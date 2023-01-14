Results
January 14, 2023

Boland, Gallagher and Walker pin down in-person January 2023 CLASP

Aggregate January 2023 CLASP winners (L-R): Grant Walker, Eddie Boland and Jamie Gallagher. [Photo John Slavin]
Glasgow – January 14, 2023 – The first CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) in-person contest of the year was held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises. Aggregate winners were Grade 1: Eddie Boland, Clondalkin, Ireland; Grade 2: Jamie Gallagher, Glasgow; and Grade 3: Grant Walker. All of the piobaireachd events were judged by Cameron Drummond and Sarah Muir judged each of the light music competitions.

The next CLASP contest will be online, contestants recording their performances by video with a proctor auditing, judges then taking a week or so to assess them. The overall Grade 1 winner gets a flight and accommodation covered to compete in the amateur events at the Sun Belt Invitational in November 2023 at Maitland, Florida.

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Eddie Boland
2nd Con Houlihan, Cullen, Ireland
3rd Graham Farr, Paisley, Scotland

March
1st Marc Warnock, Northern Ireland
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Graham Farr
4th Con Houlihan
5th Iain Kirkwood
6th Stephen Whitton, Portadown, Northern Ireland

Strathspey & Reel
1st Marc Warnock
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Graham Farr
4th Stephen Whitton
5th Con Houlihan
6th Iain Kirkwood

Jig
1st Marc Warnock
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Graham Farr
4th Con Houlihan
5th Stephen Whitton
6th Iain Kirkwood

CLASP January 2023 competitors. [Photo John Slavin]
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Laura McEwan
2nd Stephen Whitton
3rd Alasdair Beaton
4th Donald Morrison

March
1st Jamie Gallagher
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Alasdair Beaton

Strathspey & Reel
1st Jamie Gallagher
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Alasdair Beaton

Jig
1st Jamie Gallagher
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Alasdair Beaton

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st John Todd
2nd Rebecca Morris
3rd Kathryn McEwan
4th James Acheson
5th Gavin Davis
6th Sally Mason

March
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd Sally Mason
3rd Grant Walker
4th Kathryn McEwan
5th James Acheson
6th Leslie Barrett

Strathspey & Reel
1st Grant Walker
2nd Sally Mason
3rd Colin Bathgate
4th James Acheson
5th Leslie Barrett
6th John Todd

Jig
1st Grant Walker
2nd Colin Bathgate
3rd Sally Mason
4th James Acheson
5th Rebecca Morris
6th Leslie Barrett

