Stewart Allan, Ben Hall and Donald Morrison win at in-person CLASP competition

Glasgow – June 18, 2022 – Stewart Allan of Glasgow, Scotland’s Ben Hall and Donald Morrison of Oban, won the Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 aggregate awards, respectively at the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers CLASP in-person competition held at the National Piping Centre, judged by Alastair Dunn and Simon McKerrell.

The event continues CLASP’s combined in-person and virtual approach to its events, learning from effective technology experiences during the last two more restrictive pandemic years.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Stewart Allan

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd James Waugh

Judge: Simon McKerrell

2/4 March

1st Rebecca Paterson

2nd Janette Greenwood

3rd Stewart Allan

Judge: Alastair Dunn

Strathspey & Reel

1st Rebecca Paterson

2nd Stewart Allan

3rd Janette Greenwood

Judge: Alastair Dunn

6/8 March

1st Rebecca Paterson

2nd Janette Greenwood

3rd James Waugh

Judge: Alastair Dunn

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Hall

2nd Dorothy Moodie

3rd Christopher Yeo

Judge: Simon McKerrell

2/4 March

1st John Nevans

2nd Ben Hall

3rd Christopher Yeo

Judge: Alastair Dunn

Strathspey & Reel

1st John Nevans

2nd Christopher Yeo

3rd Ben Hall

Judge: Alastair Dunn

6/8 March

1st John Nevans

2nd Christopher Yeo

3rd Ben Hall

Judge: Alastair Dunn

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st John Todd

2nd Kathryn McEwan

3rd Laura McEwan

Judge: Alastair Dunn

2/4 March

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Grant Walker

3rd James Acheson

Judge: Simon McKerrell

Strathspey & Reel

1st Donald Morrison

2nd James Acheson

3rd Amanda Brennan

Judge: Simon McKerrell

Jig

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Laura McEwan

3rd James Acheson

Judge: Simon McKerrell