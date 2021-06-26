Guilianni trumps all others in Grade 1 CLASP games
The Internet – June 26, 2021 – Giovanni Guilianni of Italy was the overall winner in the Grade 1 category at the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) 2021 Virtual Highland Games, sponsored by R.G. Hardie & Co. Guilianni received a medal, an R.G. Hardie Weather Resistant Contour Piper Bagpipe Cover and matching cords. John Nevans of Scotland was the overall winner in Grade 2 (overall medal and R.G. Hardie & Co. Deluxe Pipe Case and a bagpipe polishing kit), Canadian Zachary Dwyer took the Grade 3 overall (overall medal and an R.G. Hardie & Co. blackwood Infinity Pipe Chanter), and the Grade 4 aggregate winner was Lou Lanaro of Canada (overall medal and an R.G. Hardie & Co. Long Plastic Celtic Engraved Practice Chanter). Each first-prize winner also got a R.G. Hardie & Co. Ear Protectors and a snazzy baseball cap.
The Grade 3 light music was so well entered that two heats were held to narrow the final each event to a total of 12 contestants. The contest is part of CLASP’s series of online contests being held throughout the summer.
The next CLASP event is the World Solo Amateur Piping Competition, part of Piping Live! 2021 in August.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd (31 competed)
1st Stuart Marshall
2nd Giovanni Guilianni
3rd Balint Kiss
4th Evan Wraga
5th Trevor De Mass
6th Gill Cairns
Judge: Donald MacPhee
MSR (28 competed)
1st Craig Black
2nd Stuart Marshall
3rd Scott Long
4th Robert Russell
5th Trevor DeMass
6th Giovanni Giulianini
Judge: Alex Gandy
6/8 March (28 competed)
1st Jay Wilson
2nd Benjamen Elliot
3rd Scott Long
4th Robert Wilson
5th Giovanni Guilianni
6th Dane Grant
Judge: John Mulhearn
Grade 2
Piobaireachd (23 competed)
1st Andrea Jones
2nd John Nevans
3rd Ben Hall
4th Gregory Joseph
5th Eddie Boland
6th Gordon Ross
Judge: Alastair Dunn
March (23 competed)
1st Balint Kiss
2nd John Nevans
3rd Alexander MacKay
4th David Richardson
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th Hans Grothusen
Judge: Gail Brown
Strathspey & Reel (23 competed)
1st David Richardson
2nd Balint Kiss
3rd John Nevans
4th Alexander MacKay
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th Eddie Boland
Judge: Gail Brown
Jig (23 competed)
1st John Nevans
2nd Kurtis Bryden
3rd Eddie Boland
4th Alexander MacKay
5th David Richardson
6th Balint Kiss
Judge: John Mulhearn
Grade 3
Piobaireachd (30 competed)
1st Tom DuBois
2nd Anthony Kelly
3rd Zachary Dwyer
4th Colin MacKenzie
5th Graham Hislop
6th Alasdair Beaton
Judge: Gail Brown
March (20 competed)
1st Colin Mackenzie
2nd Ross Martin
3rd Zachary Dwyer
4th Anthony Kelly
5th Kim Greeley
6th Philip Duthie
Strathspey & Reel (21 competed)
1st Zachary Dwyer
2nd Martin Lee
3rd Colin Mackenzie
4th Robert Cunningham
5th Philip Duthie
6th Alasdair Beaton
Jig (38 competed)
1st Zachary Dwyer
2nd Ross Martin
3rd Ken MacLean
4th Colin MacKenzie
5th Kim Greely
6th David Todd
Judge: Dan Nevans
Grade 4
Piobaireachd (seven competed)
1st Vickie Gray
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Gavin Davis
4th Riccardo Brunelli
5th Steve Langford
6th Billie Narver
Judge: Connor Sinclair
March (10 competed)
1st Lou Lanaro
2nd Amanda Brennan
3rd Vickie Gray
4th Gavin Davis
5th Sean Kelly
6th Riccardo Brunelli
Judge: Alastair Dunn
Strathspey & Reel (eight competed)
1st Amanda Brennan
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Vickie Gray
4th Riccardo Brunelli
5th Gavin Davis
6th Steve Langford
Judge: Alastair Dunn
Jig (six competed)
1st Steve Langford
2nd Gavin Davis
3rd Vickie Gray
Judge: Dan Nevans
