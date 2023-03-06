Charles-David Mitchell wins CLASP Live Online Grade 1 and trip to Sun Belt Amateur Invitational
The Internet – February-March 6, 2023 – Charles-David Mitchell of Montreal was the overall Grade 1 winner of the first CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) “Live Online” event of 2023, and, with it, receives travel and accommodation to compete at the first Sun Belt Amateur Invitational in Maitland, Florida, in November.
Contestants had to perform in a “proctored” approach, where stewards would connect online with players, their performances recorded on video for judges to assess over a few weeks.
- Grade 1: Charles-David Mitchell, Canada
- Grade 2 Overall: Joseph Morrison, USA
- Grade 3 Overall: John Todd, Scotland
- Grade 4 Overall: Sophie Stringer, Australia
Each aggregate winner got an engraved medal and free access to the livestream of the 2023 Glenfiddich Championships.
It was also revealed that the aggregate Grade 1 winner at the next CLASP Live Online event in May will also get travel and accommodation to the Sun Belt Amateur.
All the first-prize-winners also received a livestream pass to watch the 2023 Glenfiddich Invitational.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Colin Innes
2nd Iain Kirkwood
3rd Marc Warnock
4th Elijah Woodward
5th Eddie Boland
6th Charles-David Mitchell
Judge: Simon McKerrell
March
1st Charles David Mitchell
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Marc Warnock
4th Theo Pratt
5th Cameron Appleton-Seymour
6th Ben Hall
Judge: Alex Gandy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Charles David Mitchell
2nd Marc Warnock
3rd Colin Innes
4th Gord Wallace
5th Patrick MacDonald
6th Theo Pratt
Judge: Alex Gandy
Jig
1st Theo Pratt
2nd Charles David Mitchell
3rd Gillian Blaney
4th Marc Warnock
5th Colin Innes
6th Gord Wallace
Judge: Alex Gandy
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Sean Burgess
2nd Joseph Morrison
3rd Laura MacEwen
4th Mariko Arimoto
5th Rob Rogers
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: Jack Taylor
March
1st Joseph Morrison
2nd Hans Grothusen
3rd Brent Lowrie
4th Mariko Arimoto
5th Rob Rogers
6th Alasdair Beaton
Judge: Matt MacIsaac
Strathspey & Reel
1st Joseph Morrison
2nd Mariko Arimoto
3rd Hans Grothusen
4th Brent Lowrie
5th Alasdair Beaton
6th Rob Rogers
Judge: Matt MacIsaac
Jig
1st Joseph Morrison
2nd Mariko Arimoto
3rd Hans Grothusen
4th Rob Rogers
5th Alasdair Beaton
6th Lachlan MacDonald
Judge: Matt MacIsaac
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sally Mason
2nd Anna Binder
3rd James Acheson
4th John Todd
5th Jay Hackney
6th Alan Wardrop
Judge: Alex Gandy
March
1st John Todd
2nd Colin Bathgate
3rd Pierrick Monnier
4th Ken Maclean
5th Grant Walker
6th Philip Burchardt
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Strathspey & Reel
1st John Todd
2nd Colin Bathgate
3rd Philip Burchardt
4th Ken Maclean
5th Anna Binder
6th Sally Mason
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Jig
1st Laura McEwan
2nd James Acheson
3rd Grant Walker
4th Anna Binder
5th Philip Burchardt
6th Ken Maclean
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Grade 4
Full Piobaireachd
1st Vickie Gray
2nd Gavin Davis
3rd Julian Payne
4th Sue Kennedy
5th Adam Ruck
Judge: Jack Taylor
Piobaireachd Ground and V1
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Sue Kennedy
3rd Peter Allen
4th Brian Gilley
5th Gavin Davis
6th Murray Harper
Judge: Jack Taylor
March
1st Daniel Boreland
2nd Sophie Stringer
3rd Vickie Gray
4th Brian Gilley
5th Adam Ruck
6th Steve Langford
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Daniel Boreland
3rd Brian Gilley
4th Vickie Gray
5th Riccardo Brunelli
6th Gavin Davis
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Jig
1st Riccardo Brunelli
2nd Vickie Gray
3rd Gavin Davis
4th Murray Harper
5th Steve Langford
Judge: Craig Muirhead
