3rd Brady Webb

Judge: Stuart Easton

Grade 2

Piobaireachd (Nickel Medal)

1st Kris Bawden

2nd Andrea Jones

3rd Dagmar Pesta

Judge: Stuart Easton

MSR

1st Kurtis Bryden

2nd Andrea Jones

3rd Conall Gibson

Judge: Marion Horsburgh

Grade 3 MSR

Piobaireachd (Bronze Medal)

1st Bill Saul

2nd Kathryn MacEwan

3rd Laura MacEwan

Judge: Marion Horsburgh

MSR

1st Kathryn McEwan

2nd Bill Saul

3rd Laura McEwan

Judge: Stuart Easton

Grade 4

Piobaireachd (Copper Medal)

1st Joe Tucker

2nd Brett Montgomery

3rd Thomas MacKenzie

Judge: Greg Wilson

March

1st Thomas MacKenzie

2nd Jay Hackney

3rd Alexander Stone

Judge: Brett Tidswell

Grade 5

Piobaireachd (Pewter Medal)

1st Mia MacInnes

2nd Xander Colvin

3rd Will Holody

Judge: Stuart Easton

March

1st Mia MacInnes

2nd Xander Colvin

Judge: Marion Horsburgh