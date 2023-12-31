Features
December 31, 2023

The 23rd annual pipes|drums New Year’s Honours

What a year! What accomplishments! What a journey for the piping and drumming world!

The year 2023 brought incredible feats of success on the competition field and boards, in products, and in leadership.

Every year since 2001, we’ve brought you the pipes|drums New Year’s Honours – a look back at the previous 12 months to recognize the most fantastic collective performances, results and contributions made in our small but so meaningful world.

The accomplishments of pipers, drummers and pipe bands should not simply be gauged by contests won but also by noble acts of teaching and generosity. Notable events shouldn’t always be the usual big competitions but occasions that brought positive change.

We once again assembled 20 pipers and drummers dispersed around the world in tune with what’s going on with piping, drumming, politics, products and events, and we asked for their votes and comments. We strived to ensure the panellists had no attachment to or personal interest in any of the nominees.

In the Event category, out of fairness festival and multi-event competitions are not included, but parts would be considered individually.

Congratulations to all winners, nominees, and those who contributed so much to piping and drumming over the last 12 months.

The categories:

  • Pipe Band of the Year (all things considered, not only or not even competition)
  • Piper of the Year (encompassing all aspects of their work)
  • Solo Competition Piper of the Year (considering only competition success)
  • Drummer of the Year (encompassing all aspects of their work)
  • Association Leader of the Year
  • Product of the Year
  • Music Collection of the Year
  • Event of the Year

And, now, here are the results . . .

 

Previous
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Next page

Read all in News
