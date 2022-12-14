Mitchell, Beaton, Monnier and Stewart win aggregate awards at latest online CLASP contest

The Internet – November 12-December 14, 2022 – The latest Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) competition was held online, with contestants performing live on November 12th and videos of their performances are emailed to judges who had a month to assess them.

In the end, the aggregate winners in each grade:

Grade 1 Charles-David Mitchell, Montreal

Grade 2 Alasdair Beaton, Scotland

Grade 3 Pierrick Monnier, Switzerland

Grade 4 Sheila Stewart, Calgary

There were three CLASP Live Online events over the year, and 2023 will see a combination on online and in-person competitions.

The first online events will be on February 11th and May 6th. The Grade 1 overall winner of each will receive travel and accommodation to compete in the Sun Belt Invitational Amateur Competition next November.

The next in-person CLASP event is on January 14th at the National Piping Centre, Otago Street, Glasgow.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Colin MacKenzie

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Con Houlihan

4th Colin Innes

5th Ben Hall

6th Andrea Jones

Judge: Cameron Drummond

March

1st Ben Hall

2nd Charles David Mitchell

3rd Colin Innes

4th Patrick Macdonald

5th Craig Turnbull

6th Mic Trenor

Judge: Matt Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Hall

2nd Charles David Mitchell

3rd Colin Innes

4th Craig Turnbull

5th Eddie Boland

6th Conway Buckle

Judge: Matt Wilson

6/8 March

1st Charles David Mitchell

2nd Colin Innes

3rd Ben Hall

4th Eddie Boland

5th Patrick Macdonald

6th Mic Trenor

Judge: Matt Wilson

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Ryan Morrison

2nd Sean Burgess

3rd Donald Morrison

4th Laura McEwan

5th Alasdair Beaton

6th Mariko Arimoto

Judge: Ross Miller

March

1st Hans Grothusen

2nd Alasdair Beaton

3rd John Nevans

4th Christopher MacKnight

5th Donald Morrison

6th Kim Greeley

Judge: Cameron Drummond

Strathspey & Reel

1st Hans Grothusen

2nd Sean Burgess

3rd Ryan Morrison

4th Mariko Arimoto

5th Stuart Brown

6th Alasdair Beaton

Judge: Cameron Drummond

6/8 March

1st Ryan Morrison

2nd Hans Grothusen

3rd Stuart Brown

4th Sean Burgess

5th Mariko Arimoto

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: Cameron Drummond

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sally Mason

2nd John Todd

3rd George MacIver

4th Raul Peinado Fuentes

5th Pierrick Monnier

6th Ken Maclean

Judge: Matt Wilson

March

1st Raúl Peinado Fuentes

2nd Grant Walker

3rd John Todd

4th Pierrick Monnier

5th Laura McEwan

6th Ken MacLean

Judge: Ross Miller

Strathspey & Reel

1st Raúl Peinado Fuentes

2nd Grant Walker

3rd John Todd

4th Laura McEwan

5th Pierrick Monnier

6th Philipp Burchardt

Judge: Ross Miller

6/8 March

1st John Todd

2nd Ken Maclean

3rd Raúl Peinado Fuentes

4th Grant Walker

5th Kathryn McEwan

6th Pierrick Monnier

Judge: Ross Miller

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Sue Kennedy

2nd Vickie Gray

3rd Julian Payne

4th Gavin Davis

5th Maureen Moore

6th Lou Lanaro

Judge: Ross Miller

Piobaireachd Ground + Singling

1st Vickie Gray

2nd Brian Gilley

3rd Sheila Stewart

4th Alexander Kinkade

5th Gavin Davis

6th Maureen Moore

Judge: Ross Miller

March

1st Sheila Stewart

2nd James Skinner

3rd Alexander Kinkade

4th Monty Messenger

5th Vickie Gray

6th Lou Lanaro

Judge: Matt Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sheila Stewart

2nd Alexander Kinkade

3rd James Skinner

4th Sue Kennedy

5th Monty Messenger

6th Vickie Gray

Judge: Matt Wilson

Jig

1st Sheila Stewart

2nd Alexander Kinkade

3rd Monty Messenger

4th James Skinner

5th Lou Lanaro

6th Peter Hummel

Judge: Matt Wilson