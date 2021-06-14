Bruce Gandy takes two at Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge
The Internet – June 14, 2021 – Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, won both of the Professional events, including the Donald R. Brown Q.C. Trophy, the first time the prize has been awarded for the MSR competition. It was the first time that the annual Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge was held online, and as a result the College of Piping & Scottish Performing Arts in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, was able to hire judges from New Zealand and Australia, coincidentally all from islands. All kinds of metals were used for the piobaireachd medals. The contestants were also far flung, with Canada, the United States, Malta, Germany and Scotland represented.
Of note, Ryan Murray, who was second in the Professional Piobaireachd, is a career orchestral conductor, and currently the Associate Conductor of the Modesto Symphony Orchestra, Music Director of the Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra, and Artistic Director & Conductor of Music in the Mountains.
Professional
Piobaireachd (Gold Medal)
1st Bruce Gandy, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”
2nd Ryan Murray, Modesto, California, “The Park Piobaireachd” #2
3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “The Big Spree”
Judge: Brett Tidswell
MSR
1st Bruce Gandy, “Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France,” “Delvinside,” “John Garroway”
2nd James MacHattie, “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Angler”
3rd John Dew, Perth, Scotland, “The Duke of Roxburgh’s Farewell to the Blackmount Forest,” “The Falls of Forsay,” “Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran”
Judge: Greg Wilson
Grade 1
Piobaireachd (Silver Medal)
1st Brady Webb
2nd Gillian Cairns
3rd Liam Murray
Judge: Marion Horsburgh
MSR
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Liam Murray
3rd Brady Webb
Judge: Stuart Easton
Grade 2
Piobaireachd (Nickel Medal)
1st Kris Bawden
2nd Andrea Jones
3rd Dagmar Pesta
Judge: Stuart Easton
MSR
1st Kurtis Bryden
2nd Andrea Jones
3rd Conall Gibson
Judge: Marion Horsburgh
Grade 3 MSR
Piobaireachd (Bronze Medal)
1st Bill Saul
2nd Kathryn MacEwan
3rd Laura MacEwan
Judge: Marion Horsburgh
MSR
1st Kathryn McEwan
2nd Bill Saul
3rd Laura McEwan
Judge: Stuart Easton
Grade 4
Piobaireachd (Copper Medal)
1st Joe Tucker
2nd Brett Montgomery
3rd Thomas MacKenzie
Judge: Greg Wilson
March
1st Thomas MacKenzie
2nd Jay Hackney
3rd Alexander Stone
Judge: Brett Tidswell
Grade 5
Piobaireachd (Pewter Medal)
1st Mia MacInnes
2nd Xander Colvin
3rd Will Holody
Judge: Stuart Easton
March
1st Mia MacInnes
2nd Xander Colvin
Judge: Marion Horsburgh