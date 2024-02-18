Kerr McQuillan wins Intercontinental Solo Drumming Championship

Newark, New Jersey – February 17, 2024 – Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Leading Drummer Kerr McQuillan won the Intercontinental Solo Snare Drumming Championship at the Holiday Inn Newark Airport Hotel, an event adjacent to the Metro Cup Solo Piping Championships. McQuillan was first on “adjudicator preference” over runner-up Steven McWhirter of Inveraray & District.

In a tie, the judges reportedly talked through the performance, considered their scoresheets, and collaboratively agreed on the winner.

McQuillan also won the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association-run Hornpipe & Jig event. The Hornpipe & Jig results did not count toward the Intercontinental title, which was decided only by the RSPBA-run MSR event.

The top four finishers in the MSR qualify to compete in the World Solo Snare Drumming Championship in October. All six earn points toward the new league table Solo Drumming Champion of Champions, comprising eight events worldwide throughout the year.

At the awards announcement, the organizers were required to read verbatim from a text prepared by the RSPBA. Good prize money for both events was put up by the EUSPBA. In its long history, the World Solo Drumming Championship has not offered prize money.

Intercontinental Solo Snare Drumming Championship (MSR, Dave Armit Cup)

1st Kerr McQuillan (US$500)

2nd Steven McWhirter ($400)

3rd Blair Beaton, 78th Fraser Highlanders ($300)

4th Derek Cooper, Ulster Scottish ($200)

5th Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin

6th Scott Fletcher, Inveraray & District

Judges: Greg Dinsdale, Paul Turner

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kerr McQuillan ($500)

2nd Blair Beaton ($400)

3rd Steven McWhirter ($300)

4th Derek Cooper ($200)

5th Eric MacNeill ($100)

Judges: Greg Dinsdale, Paul Turner

Also competing (alphabetical by last name): Miles Bennington, Carnegie Mellon University; Wesley Cole, 78th Fraser Highlanders; Alex Kuldell, MacMillan; Michael O’Rouke, New York Metro; William Pastor, Kenmure; and Kyle Wardell, 78th Fraser Highlanders.

Gordon Bell from the Kenmure Pipe Band withdrew after his piper became too ill to attend.

The original article has been amended with additional information.