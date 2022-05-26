Top May 2022 CLASP Live Online Grade 1 overall goes to Charles-David Mitchell (videos)

The Internet – May 26, 2022 – The latest Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) “Live Online” contest was held on May 7th, results tabulated and announced a few weeks later. The event was sponsored by R.G. Hardie & Co, and ultimately Charles-David Mitchell of Ontario was the overall winner in Grade 1, Ben Hall took Grade 2, Grade 3 went to Phillip Burchardt, and Monty Messenger was the aggregate Grade 4 winner.

The events are held online over Zoom as part of series of global competitions in which contestants connect and compete live, record their live performance, which is then sent to the judges.

The next CLASP Live Online contest is scheduled for November 12, 2022,, and the next in-person CLASP competition will be at the National Piping Centre on June 18th.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Daniel Johnstone

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd Charles-David Mitchell

4th Charles Martin

5th Abraham MacCarty

6th Karen MacLean

Judge: Glenn Brown

2/4 March

1st Martha Hall

2nd Craig Black

3rd Charles-David Mitchell

4th Craig Turnbull

5th Daniel Johnstone

6th Abraham MacCarty

Judge: Glenn Brown

Strathspey & Reel

1st Craig Turnbull

2nd Craig Black

3rd Abraham MacCarty

4th Charles-David Mitchell

5th Martha Hall

6th Daniel Johnstone

Judge: Glenn Brown

Jig

1st Neil Nicholson

2nd Craig Black

3rd Martha Hall

4th Charles-David Mitchell

5th Daniel Johnson

6th Mic Trenor

Judge: Wilson Brown

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Colin MacKenzie

2nd Ben Hall

3rd Anthony Kelly

4th Dagmar Pesta

5th Neil Nicholson

6th Mariko Arimoto

Judge: Glenn Brown

2/4 March

1st Kim Greeley

2nd Christopher Yeo

3rd Alasdair Beaton

4th Ben Hall

5th Mariko Arimoto

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: Glenn Brown

Strathspey & Reel

1st Kim Greeley

2nd Ben Hall

3rd Christopher Yeo

4th Alasdair Beaton

5th Anthony Kelly

6th John Nevans

Judge: Glenn Brown

Jig

1st John Nevans

2nd Chris Yeo

3rd Ben Hall

4th James Carnegie

5th Anthony Kelly

6th Mariko Arimoto

Judge: Wilson Brown

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Laura McEwan

2nd Kathleen Scott

3rd John Todd

4th Kathryn McEwan

5th Anna Binder

6th Bruce Locken

Judge: Gordon Bruce

2/4 March

1st Phillip Burchardt

2nd Leslie Barrett

3rd Kathleen Scott

4th Angela McDonnell

5th Ken Maclean

6th Raul Peinado

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Strathspey & Reel

1st Angela McDonnell

2nd Phillip Burchardt

3rd Anna Binder

4th Leslie Barrett

5th Raul Peinado

6th Laura McEwan

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Jig

1st Phillip Burchardt

2nd Grant Walker

3rd John Todd

4th Anna Binder

5th Leslie Barrett

6th Raul Peinado

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Julian Payne

2nd Michael Brandt

3rd Vickie Gray

Judge: Wilson Brown

Piobaireachd (Ground & Next Variation)

1st Sheila Stewart

2nd Sue Kennedy

3rd Ricardo Brunelli

4th Monty Messenger

5th Peter Hummel

6th Vickie Gray

Judge: Gordon Bruce

2/4 March

1st Brian Gilley

2nd Amanda Brennan

3rd James Skinner

4th Sue Kennedy

5th Monty Messenger

6th Vickie Gray

Judge: John Dew

Strathspey & Reel

1st Amanda Brennan

2nd Monty Messenger

3rd Vickie Gray

4th Sue Kennedy

5th Sheila Stewart

6th James Skinner

Judge: John Dew

Jig

1st Amanda Brennan

2nd Monty Messenger

3rd Lou Lanaro

4th James Skinner

5th Moureen Moore

6th Vickie Gray

Judge: John Dew