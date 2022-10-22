Steven McWhirter: 2022 World Solo Drumming Champion – ten straight, eleven overall

Glasgow, October 22, 2022 – After three grueling rounds, Steven McWhirter of Glasgow was named 2022 World Solo Drumming Champion, winning the Adult / 18 and Older category following three rounds of qualifying, culminating in a Final competition comprising MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events held at Glasgow Caledonian University. McWhirter won both the MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events.

It was a record tenth straight World Championship for McWhirter, breaking his own mark, and his eleventh overall title, bringing him within five of the record 16 held by Jim Kilpatrick. Gareth McLees was second for the third time in his career.

It was the first time back for the contest since 2019, the pandemic causing the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 event.

About 450 enthusiasts worldwide tuned in for the live-stream of the event.

World Solo Pipe Band Snare Drumming Championship

1st Steven McWhirter, Inveraray & District

2nd Gareth McLees, Belfast, Field Marshal Montgomery

3rd Mikey McKenna, Ireland, St. Laurence O’Toole

4th William Glenholmes, Cullybackey, Northern Ireland, Lomond & Clyde

5th Derek Cooper, Pennsylvania, Inveraray & District

6th Gavin Orr, Inveraray & District

7th Jake Jørgensen, Edinburgh, ScottishPower

8th Stephen Creighton, Dublin, St. Laurence O’Toole

9th Andrew Lawson, Glasgow, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia

10th David Henderson, Glasgow, Police Scotland & Federation

11th Eric MacNeill, Dunedin, Florida, City of Dunedin

12th Robert Graham, Vancouver, Simon Fraser University

MSR

1st Steven McWhirter (1,1,3,1)

2nd Gareth McLees (2,2,1,2)

3rd Mikey McKenna (4,5,2,5)

4th Derek Cooper (8,3,5,3)

5th Stephen Creighton (3,4,10,6)

6th William Glenholmes (5,6,6,7)

7th David Henderson (6,7,12,4)

8th Gavin Orr (9,9,4,10)

9th Andrew Lawson (7,10,9,8)

10th Jake Jørgensen (10,8,11,9)

11th Eric MacNeill (11,11,8,11)

12th Robert Graham (12,12,7,12)

Judges: Jim Baxter, Paul Brown, M. Wilson, B. Martin

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Steven McWhirter (2,2,1,1)

2nd William Glenholmes (1,5,2,6)

3rd Mikey McKenna (7,1,5,2)

4th Jake Jørgensen (3,4,8,3)

5th Gavin Orr (6,3,4,5)

6th Gareth McLees (4,6,3,10)

7th Andrew Lawson (5,8,9,4)

8th Derek Cooper (8,10,6,7)

9th Stephen Creighton (12,7,7,8)

10th Robert Graham (11,11,10,9)

11th Eric MacNeill (9,9,12,12)

12th David Henderson (10,12,11,11

Judges: Paul Turner, Arthur Cook, David Brown, Lee Innes

Over the last year, five qualifying competitions were held, four in the UK and one in Florida, from which four from each – 20 total – gained a bye to the second round Semi-Final of 32.

Blair Beaton of the Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders won the top-level Juvenile title, while 2019 winner Kerr McQuillan, newly appointed lead-drummer of Grade 1 Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, was second.

Juvenile 5 (16 and over but under 18 MSR)

1st Blair Beaton

2nd Kerr McQuillan

3rd Jamie Kerr

4th Martin Duguet

5th Arren McWilliams

6th Jack Murdoch

Judges: Lee Innes, I. Lawson

Juvenile 4 (14 and Older but Younger than 16 MSR)

1st Hollie Chalmers

2nd Benjamin Walker

3rd Adam Bell

4th Eleanor White

5th Dylan Gillespie

6th Freddie Somerville

Judges: Stuart Coils, Alex Dudgen

Juvenile 3 (Younger than 13 MSR)

1st Tommi McAndrew

2nd Oliver Burberry

3rd Callum Butler

4th Jamie Coffey

5th Tom Dixon

6th Emily Hough

Judges: Greg Dinsdale, Adrian Hoy

Juvenile 2 (14 and Older and Younger than 18 Novice Juvenile/Grade 4 March)

1st Tiernan Cavenaugh

2nd Calum Nelson

3rd Damon Wright

4th Mark McKendrick

5th Erica Wyse

6th Janey MacLellan

Judges: Jim Baxter, I. Lawson

Juvenile 1 (Younger than 14 Novice Juvenile/Grade 4 March)

1st Robbie Casey

2nd Oliver Stones

3rd Rollo Nickols

4th Ga Yoen Ho

5th Ryan Shi

6th Daniel Farrell

Judges: B. Martin, M. Wilson

Tenor

World Solo Tenor Champion

1st Jordan Bailie

2nd Chelsea Rebecca Wright

3rd Morvan Walker

4th Andrew Elliott

5th Cameron Sinclair

6th Joanna Fairbairn

Judges: Steven McQuillan, G. Smyth, Niall West

Tenor Juvenile A

1st Courtney Burnett

2nd Hollyander Wallace

3rd Eilidh Scott

4th Alan McCulloch

Judges: Steven McQuillan, G. Smyth

Tenor Juvenile B

1st Rowan Buscher

2nd Lucy Moller

3rd Caley Morrison

4th Olivia Patrick

5th Emma Gilchrist

Judges: S. Muir, C. Rogers

Juvenile C

1st Flora McNab

2nd Erin McRobbie

3rd Emily Gormley

4th Tiffany Shi

Judges: G. Smyth, Niall West

Juvenile D

1st Eleanor White

2nd Grace Thompson

3rd Ruby Kirkwood

4th Jodie Howatt

5th Fion Buchanan

6th Max Milchip

Judges: S. Muir, C. Rogers

Juvenile E

1st Jill Watson

2nd Kali Currie

3rd Davidsonb

4th Elie-Mae Preston

5th Zara Pate

6th Josh Cunningham

Judges: S. Muir, C. Rogers

One-hundred-twenty-two snare drummers and 46 tenor drummers competed in the Adult and Juvenile competitions.

The competition was run by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association with the organization’ usual precision detail.