Sun Belt Invitational to open to amateurs in 2023

After the success of the inaugural Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Competition (“An Crios Gréine”) in Maitland, Florida, last November, the contest’s organizers plan to add a Grade 1 Amateur section, with 10 pipers to be invited.

According to organizer Eric Stein, overall Grade 1 and aggregate champions will be taken from eight qualifying events:

Dunedin Highland Games, Florida

George Sheriff Memorial Amateur Invitational, Ontario

Grandfather Mountain Games, North Carolina

Loon Mountain Highland Games, New Hampshire

Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational, Pennsylvania

Scotland County Highland Games, North Carolina

Two more pipers will be chosen from the winners of National Piping Centre-run CLASP events.

The Grade 1 events be staged on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Sheraton Orlando North in Maitland, and the Professional/Open events later in the day.

“We are thrilled to be working with the National Piping Centre to help us achieve our goal of promoting the best in piping and supporting aspiring players,” Stein commented in a statement.

Callum Beaumont of Dollar, Scotland, was the overall winner of the 2022 Sun Belt Invitational on November 12th.