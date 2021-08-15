Stuart Marshall wins CLASP Grade 1 World Solo Amateur Piping

The Internet – August 15, 2021 – Stuart Marshall of Greensboro, North Carolina, was the overall winner in Grade 1, the top grade at the World Solo Amateur Piping Competition, organized by the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) as part of the Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping. It was the final online CLASP competition of the season.

Aggregate winners received a keepsake Silver Medal and a free place on one of the National Piping Centre’s Adult Seasonal Piping Gatherings.

Grade 1: Stuart Marshall

Grade 2: Ben Hall

Grade 3: Alasdair Beaton

Grade 4 : Riccardo Brunelli

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Stuart Marshall, “Beloved Scotland”

2nd Andrew Prioli

3rd Bálint Kiss

4th Craig Turnbull

5th Eddie Boland

6th Brady Webb

Judge: John Wilson

MSR

1st Craig Black, “Mrs. John MacColl,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “Sandy Cameron”

2nd Stuart Marshall

3rd Brady Webb

4th Mic Trenor

5th Robert Russell

6th Matthew Kirkwood

Judge: Richard Parkes

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Craig Black

2nd Andrew Prioli

3rd Eddie Boland

4th Charles-David Mitchell

5th Jay Wilson

6th Mic Trenor

Judge: Andrea Boyd

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Colin MacKenzie

2nd Ben Hall

3rd Andrea Jones

4th Dagmar Pesta

5th Iain McGeachie

6th Sean Burgess

Judge: Bob Worrall

2/4 March

1st Ben Hall

2nd Zachary Dwyer

3rd Sean Burgess

4th Kurtis Bryden

5th Mariko Arimoto

6th Gordon Ross

Judge: Alastair Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Hall

2nd Zachary Dwyer

3rd Gordon Ross

4th Kurtis Bryden

5.Colin MacKenzie

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: Alastair Lee

Jig

1st Zachary Dwyer

2nd Baliant Kiss

3rd Sean Burgess

4th John Nevans

5th David Richardson

6th Ben Hall

Judge: Wilson Brown

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Tom DuBois

2nd Zachary Dwyer

3rd Kim Greeley

4th Jacob Schrader

5th Ross Martin

6th Alasdair Beaton

Judge: Chris Armstrong

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2/4 March

1st Philip Duthie

2nd Alasdair Beaton

3rd Iain McGeachie

4th Ken MacLean

5th Robert Cunningham

6th James Acheson

Judge: Matt Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Robert Cunningham

2nd Alasdair Beaton

3rd Philipp Burchardt

4th Philip Duthie

5th James Acheson

6th David Todd

Judge: Matt Wilson

Jig

1st Robert Cunningham

2nd Danielle Warren

3rd Alasdair Beaton

4th Philipp Burchardt

5th Tom Dubois

6th Grant Walker

Judge: Andrew Bova

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Riccardo Brunelli

2nd Vickie Gray

3rd Daniel Boreland

4th Lou Lanaro

5th Gavin Davis

6th Steve Langford

Judge: Iain Lowther

2/4 March

1st Daniel Boreland

2nd Alexander Kinkade

3rd Lou Lanaro

4th Richardo Brunelli

5th James Skinner

6th Amanda Brennen

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Amanda Brennen

2nd Alexander Kinkade

3rd Richardo Brunelli

4th Vickie Gray

5th James Skinner

6th Gavin Davis

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Jig

1st Gavin Davies

2nd Vickie Gray

3rd Lou Lanaro

4th Steve Langford

5th James Skinner

Judge: Andrew Bova