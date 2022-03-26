Johnstone, Hall, Wardop win in-person CLASP solo piping

Glasgow – March 26, 2022 – Daniel Johnstone, Ben Hall, and Alan Wardrop were the overall winners of Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3, respectively, of the in-person contest put on by the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP), held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises in Glasgow. It was the first non-online CLASP event since January 2020. The results go towards a league table system to calculate aggregate winners at the end of the year.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st John Frater, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

2nd Eddie Boland

3rd Stewart Allan

Judge: Finlay Johnston

MSR

1st Daniel Johnstone

2nd Rebecca Patterson

3rd Con Houlihan

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Jig

1st Daniel Johnstone

2nd Rebecca Patterson

3rd Stewart Allan

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Hall

2nd Dorothy Moodie

3rd William Wardrope

Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March

1st Ben Hall

2nd David Richardson

3rd Dugald MacLeod

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Strathspey & Reel

1st David Richardson

2nd Ben Hall

3rd Dugald MacLeod

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Jig

1st David Richardson

2nd Ben Hall

3rd Dagmar Pesta

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Laura McEwan

2nd Philip Duthie

3rd John Todd

Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March

1st Alan Wardrop

2nd Amanda Brennan

3rd James Acheson

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Strathspey & Reel

1st Amanda Brennan

2nd Alan Wardrop

3rd James Acheson

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Jig

1st Alan Wardrop

2nd Amanda Brennan

3rd John Todd

Judge: Darach Urquhart

