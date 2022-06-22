Stewart Allan, Ben Hall and Donald Morrison win at in-person CLASP competition
Glasgow – June 18, 2022 – Stewart Allan of Glasgow, Scotland’s Ben Hall and Donald Morrison of Oban, won the Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 aggregate awards, respectively at the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers CLASP in-person competition held at the National Piping Centre, judged by Alastair Dunn and Simon McKerrell.
The event continues CLASP’s combined in-person and virtual approach to its events, learning from effective technology experiences during the last two more restrictive pandemic years.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Stewart Allan
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd James Waugh
Judge: Simon McKerrell
2/4 March
1st Rebecca Paterson
2nd Janette Greenwood
3rd Stewart Allan
Judge: Alastair Dunn
Strathspey & Reel
1st Rebecca Paterson
2nd Stewart Allan
3rd Janette Greenwood
Judge: Alastair Dunn
6/8 March
1st Rebecca Paterson
2nd Janette Greenwood
3rd James Waugh
Judge: Alastair Dunn
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Hall
2nd Dorothy Moodie
3rd Christopher Yeo
Judge: Simon McKerrell
2/4 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Ben Hall
3rd Christopher Yeo
Judge: Alastair Dunn
Strathspey & Reel
1st John Nevans
2nd Christopher Yeo
3rd Ben Hall
Judge: Alastair Dunn
6/8 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Christopher Yeo
3rd Ben Hall
Judge: Alastair Dunn
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st John Todd
2nd Kathryn McEwan
3rd Laura McEwan
Judge: Alastair Dunn
2/4 March
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Grant Walker
3rd James Acheson
Judge: Simon McKerrell
Strathspey & Reel
1st Donald Morrison
2nd James Acheson
3rd Amanda Brennan
Judge: Simon McKerrell
Jig
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Laura McEwan
3rd James Acheson
Judge: Simon McKerrell
