Johnstone, Beaton, Monnier, Stewart overall winners of latest CLASP online contest

The Internet – February 24, 2022 – Daniel Johnstone of Argyllshire, Scotland, was the overall winner of the Grade 1 events at the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) contest, held in a quasi-live online manner over two weeks. Contestants from all over the world had to perform on February 5th via Zoom, and then send their videos to judges.

Other aggregate winners: Grade 2: Alasdair Beaton, Glasgow; Grade 3: Pierrick Monnier, Switzerland; Grade 4: Sheila Stewart, Ontario. Each overall winner received a special medal and their choice of a tuition course at the National Piping Centre, the organization that runs CLASP.

Each first-place winner got a pass to watch the 2022 Glenfiddich Piping Championships online.

While the next CLASP contest, on March 26th will be in-person in Glasgow, online events will continue, allowing the organization’s non-UK members to participate. The online events were introduced during the pandemic, drawing participants from all over the world and expanding the organization’s membership substantially.

The March 26th event will be the first in-person CLASP contest in two years. The next online competition is scheduled for May 7th.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Mark McLennan

2nd Melissa Bautz

3rd Michael Trenor

4th Eddie Boland

5th Daniel Johnstone

6th John Frater

Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March

1st Neil Nicholson

2nd Daniel Johnstone

3rd John Frater

4th Charles David Mitchell

5th Martha Hall

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Cameron Drummond

Strathspey & Reel

1st Daniel Johnstone

2nd Neil Nicholson

3rd Charles David Mitchell

4th John Frater

5th Craig Turnbull

6th Mark MacLennan

Judge: Cameron Drummond

6/8 March

1st Neil Nicholson

2nd Daniel Johnstone

3rd John Frater

4th Gord Wallace

5th Michael Trenor

6th Charles David Mitchell

Judge: Cameron Drummond

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Hall

2nd Colin MacKenzie

3rd Ryan Morrison

4th Mariko Arimoto

5th Alasdair Beaton

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

2/4 March

1st Kim Grealy

2nd Stuart Letford

3rd Ryan Morrison

4th Alasdair Beaton

5th Colin MacKenzie

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: John Mulhearn

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Hall

2nd Alasdair Beaton

3rd Sean Burgess

4th Ryan Morrison

5th Christopher Yeo

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: John Mulhearn

6/8 March

1st Ben Hall

2nd Christpoher Yeo

3rd Stuart Letford

4th Alasdair Beaton

5th Dugald MacLeod

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: John Mulhearn

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Jay Hackney

2nd James Achison

3rd Katherine Annand

4th Laura McEwan

5th Ken MacLean

6th Pierrick Monnier

Judge: Cameron Drummond

2/4 March

1st Robert Cunnigham

2nd Ken MacLean

3rd Pierrick Monnier

4th Grant Walker

5th Jay Hackney

6th Anna Binder

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Strathspey & Reel

1st Pierrick Monnier

2nd Grant Walker

3rd Robert Cunningham

4th Ken MacLean

5th Phillip Burchardt

6th Leslie Barrett

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

6/8 March

1st Pierrick Monnier

2nd Grant Walker

3rd Robert Cunningham

4th Ken MacLean

5th Anna Binder

6th Leslie Barrett

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Sheila Stewart

2nd Michael Brandt

3rd Monty Messenger

4th Vickie Gray

5th Ricardo Brunelli

6th Peter Allan

Judge: John Mulhearn

2/4 March

1st Sheila Stewart

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Amanda Brennan

4th Vickie Gray

5th Monty Messenger

6th Laura Stott

Judge: Finlay Johnston

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sheila Stewart

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Amanda Brennan

4th Laura Stott

5th Vickie Gray

6th Ricardo Brunelli

Judge: Finlay Johnston

Jig

1st Amanda Brennan

2nd Laura Stott

3rd Monty Messenger

4th Riccardo Brunellli

5th Gavin Davis

6th Vickie Gray

Judge: Finlay Johnston

