June 22, 2022

Stewart Allan, Ben Hall and Donald Morrison win at in-person CLASP competition

CLASP June 2022 overall winners (L-R): verall Winners Ben Hall, Grade 2; Stewart Allan, Grade 1; Donald Morrison, Grade 3.

Glasgow – June 18, 2022 – Stewart Allan of Glasgow, Scotland’s Ben Hall and Donald Morrison of Oban, won the Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 aggregate awards, respectively at the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers CLASP in-person competition held at the National Piping Centre, judged by Alastair Dunn and Simon McKerrell.

The event continues CLASP’s combined in-person and virtual approach to its events, learning from effective technology experiences during the last two more restrictive pandemic years.

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Stewart Allan
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd James Waugh
Judge: Simon McKerrell

2/4 March
1st Rebecca Paterson
2nd Janette Greenwood
3rd Stewart Allan
Judge: Alastair Dunn

Strathspey & Reel
1st Rebecca Paterson
2nd Stewart Allan
3rd Janette Greenwood
Judge: Alastair Dunn

6/8 March
1st Rebecca Paterson
2nd Janette Greenwood
3rd James Waugh
Judge: Alastair Dunn

Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Hall
2nd Dorothy Moodie
3rd Christopher Yeo
Judge: Simon McKerrell

2/4 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Ben Hall
3rd Christopher Yeo
Judge: Alastair Dunn

Strathspey & Reel
1st John Nevans
2nd Christopher Yeo
3rd Ben Hall
Judge: Alastair Dunn

6/8 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Christopher Yeo
3rd Ben Hall
Judge: Alastair Dunn

June 2022 CLASP competitors.

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st John Todd
2nd Kathryn McEwan
3rd Laura McEwan
Judge: Alastair Dunn

2/4 March
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Grant Walker
3rd James Acheson
Judge: Simon McKerrell

Strathspey & Reel
1st Donald Morrison
2nd James Acheson
3rd Amanda Brennan
Judge: Simon McKerrell

Jig
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Laura McEwan
3rd James Acheson
Judge: Simon McKerrell

