Charles-David Mitchell wins overall Grade 1 at CLASP online (videos)

The Internet – November 13-28, 2021 – Charles-David Mitchell of Kingston, Ontario, was the big winner at the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers’ online competition, with two first prizes over the four Grade 1 events. Instead of pre-recorded submitted videos, contestants recorded their performance, verified by the steward’s introduction at the beginning of the performance. Pipers completed their tunes on November 13th and judges had a few weeks to assess them the results announced on November 28th.

Ben Hall was the overall Grade 2 winner, Alasdair Beaton took the Grade 3 aggregate, and James Skinner won the Grade 4.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Charles-David Mitchell, “The Massacre of Glencoe”

2nd Leslie Barrett

3rd Tyrone Heade

4th Michael Trenor

5th Eddie Boland

6th Dugald MacLeod

Judge: Dr. Jack Taylor

2/4 March

1st Charles-David Mitchell

2nd Colin Innes

3rd Eddie Boland

4th William Wardrope

5th Gord Wallace

6th Martha Hall

Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Strathspey & Reel

1st Colin Innes

2nd Gord Wallace

3rd William Wardrope

4th Con Houlihan

5th Charles-David Mitchell

6th Eddie Boland

Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Jig

1st Martha Hall

2nd Gord Wallace

3rd Neil Nicholson

4th Colin Innes

5th Tyrone Heade

6th Mic Trenor

Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Sean Burgess

2nd Ted Hales

3rd Ben Hall

4th Dagmar Pesta

5th Stephen Whitton

6th Duncan Lamont

Judge: Jim McGillivray

2/4 March

1st Ben Hall

2nd Hans Grothusen

3rd Sean Burgess

4th Dugald Macleod

5th Mariko Arimoto

6th Ryan Morrison

Judge: Connor Sinclair

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Hall

2nd Dugald Macleod

3rd Christopher Yeo

4th Ryan Morrison

5th Gordon Ross

6th John Nevans

Judge: Connor Sinclair

Jig

1st Christopher Yeo

2nd Ben Hall

3rd Sean Burgess

4th Mariko Arimoto

5th Lachlan MacDonald

6th Douglas Hamilton

Judge: Connor Sinclair

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Tom DuBois

2nd Alasdair Beaton

3rd Danielle Warren

4th James Acheson

5th Kim Greeley

6th Jay Hackney

Judge: Connor Sinclair

2/4 March

1st Alasdair Beaton

2nd Philip Duthie

3rd Ken McLean

4th James Acheson

5th Philipp Burchardt

6th Danielle Warren

Judge: Jim McGillivray

Strathspey & Reel

1st Robert Thomson

2nd Ken McLean

3rd Alasdair Beaton

4th Robert Cunningham

5th Pierreck Monnier

6th Danielle Warren

Judge: Jim McGillivray

Jig

1st Robert Cunningham

2nd Ken MacLean

3rd Leslie Barrett

4th Alasdair Beaton

5th Grant Walker

6th Joe Moore

Judge: Connor Sinclair

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st James Skinner

2nd William Holoday

3rd Lou Lonaro

4th Ricardo Brunelli

5th Alexander Kinkade

6th Gavin Davis

Judge: Dr. Jack Taylor

2/4 March

1st Alexander Kinkade

2nd Maureen Moore

3rd William Holody

4th Vickie Gray

5th James Skinner

6th Riccardo Brunelli

Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Strathspey & Reel

1st James Skinner

2nd Alexander Kinkade

3rd Maureen Moore

4th Riccardo Brunelli

5th Peter Allan

6th Lou Lanaro

Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Jig

1st Maureen Moore

2nd Gavin Davis

3rd James Skinner

4th Alexander Kinkade

5th Vicky Gray

6th Lou Lanaro

Judge: Connor Sinclair