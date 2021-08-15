Stuart Marshall wins CLASP Grade 1 World Solo Amateur Piping
The Internet – August 15, 2021 – Stuart Marshall of Greensboro, North Carolina, was the overall winner in Grade 1, the top grade at the World Solo Amateur Piping Competition, organized by the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) as part of the Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping. It was the final online CLASP competition of the season.
Aggregate winners received a keepsake Silver Medal and a free place on one of the National Piping Centre’s Adult Seasonal Piping Gatherings.
Grade 1: Stuart Marshall
Grade 2: Ben Hall
Grade 3: Alasdair Beaton
Grade 4 : Riccardo Brunelli
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Marshall, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd Andrew Prioli
3rd Bálint Kiss
4th Craig Turnbull
5th Eddie Boland
6th Brady Webb
Judge: John Wilson
MSR
1st Craig Black, “Mrs. John MacColl,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “Sandy Cameron”
2nd Stuart Marshall
3rd Brady Webb
4th Mic Trenor
5th Robert Russell
6th Matthew Kirkwood
Judge: Richard Parkes
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Craig Black
2nd Andrew Prioli
3rd Eddie Boland
4th Charles-David Mitchell
5th Jay Wilson
6th Mic Trenor
Judge: Andrea Boyd
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Colin MacKenzie
2nd Ben Hall
3rd Andrea Jones
4th Dagmar Pesta
5th Iain McGeachie
6th Sean Burgess
Judge: Bob Worrall
2/4 March
1st Ben Hall
2nd Zachary Dwyer
3rd Sean Burgess
4th Kurtis Bryden
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th Gordon Ross
Judge: Alastair Lee
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Hall
2nd Zachary Dwyer
3rd Gordon Ross
4th Kurtis Bryden
5.Colin MacKenzie
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: Alastair Lee
Jig
1st Zachary Dwyer
2nd Baliant Kiss
3rd Sean Burgess
4th John Nevans
5th David Richardson
6th Ben Hall
Judge: Wilson Brown
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Tom DuBois
2nd Zachary Dwyer
3rd Kim Greeley
4th Jacob Schrader
5th Ross Martin
6th Alasdair Beaton
Judge: Chris Armstrong
2/4 March
1st Philip Duthie
2nd Alasdair Beaton
3rd Iain McGeachie
4th Ken MacLean
5th Robert Cunningham
6th James Acheson
Judge: Matt Wilson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Robert Cunningham
2nd Alasdair Beaton
3rd Philipp Burchardt
4th Philip Duthie
5th James Acheson
6th David Todd
Judge: Matt Wilson
Jig
1st Robert Cunningham
2nd Danielle Warren
3rd Alasdair Beaton
4th Philipp Burchardt
5th Tom Dubois
6th Grant Walker
Judge: Andrew Bova
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Riccardo Brunelli
2nd Vickie Gray
3rd Daniel Boreland
4th Lou Lanaro
5th Gavin Davis
6th Steve Langford
Judge: Iain Lowther
2/4 March
1st Daniel Boreland
2nd Alexander Kinkade
3rd Lou Lanaro
4th Richardo Brunelli
5th James Skinner
6th Amanda Brennen
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Amanda Brennen
2nd Alexander Kinkade
3rd Richardo Brunelli
4th Vickie Gray
5th James Skinner
6th Gavin Davis
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Jig
1st Gavin Davies
2nd Vickie Gray
3rd Lou Lanaro
4th Steve Langford
5th James Skinner
Judge: Andrew Bova