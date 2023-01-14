Boland, Gallagher and Walker pin down in-person January 2023 CLASP

Glasgow – January 14, 2023 – The first CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) in-person contest of the year was held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises. Aggregate winners were Grade 1: Eddie Boland, Clondalkin, Ireland; Grade 2: Jamie Gallagher, Glasgow; and Grade 3: Grant Walker. All of the piobaireachd events were judged by Cameron Drummond and Sarah Muir judged each of the light music competitions.

The next CLASP contest will be online, contestants recording their performances by video with a proctor auditing, judges then taking a week or so to assess them. The overall Grade 1 winner gets a flight and accommodation covered to compete in the amateur events at the Sun Belt Invitational in November 2023 at Maitland, Florida.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Eddie Boland

2nd Con Houlihan, Cullen, Ireland

3rd Graham Farr, Paisley, Scotland

March

1st Marc Warnock, Northern Ireland

2nd Eddie Boland

3rd Graham Farr

4th Con Houlihan

5th Iain Kirkwood

6th Stephen Whitton, Portadown, Northern Ireland

Strathspey & Reel

1st Marc Warnock

2nd Eddie Boland

3rd Graham Farr

4th Stephen Whitton

5th Con Houlihan

6th Iain Kirkwood

Jig

1st Marc Warnock

2nd Eddie Boland

3rd Graham Farr

4th Con Houlihan

5th Stephen Whitton

6th Iain Kirkwood

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Laura McEwan

2nd Stephen Whitton

3rd Alasdair Beaton

4th Donald Morrison

March

1st Jamie Gallagher

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Alasdair Beaton

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jamie Gallagher

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Alasdair Beaton

Jig

1st Jamie Gallagher

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Alasdair Beaton

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st John Todd

2nd Rebecca Morris

3rd Kathryn McEwan

4th James Acheson

5th Gavin Davis

6th Sally Mason

March

1st Colin Bathgate

2nd Sally Mason

3rd Grant Walker

4th Kathryn McEwan

5th James Acheson

6th Leslie Barrett

Strathspey & Reel

1st Grant Walker

2nd Sally Mason

3rd Colin Bathgate

4th James Acheson

5th Leslie Barrett

6th John Todd

Jig

1st Grant Walker

2nd Colin Bathgate

3rd Sally Mason

4th James Acheson

5th Rebecca Morris

6th Leslie Barrett