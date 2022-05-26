Top May 2022 CLASP Live Online Grade 1 overall goes to Charles-David Mitchell (videos)
The Internet – May 26, 2022 – The latest Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) “Live Online” contest was held on May 7th, results tabulated and announced a few weeks later. The event was sponsored by R.G. Hardie & Co, and ultimately Charles-David Mitchell of Ontario was the overall winner in Grade 1, Ben Hall took Grade 2, Grade 3 went to Phillip Burchardt, and Monty Messenger was the aggregate Grade 4 winner.
The events are held online over Zoom as part of series of global competitions in which contestants connect and compete live, record their live performance, which is then sent to the judges.
The next CLASP Live Online contest is scheduled for November 12, 2022,, and the next in-person CLASP competition will be at the National Piping Centre on June 18th.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Daniel Johnstone
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Charles Martin
5th Abraham MacCarty
6th Karen MacLean
Judge: Glenn Brown
2/4 March
1st Martha Hall
2nd Craig Black
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Craig Turnbull
5th Daniel Johnstone
6th Abraham MacCarty
Judge: Glenn Brown
Strathspey & Reel
1st Craig Turnbull
2nd Craig Black
3rd Abraham MacCarty
4th Charles-David Mitchell
5th Martha Hall
6th Daniel Johnstone
Judge: Glenn Brown
Jig
1st Neil Nicholson
2nd Craig Black
3rd Martha Hall
4th Charles-David Mitchell
5th Daniel Johnson
6th Mic Trenor
Judge: Wilson Brown
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Colin MacKenzie
2nd Ben Hall
3rd Anthony Kelly
4th Dagmar Pesta
5th Neil Nicholson
6th Mariko Arimoto
Judge: Glenn Brown
2/4 March
1st Kim Greeley
2nd Christopher Yeo
3rd Alasdair Beaton
4th Ben Hall
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: Glenn Brown
Strathspey & Reel
1st Kim Greeley
2nd Ben Hall
3rd Christopher Yeo
4th Alasdair Beaton
5th Anthony Kelly
6th John Nevans
Judge: Glenn Brown
Jig
1st John Nevans
2nd Chris Yeo
3rd Ben Hall
4th James Carnegie
5th Anthony Kelly
6th Mariko Arimoto
Judge: Wilson Brown
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Laura McEwan
2nd Kathleen Scott
3rd John Todd
4th Kathryn McEwan
5th Anna Binder
6th Bruce Locken
Judge: Gordon Bruce
2/4 March
1st Phillip Burchardt
2nd Leslie Barrett
3rd Kathleen Scott
4th Angela McDonnell
5th Ken Maclean
6th Raul Peinado
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Strathspey & Reel
1st Angela McDonnell
2nd Phillip Burchardt
3rd Anna Binder
4th Leslie Barrett
5th Raul Peinado
6th Laura McEwan
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Jig
1st Phillip Burchardt
2nd Grant Walker
3rd John Todd
4th Anna Binder
5th Leslie Barrett
6th Raul Peinado
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Julian Payne
2nd Michael Brandt
3rd Vickie Gray
Judge: Wilson Brown
Piobaireachd (Ground & Next Variation)
1st Sheila Stewart
2nd Sue Kennedy
3rd Ricardo Brunelli
4th Monty Messenger
5th Peter Hummel
6th Vickie Gray
Judge: Gordon Bruce
2/4 March
1st Brian Gilley
2nd Amanda Brennan
3rd James Skinner
4th Sue Kennedy
5th Monty Messenger
6th Vickie Gray
Judge: John Dew
Strathspey & Reel
1st Amanda Brennan
2nd Monty Messenger
3rd Vickie Gray
4th Sue Kennedy
5th Sheila Stewart
6th James Skinner
Judge: John Dew
Jig
1st Amanda Brennan
2nd Monty Messenger
3rd Lou Lanaro
4th James Skinner
5th Moureen Moore
6th Vickie Gray
Judge: John Dew
