Guilianni trumps all others in Grade 1 CLASP games

The Internet – June 26, 2021 – Giovanni Guilianni of Italy was the overall winner in the Grade 1 category at the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) 2021 Virtual Highland Games, sponsored by R.G. Hardie & Co. Guilianni received a medal, an R.G. Hardie Weather Resistant Contour Piper Bagpipe Cover and matching cords. John Nevans of Scotland was the overall winner in Grade 2 (overall medal and R.G. Hardie & Co. Deluxe Pipe Case and a bagpipe polishing kit), Canadian Zachary Dwyer took the Grade 3 overall (overall medal and an R.G. Hardie & Co. blackwood Infinity Pipe Chanter), and the Grade 4 aggregate winner was Lou Lanaro of Canada (overall medal and an R.G. Hardie & Co. Long Plastic Celtic Engraved Practice Chanter). Each first-prize winner also got a R.G. Hardie & Co. Ear Protectors and a snazzy baseball cap.

The Grade 3 light music was so well entered that two heats were held to narrow the final each event to a total of 12 contestants. The contest is part of CLASP’s series of online contests being held throughout the summer.

The next CLASP event is the World Solo Amateur Piping Competition, part of Piping Live! 2021 in August.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd (31 competed)

1st Stuart Marshall

2nd Giovanni Guilianni

3rd Balint Kiss

4th Evan Wraga

5th Trevor De Mass

6th Gill Cairns

Judge: Donald MacPhee

MSR (28 competed)

1st Craig Black

2nd Stuart Marshall

3rd Scott Long

4th Robert Russell

5th Trevor DeMass

6th Giovanni Giulianini

Judge: Alex Gandy

6/8 March (28 competed)

1st Jay Wilson

2nd Benjamen Elliot

3rd Scott Long

4th Robert Wilson

5th Giovanni Guilianni

6th Dane Grant

Judge: John Mulhearn

Grade 2

Piobaireachd (23 competed)

1st Andrea Jones

2nd John Nevans

3rd Ben Hall

4th Gregory Joseph

5th Eddie Boland

6th Gordon Ross

Judge: Alastair Dunn

March (23 competed)

1st Balint Kiss

2nd John Nevans

3rd Alexander MacKay

4th David Richardson

5th Mariko Arimoto

6th Hans Grothusen

Judge: Gail Brown

Strathspey & Reel (23 competed)

1st David Richardson

2nd Balint Kiss

3rd John Nevans

4th Alexander MacKay

5th Mariko Arimoto

6th Eddie Boland

Judge: Gail Brown

Jig (23 competed)

1st John Nevans

2nd Kurtis Bryden

3rd Eddie Boland

4th Alexander MacKay

5th David Richardson

6th Balint Kiss

Judge: John Mulhearn

Grade 3

Piobaireachd (30 competed)

1st Tom DuBois

2nd Anthony Kelly

3rd Zachary Dwyer

4th Colin MacKenzie

5th Graham Hislop

6th Alasdair Beaton

Judge: Gail Brown

March (20 competed)

1st Colin Mackenzie

2nd Ross Martin

3rd Zachary Dwyer

4th Anthony Kelly

5th Kim Greeley

6th Philip Duthie

Strathspey & Reel (21 competed)

1st Zachary Dwyer

2nd Martin Lee

3rd Colin Mackenzie

4th Robert Cunningham

5th Philip Duthie

6th Alasdair Beaton

Jig (38 competed)

1st Zachary Dwyer

2nd Ross Martin

3rd Ken MacLean

4th Colin MacKenzie

5th Kim Greely

6th David Todd

Judge: Dan Nevans

Grade 4

Piobaireachd (seven competed)

1st Vickie Gray

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Gavin Davis

4th Riccardo Brunelli

5th Steve Langford

6th Billie Narver

Judge: Connor Sinclair

March (10 competed)

1st Lou Lanaro

2nd Amanda Brennan

3rd Vickie Gray

4th Gavin Davis

5th Sean Kelly

6th Riccardo Brunelli

Judge: Alastair Dunn

Strathspey & Reel (eight competed)

1st Amanda Brennan

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Vickie Gray

4th Riccardo Brunelli

5th Gavin Davis

6th Steve Langford

Judge: Alastair Dunn

Jig (six competed)

1st Steve Langford

2nd Gavin Davis

3rd Vickie Gray

Judge: Dan Nevans

