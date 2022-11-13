Callum Beaumont wins inaugural Sun Belt Invitational, heading to Disney World

Maitland, Florida – November 12, 2022 – The first Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Competition (“An Crios Gréine”) was held before a crowd of more than 200 at the Orlando Sheraton North, and ultimately Callum Beaumont of Dollar, Scotland, emerged the overall champion. Beaumont received an additional US$1,000 for the overall win, plus a $500 gift card to nearby Disney World.

Beaumont and Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, tied in overall points, but Beaumont’s win in the piobaireachd event secured the championship.

Organized by legendary piping competition impresario Eric Stein, the contest comprised piobaireachd and freestyle medley events and brought in 10 of the world’s greatest solo pipers. Stein, who for many years organized the annual Metro Cup in Newark, New Jersey, used his professional fundraising talents to attract sponsors and applied the Metro Cup’s successful formula of working with local bands to underwrite competitors’ expenses in return for them holding workshops over the weekend.

The competition is held in memory of Shirley and George M. Bell, two major contributors to the eastern United States piping, drumming and Highland dancing scene.

Piobaireachd (McIntosh Cup)

1st Callum Beaumont, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack” ($1,000)

2nd Angus D. MacColl, “Nameless Cherede Darieva” ($750)

3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck” ($500)

4th Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “The Battle of Waternish” ($250)

5th Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, “The Unjust Incarceration” ($100)

Medley (Sayre Stein Cup)

1st Glenn Brown, Glasgow ($1,000)

2nd Stuart Liddell ($750)

3rd Bruce Gandy ($500)

4th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland ($250)

5th Angus D. MacColl ($100)

Also competing: Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland; and Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC.

Most of the competitors travelled to the event right after competing at the Scottish Piping Society of London’s competitions in England on November 3rd.

Both events were judged by Mike Cusack and Jim McGillivray. Colin MacLellan could not attend due to travel concerns.

The Gallagher Shield for best dressed piper went to Glenn Brown.