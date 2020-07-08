Donlon, McQuillan, Ferries reign in Coupar Angus online solos

The Internet – July 4, 2020 – The Grade 4 Coupar Angus Pipe Band of Scotland was the latest to put on a grassroots online solo piping and drumming competition, attracting about 750 entries from 14 countries across 51 events. Contestants competed via live video. Ultimately, Andrew Donlon of Washington, DC, was the overall winner of the Open solo piping, while Kerr McQuillan of Glasgow and Eilidh Ferries of Alford, Scotland, took straight firsts in the Open solo Snare Drumming and Open Tenor Drumming, respectively.

Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Donlon

2nd Scott Armstrong

3rd Callum Wynd

4th Brad Davidson

5th Fraser Allison

6th Ross Miller

Judge: Stuart Samson

March

1st Andrew Donlon

2nd Ross Miller

3rd Jonathon Simpson

4th Callum Wynd

5th Scott Armstrong

6th Scott MacCaskill

Judge: Greig Canning

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ross Miller

2nd Andrew Donlon

3rd Callum Wynd

4th Jonathon Simpson

5th Fraser Allison

6th Dan Nevans

Judge: Greig Canning

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd Andrew Donlon

3rd Ross Miller

4th Scott Armstrong

5th Finlay Frame

6th Fraser Allison

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Medley

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd Brieuc Colleter

3rd Ross Miller

4th Dan Nevans

5th Andrew Donlon

6th Finlay Frame

Judge: Scott Wallace

Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Kerr McQuillan

2nd Guy Kellas

3rd Lachlan Gibb

4th Ewen MacDonald

5th Mark Leishman

6th Scott O’Neil

Judge: Tam Barnes

March

1st Kerr McQuillan

2nd Lachlan Gibb

3rd Guy Kellas

4th Ewen MacDonald

5th Zak Watts

6th Scott O’Neil

Judge: Tam Barnes

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kerr McQuillan

2nd Ewen MacDonald

3rd Lachlan Gibb

4th Mark Leishman

5th Scott O’Neil

6th Islay Spalding

Judge: Ollie Gardner

Tenor

MSR

1st Eilidh Ferries

2nd Andrea Jackson

3rd Hannah Donaldson

4th Aimee Reid

5th Emily Gill

Judge: Beth McNeil

March

1st Eilidh Ferries

2nd Hannah Donaldson

3rd Aimee Reid

4th Emily Gill

5th Andrea Jackson

6th Kelsey Drummond

Judge: Beth McNeil

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Eilidh Ferries

2nd Andrea Jackson

3rd Catriona Duncan

4th Kelsey Drummond

Judge: Beth McNeil