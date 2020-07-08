Donlon, McQuillan, Ferries reign in Coupar Angus online solos
The Internet – July 4, 2020 – The Grade 4 Coupar Angus Pipe Band of Scotland was the latest to put on a grassroots online solo piping and drumming competition, attracting about 750 entries from 14 countries across 51 events. Contestants competed via live video. Ultimately, Andrew Donlon of Washington, DC, was the overall winner of the Open solo piping, while Kerr McQuillan of Glasgow and Eilidh Ferries of Alford, Scotland, took straight firsts in the Open solo Snare Drumming and Open Tenor Drumming, respectively.
Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Andrew Donlon
2nd Scott Armstrong
3rd Callum Wynd
4th Brad Davidson
5th Fraser Allison
6th Ross Miller
Judge: Stuart Samson
March
1st Andrew Donlon
2nd Ross Miller
3rd Jonathon Simpson
4th Callum Wynd
5th Scott Armstrong
6th Scott MacCaskill
Judge: Greig Canning
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ross Miller
2nd Andrew Donlon
3rd Callum Wynd
4th Jonathon Simpson
5th Fraser Allison
6th Dan Nevans
Judge: Greig Canning
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jonathon Simpson
2nd Andrew Donlon
3rd Ross Miller
4th Scott Armstrong
5th Finlay Frame
6th Fraser Allison
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Medley
1st Jonathon Simpson
2nd Brieuc Colleter
3rd Ross Miller
4th Dan Nevans
5th Andrew Donlon
6th Finlay Frame
Judge: Scott Wallace
Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Kerr McQuillan
2nd Guy Kellas
3rd Lachlan Gibb
4th Ewen MacDonald
5th Mark Leishman
6th Scott O’Neil
Judge: Tam Barnes
March
1st Kerr McQuillan
2nd Lachlan Gibb
3rd Guy Kellas
4th Ewen MacDonald
5th Zak Watts
6th Scott O’Neil
Judge: Tam Barnes
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Kerr McQuillan
2nd Ewen MacDonald
3rd Lachlan Gibb
4th Mark Leishman
5th Scott O’Neil
6th Islay Spalding
Judge: Ollie Gardner
Tenor
MSR
1st Eilidh Ferries
2nd Andrea Jackson
3rd Hannah Donaldson
4th Aimee Reid
5th Emily Gill
Judge: Beth McNeil
March
1st Eilidh Ferries
2nd Hannah Donaldson
3rd Aimee Reid
4th Emily Gill
5th Andrea Jackson
6th Kelsey Drummond
Judge: Beth McNeil
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Eilidh Ferries
2nd Andrea Jackson
3rd Catriona Duncan
4th Kelsey Drummond
Judge: Beth McNeil