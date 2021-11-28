Published: November 28, 2021

Charles-David Mitchell wins overall Grade 1 at CLASP online (videos)

The Internet – November 13-28, 2021 – Charles-David Mitchell of Kingston, Ontario, was the big winner at the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers’ online competition, with two first prizes over the four Grade 1 events. Instead of pre-recorded submitted videos, contestants recorded their performance, verified by the steward’s introduction at the beginning of the performance. Pipers completed their tunes on November 13th and judges had a few weeks to assess them the results announced on November 28th.

Ben Hall was the overall Grade 2 winner, Alasdair Beaton took the Grade 3 aggregate, and James Skinner won the Grade 4.

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Charles-David Mitchell, “The Massacre of Glencoe”
2nd Leslie Barrett
3rd Tyrone Heade
4th Michael Trenor
5th Eddie Boland
6th Dugald MacLeod
Judge: Dr. Jack Taylor

2/4 March
1st Charles-David Mitchell
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Eddie Boland
4th William Wardrope
5th Gord Wallace
6th Martha Hall
Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Strathspey & Reel
1st Colin Innes
2nd Gord Wallace
3rd William Wardrope
4th Con Houlihan
5th Charles-David Mitchell
6th Eddie Boland
Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Jig
1st Martha Hall
2nd Gord Wallace
3rd Neil Nicholson
4th Colin Innes
5th Tyrone Heade
6th Mic Trenor
Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Sean Burgess
2nd Ted Hales
3rd Ben Hall
4th Dagmar Pesta
5th Stephen Whitton
6th Duncan Lamont
Judge: Jim McGillivray

2/4 March
1st Ben Hall
2nd Hans Grothusen
3rd Sean Burgess
4th Dugald Macleod
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th Ryan Morrison
Judge: Connor Sinclair

Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Hall
2nd Dugald Macleod
3rd Christopher Yeo
4th Ryan Morrison
5th Gordon Ross
6th John Nevans
Judge: Connor Sinclair

Jig
1st Christopher Yeo
2nd Ben Hall
3rd Sean Burgess
4th Mariko Arimoto
5th Lachlan MacDonald
6th Douglas Hamilton
Judge: Connor Sinclair

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Tom DuBois
2nd Alasdair Beaton
3rd Danielle Warren
4th James Acheson
5th Kim Greeley
6th Jay Hackney
Judge: Connor Sinclair

2/4 March
1st Alasdair Beaton
2nd Philip Duthie
3rd Ken McLean
4th James Acheson
5th Philipp Burchardt
6th Danielle Warren
Judge: Jim McGillivray

Strathspey & Reel
1st Robert Thomson
2nd Ken McLean
3rd Alasdair Beaton
4th Robert Cunningham
5th Pierreck Monnier
6th Danielle Warren
Judge: Jim McGillivray

Jig
1st Robert Cunningham
2nd Ken MacLean
3rd Leslie Barrett
4th Alasdair Beaton
5th Grant Walker
6th Joe Moore
Judge: Connor Sinclair

Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st James Skinner
2nd William Holoday
3rd Lou Lonaro
4th Ricardo Brunelli
5th Alexander Kinkade
6th Gavin Davis
Judge: Dr. Jack Taylor

2/4 March
1st Alexander Kinkade
2nd Maureen Moore
3rd William Holody
4th Vickie Gray
5th James Skinner
6th Riccardo Brunelli
Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Strathspey & Reel
1st James Skinner
2nd Alexander Kinkade
3rd Maureen Moore
4th Riccardo Brunelli
5th Peter Allan
6th Lou Lanaro
Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Jig
1st Maureen Moore
2nd Gavin Davis
3rd James Skinner
4th Alexander Kinkade
5th Vicky Gray
6th Lou Lanaro
Judge: Connor Sinclair

 

