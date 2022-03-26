Johnstone, Hall, Wardop win in-person CLASP solo piping
Glasgow – March 26, 2022 – Daniel Johnstone, Ben Hall, and Alan Wardrop were the overall winners of Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3, respectively, of the in-person contest put on by the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP), held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises in Glasgow. It was the first non-online CLASP event since January 2020. The results go towards a league table system to calculate aggregate winners at the end of the year.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st John Frater, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Stewart Allan
Judge: Finlay Johnston
MSR
1st Daniel Johnstone
2nd Rebecca Patterson
3rd Con Houlihan
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Jig
1st Daniel Johnstone
2nd Rebecca Patterson
3rd Stewart Allan
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Hall
2nd Dorothy Moodie
3rd William Wardrope
Judge: Finlay Johnston
2/4 March
1st Ben Hall
2nd David Richardson
3rd Dugald MacLeod
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Strathspey & Reel
1st David Richardson
2nd Ben Hall
3rd Dugald MacLeod
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Jig
1st David Richardson
2nd Ben Hall
3rd Dagmar Pesta
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Laura McEwan
2nd Philip Duthie
3rd John Todd
Judge: Finlay Johnston
2/4 March
1st Alan Wardrop
2nd Amanda Brennan
3rd James Acheson
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Strathspey & Reel
1st Amanda Brennan
2nd Alan Wardrop
3rd James Acheson
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Jig
1st Alan Wardrop
2nd Amanda Brennan
3rd John Todd
Judge: Darach Urquhart
