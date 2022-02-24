Johnstone, Beaton, Monnier, Stewart overall winners of latest CLASP online contest
The Internet – February 24, 2022 – Daniel Johnstone of Argyllshire, Scotland, was the overall winner of the Grade 1 events at the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) contest, held in a quasi-live online manner over two weeks. Contestants from all over the world had to perform on February 5th via Zoom, and then send their videos to judges.
Other aggregate winners: Grade 2: Alasdair Beaton, Glasgow; Grade 3: Pierrick Monnier, Switzerland; Grade 4: Sheila Stewart, Ontario. Each overall winner received a special medal and their choice of a tuition course at the National Piping Centre, the organization that runs CLASP.
Each first-place winner got a pass to watch the 2022 Glenfiddich Piping Championships online.
While the next CLASP contest, on March 26th will be in-person in Glasgow, online events will continue, allowing the organization’s non-UK members to participate. The online events were introduced during the pandemic, drawing participants from all over the world and expanding the organization’s membership substantially.
The March 26th event will be the first in-person CLASP contest in two years. The next online competition is scheduled for May 7th.
Do you have competition results or news that you’d want the entire piping and drumming world to know about?
Please send pipes|drums the details and we’d be pleased to consider.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Mark McLennan
2nd Melissa Bautz
3rd Michael Trenor
4th Eddie Boland
5th Daniel Johnstone
6th John Frater
Judge: Finlay Johnston
2/4 March
1st Neil Nicholson
2nd Daniel Johnstone
3rd John Frater
4th Charles David Mitchell
5th Martha Hall
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Cameron Drummond
Strathspey & Reel
1st Daniel Johnstone
2nd Neil Nicholson
3rd Charles David Mitchell
4th John Frater
5th Craig Turnbull
6th Mark MacLennan
Judge: Cameron Drummond
6/8 March
1st Neil Nicholson
2nd Daniel Johnstone
3rd John Frater
4th Gord Wallace
5th Michael Trenor
6th Charles David Mitchell
Judge: Cameron Drummond
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Hall
2nd Colin MacKenzie
3rd Ryan Morrison
4th Mariko Arimoto
5th Alasdair Beaton
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
2/4 March
1st Kim Grealy
2nd Stuart Letford
3rd Ryan Morrison
4th Alasdair Beaton
5th Colin MacKenzie
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: John Mulhearn
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Hall
2nd Alasdair Beaton
3rd Sean Burgess
4th Ryan Morrison
5th Christopher Yeo
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: John Mulhearn
6/8 March
1st Ben Hall
2nd Christpoher Yeo
3rd Stuart Letford
4th Alasdair Beaton
5th Dugald MacLeod
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: John Mulhearn
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Jay Hackney
2nd James Achison
3rd Katherine Annand
4th Laura McEwan
5th Ken MacLean
6th Pierrick Monnier
Judge: Cameron Drummond
2/4 March
1st Robert Cunnigham
2nd Ken MacLean
3rd Pierrick Monnier
4th Grant Walker
5th Jay Hackney
6th Anna Binder
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
Strathspey & Reel
1st Pierrick Monnier
2nd Grant Walker
3rd Robert Cunningham
4th Ken MacLean
5th Phillip Burchardt
6th Leslie Barrett
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
6/8 March
1st Pierrick Monnier
2nd Grant Walker
3rd Robert Cunningham
4th Ken MacLean
5th Anna Binder
6th Leslie Barrett
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Sheila Stewart
2nd Michael Brandt
3rd Monty Messenger
4th Vickie Gray
5th Ricardo Brunelli
6th Peter Allan
Judge: John Mulhearn
2/4 March
1st Sheila Stewart
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Amanda Brennan
4th Vickie Gray
5th Monty Messenger
6th Laura Stott
Judge: Finlay Johnston
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sheila Stewart
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Amanda Brennan
4th Laura Stott
5th Vickie Gray
6th Ricardo Brunelli
Judge: Finlay Johnston
Jig
1st Amanda Brennan
2nd Laura Stott
3rd Monty Messenger
4th Riccardo Brunellli
5th Gavin Davis
6th Vickie Gray
Judge: Finlay Johnston
Related
Charles-David Mitchell wins overall Grade 1 at CLASP online (videos)
November 28, 2021
Long, Boland, MacKenzie capture 2021 CLASP league championship titles
August 16, 2021
Stuart Marshall wins CLASP Grade 1 World Solo Amateur Piping
August 15, 2021
Guilianni trumps all others in Grade 1 CLASP games (performance videos added)
June 26, 2021
CLASP amateur piping expands to include solo Grade 4 and Grade 5 pipers worldwide (video)
April 8, 2021
DeMass, Grothusen, Beaton overall March CLASP winners
March 28, 2021