DeMass, Grothusen, Beaton overall March CLASP winners

The Internet – March 27, 2021 – Trevor DeMass of Salt Lake City, Utah (video); Hamburg, Germany’s Hans Grothusen (video); and Alasdair Beaton (video) were the aggregate winners in the Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3, sections of the CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Pipers) March 2021 solo competitions, an event that attracted more than 60 entries from all over the world.

Performances were recorded and uploaded to YouTube for judges’ assessment. Due to a large entry, the Grade 3 March and Strathspey & Reel were divided into two heats.

Ross Ainsley, Steven Blake, Andrew Bova, Bruce Gandy, Jenny Hazzard, Finlay MacDonald, Colin MacLellan and Bradley Parker judged the various events.

CLASP is a member-based organization for amateur pipers older than 18. Started by the National Piping Centre in 2006 to provide solo competitions in the UK for adult pipers, the pandemic has seen CLASP expand worldwide in online formats. Competitors accrue points over a year based on placing and weighted by the number of entries, with emphasis placed on piobaireachd and MSR categories. Mainly because the UK’s traditional solo piping system categorizes any piper 18 and younger as a “Junior,” CLASP is limited to adult players.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Charles-David Mitchell, Ottawa (video)

2nd Trevor DeMass

3rd Stuart Letford, Kirkintilloch, Scotland

4th Bálint Kiss, Hungary

5th Scott Long, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

6th Evan Wraga, Kaiserslautern, Germany

Judge: Colin McLellan

MSR

1st Benjamin Elliot, Mount Pleasant, Michigan (video)

2nd Steven MacQueen

3rd Robert Russell, Edinburgh

4th Trevor DeMass

5th Charles-David Mitchell

6th Robert Wilson

Jig

1st David MacKenzie (video)

2nd Steven MacQueen

3rd Martha Hall, California

4th Benjamin Elliot

5th Robert Russell

6th Trevor DeMass

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st John Nevans (video)

2nd Gordon Ross, Stirling, Scotland

3rd Gregory Joseph

4th Eddie Boland

5th Doug Hamilton

6th Ben Hall

Judge: Bruce Gandy

2/4 March

1st Stuart Brown (video)

2nd Hans Grothusen

3rd Balint Kiss

4th David Richardson

5th Christopher Yeo

6th Maggie Jeschofnig

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Brown

2nd Hans Grothusen

3rd Balint Kiss

4th David Richardson

5th Christopher Yeo

6th Gordon Ross

Jig

1st John Nevans (video)

2nd Hans Grothusen

3rd Alexander MacKay

4th Gregory Joseph

5th Kurtis Bryden

6th Christopher Yeo

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Colin MacKenzie (video)

2nd Alasdair Beaton,

3rd Robert Cunningham

4th Philip Duthie

5th Anthony Kelly

6th Tom DuBois

Judge: Bradley Parker

2/4 March Final

1st Anthony Kelly (video)

2nd Colin MacKenzie

3rd Alasdair Beaton

4th Philip Duthie

5th Kim Greeley

6th Ross Martin

Strathspey & Reel Final

1st Ross Martin (video)

2nd Philip Duthie

3rd Alasdair Beaton

4th Anthony Kelly

5th Tom DuBois

6th Alan Wardrop

2/4 March

Heat 1

1st Anthony Kelly

2nd Colin MacKenzie

3rd Ross Martin

4th Iain McGeachie

5th Bernard Cohnen

6th Matteo Melison

Heat 2

1st Alasdair Beaton

2nd Philip Duthie

3rd Kim Greeley

4th Andrew Robertson

5th Joe Hardie

6th Katherine Annand

Strathspey & Reel

Heat 1

1st Ross Martin

2nd Anthony Kelly

3rd Iain McGeachie

4th Colin MacKenzie

5th Alistair MacKay

6th Matteo Melison

Heat 2

1st Philip Duthie

2nd Alastair Beaton

3rd Tom DuBois

4th Alan Wardrop

5th Kim Greeley

6th James Acheson

Jig

1st Colin MacKenzie (video)

2nd Zachary Dwyer

3rd David Todd

4th Alasdair Beaton

5th Anthony Kelly

6th Alistair MacKay

(Honourable mention to Danielle Warren.)