Kerr McQuillan wins again, this time the European Solo Snare Drumming Championship

Lochgelly, Scotland – April 20, 2024 – Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s Kerr McQuillan added another big competition win by winning the European Solo Snare Drumming Championship held at Lochgelly High School in the Kingdom of Fife.

McQuillan enjoyed firsts from both judges. Simon Fraser University Leading-Drummer Reid Maxwell returned to his home region of Fife, placing second in the 15-contestant event, part of the RSPBA’s series of solo events contributing to an annual Champion of Champions title.

The top five finishers qualify for the October World Solo Drumming Championship semi-final.

The RSPBA’s Dundee, Perth & Angus Branch and Kingdom Thistle Pipe Band Supplies co-sponsored the competition.

Snare

1st Kerr McQuillan (1,1)

2nd Reid Maxwell (3,2) (tie broken after judges’ consultation)

3rd Jake Jorgensen, ScottishPower (2,3)

4th Glen Crighton, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (6,5)

5th Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin (8,4)

6th Calum Burns, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (4,9)

7th Chloe Taylor, ScottishPower (7,7)

8th Ryan King, Police Scotland Fife (5,10)

9th Scott Coyle, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (9,6)

10th Cameron Spence, Police Scotland Fife (11,8)

11th Simon Grant, City of Edinburgh (12,11)

12th Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery (10,14)

13th Ewan MacDonald, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (13,13)

14th Arren McWilliams, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (15,12)

15th Sietse Gorissen, City of Edinburgh (14,15)

Judges: Jim Baxter, Alec Dudgeon

Tenor

1st Jill Watson, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (1,1)

2nd Kali Currie, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (2,2)

3rd Zara Pate, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (4,3)

4th Josh Cunningham, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (3,5)

5th Heather Allan, Livingston Caledonia (5,4)

6th Laury-Anne Boschman, City of Edinburgh (6,6)

Judges: S. Muir, N. West