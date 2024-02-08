News
February 08, 2024

Intercontinental Snare Drumming Championship promises to be a belter Feb. 17 in Newark

Kerr McQuillan competing at the 2023 World Solo Drumming Championships.

This year, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Intercontinental Adult Snare Drumming Championship is moving to New Jersey on February 17th at the Holiday Newark Airport hotel as the first event in the organization’s Adult Snare Drumming Champion of Champions circuit.

The contest will be hosted by the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, as it was in 2023 in Dunedin, Florida. The 2024 edition is running in sync with the annual Metro Cup Solo Piping Competition.

As with the other RSPBA Adult Snare Drumming Championship events from now until the autumn, the top finishers from each event will advance to the Semi-Final of the World Solo Drumming Championships in October in Glasgow.

In the Intercontinental Championship, no fewer than three snare drummers have gained a top-six finish at the World Solo Drumming, including reigning champion Kerr McQuillan of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia and eleven-time World Champion Steven McWhirter of Inveraray & District. Derek Cooper gained a prize in the 2022 World Solos, and other competitors have reached the event’s final.

The RSPBA has announced the draw for the contest:

  1. Michael O’Rouke, New York Metro
  2. Gordon Bell, Kenmure
  3. William Pastor, Kenmure
  4. Derek Cooper, Ulster Scottish
  5. Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin
  6. Blair Beaton, 78th Fraser Highlanders
  7. Wesley Cole, 78th Fraser Highlanders
  8. Alex Kuldell, MacMillan
  9. Kyle Wardell, 78th Fraser Highlanders
  10. Kerr McQuillan
  11. Steven McWhirter
  12. Miles Bennington, Carnegie Mellon University
  13. Scott Fletcher, Inverary & District

McQuillan was voted Drummer of the Year in the 2023 pipes|drums New Year’s Honours. McWhrter has been named pipes|drums Drummer of the Year a record nine times.

The Champion of Champions circuit was announced last year and comprises eight events. The results go towards an aggregate prize at the end of the year, encouraging drummers to compete in as many events as possible:

  • Intercontinental Solo Drumming Championship
  • Scottish Solo Drumming Championship
  • British Solo Drumming Championship
  • UK Solo Drumming Championship
  • European Solo Drumming Championship
  • Oceania Solo Drumming Championship
  • Pacific Rim Solo Drumming Championship
  • World Solo Drumming Championship

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the Intercontinental Solo Drumming Championship and the Metro Cup Solo Piping events as they become available.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
February 02, 2024
Association Leadership Spotlight: Bill Caudill, President, EUSPBA – Part 1
News
January 31, 2024
RSPBA adds Perth on August 11th for European Championships
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?