Mitchell, Beaton, Monnier and Stewart win aggregate awards at latest online CLASP contest
The Internet – November 12-December 14, 2022 – The latest Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) competition was held online, with contestants performing live on November 12th and videos of their performances are emailed to judges who had a month to assess them.
In the end, the aggregate winners in each grade:
- Grade 1 Charles-David Mitchell, Montreal
- Grade 2 Alasdair Beaton, Scotland
- Grade 3 Pierrick Monnier, Switzerland
- Grade 4 Sheila Stewart, Calgary
There were three CLASP Live Online events over the year, and 2023 will see a combination on online and in-person competitions.
The first online events will be on February 11th and May 6th. The Grade 1 overall winner of each will receive travel and accommodation to compete in the Sun Belt Invitational Amateur Competition next November.
The next in-person CLASP event is on January 14th at the National Piping Centre, Otago Street, Glasgow.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Colin MacKenzie
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Con Houlihan
4th Colin Innes
5th Ben Hall
6th Andrea Jones
Judge: Cameron Drummond
March
1st Ben Hall
2nd Charles David Mitchell
3rd Colin Innes
4th Patrick Macdonald
5th Craig Turnbull
6th Mic Trenor
Judge: Matt Wilson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Hall
2nd Charles David Mitchell
3rd Colin Innes
4th Craig Turnbull
5th Eddie Boland
6th Conway Buckle
Judge: Matt Wilson
6/8 March
1st Charles David Mitchell
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Ben Hall
4th Eddie Boland
5th Patrick Macdonald
6th Mic Trenor
Judge: Matt Wilson
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Ryan Morrison
2nd Sean Burgess
3rd Donald Morrison
4th Laura McEwan
5th Alasdair Beaton
6th Mariko Arimoto
Judge: Ross Miller
March
1st Hans Grothusen
2nd Alasdair Beaton
3rd John Nevans
4th Christopher MacKnight
5th Donald Morrison
6th Kim Greeley
Judge: Cameron Drummond
Strathspey & Reel
1st Hans Grothusen
2nd Sean Burgess
3rd Ryan Morrison
4th Mariko Arimoto
5th Stuart Brown
6th Alasdair Beaton
Judge: Cameron Drummond
6/8 March
1st Ryan Morrison
2nd Hans Grothusen
3rd Stuart Brown
4th Sean Burgess
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: Cameron Drummond
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sally Mason
2nd John Todd
3rd George MacIver
4th Raul Peinado Fuentes
5th Pierrick Monnier
6th Ken Maclean
Judge: Matt Wilson
March
1st Raúl Peinado Fuentes
2nd Grant Walker
3rd John Todd
4th Pierrick Monnier
5th Laura McEwan
6th Ken MacLean
Judge: Ross Miller
Strathspey & Reel
1st Raúl Peinado Fuentes
2nd Grant Walker
3rd John Todd
4th Laura McEwan
5th Pierrick Monnier
6th Philipp Burchardt
Judge: Ross Miller
6/8 March
1st John Todd
2nd Ken Maclean
3rd Raúl Peinado Fuentes
4th Grant Walker
5th Kathryn McEwan
6th Pierrick Monnier
Judge: Ross Miller
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Sue Kennedy
2nd Vickie Gray
3rd Julian Payne
4th Gavin Davis
5th Maureen Moore
6th Lou Lanaro
Judge: Ross Miller
Piobaireachd Ground + Singling
1st Vickie Gray
2nd Brian Gilley
3rd Sheila Stewart
4th Alexander Kinkade
5th Gavin Davis
6th Maureen Moore
Judge: Ross Miller
March
1st Sheila Stewart
2nd James Skinner
3rd Alexander Kinkade
4th Monty Messenger
5th Vickie Gray
6th Lou Lanaro
Judge: Matt Wilson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sheila Stewart
2nd Alexander Kinkade
3rd James Skinner
4th Sue Kennedy
5th Monty Messenger
6th Vickie Gray
Judge: Matt Wilson
Jig
1st Sheila Stewart
2nd Alexander Kinkade
3rd Monty Messenger
4th James Skinner
5th Lou Lanaro
6th Peter Hummel
Judge: Matt Wilson
