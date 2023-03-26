Warnock, Morrison and Acheson take the aggregates at latest in-person CLASP contest

Glasgow – March 25, 2023 – The latest CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) contest was an in-person event at the National Piping Centre McPhater Street premises. Against a good entry, Marc Warnock of Northern Ireland was the aggregate Grade 1 winner, while the Grade 2 and Grade 3 overall winners were Donald Morrison and James Acheson, respectively. Andrew Bova and Roddy MacLeod judged everything.

Run by the National Piping Centre, CLASP is a special solo circuit for pipers older than 18 who don’t wish to compete at the top levels. In the UK, solo competitions generally have two groups: “Junior” for those 18 and younger and “Senior” for those older than 18. During the pandemic, CLASP created online events and has continued to offer both in-person and online contests.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Colin Innes

2nd Ben Hall

3rd Graham Farr

4th Eddie Boland

5th Marc Warnock

6th Craig Turnbull

2/4 March

1st Marc Warnock

2nd Theo Pratt

3rd Ben Hall

4th Con Houlihan

5th Jamie Gallagher

6th Craig Turnbull

Strathspey & Reel

1st Theo Pratt

2nd Marc Warnock

3rd Ben Hall

4th Colin Innes

5th Jamie Gallagher

6th Con Houlihan

6/8 March

1st Marc Warnock

2nd Ben Hall

3rd Stephen Whitton

4th Theo Pratt

5th Colin Innes

6th Craig Turnbull

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Anthony Kelly

3rd Laura McEwan

4th Stephen Whitton

2/4 March

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Anthony Kelly

Strathspey & Reel

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Anthony Kelly

6/8 March

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Anthony Kelly

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Kathryn McEwan

2nd John Todd

3rd James Acheson

4th Sally Mason

5th Gavin Davis

6th Robert Thomson

2/4 March

1st Colin Bathgate

2nd John Todd

3rd James Acheson

4th Grant Walker

5th Kathryn McEwan

6th Amanda Brennan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Colin Bathgate

2nd Amanda Brennan

3rd John Todd

4th Laura McEwan

5th James Acheson

6th Grant Walker

Jig

1st James Acheson

2nd Kathryn McEwan

3rd Colin Innes

4th Amanda Brennan

5th Grant Walker

6th Sally Mason