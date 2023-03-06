Charles-David Mitchell wins CLASP Live Online Grade 1 and trip to Sun Belt Amateur Invitational

The Internet – February-March 6, 2023 – Charles-David Mitchell of Montreal was the overall Grade 1 winner of the first CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) “Live Online” event of 2023, and, with it, receives travel and accommodation to compete at the first Sun Belt Amateur Invitational in Maitland, Florida, in November.

Contestants had to perform in a “proctored” approach, where stewards would connect online with players, their performances recorded on video for judges to assess over a few weeks.

Grade 1: Charles-David Mitchell, Canada

Grade 2 Overall: Joseph Morrison, USA

Grade 3 Overall: John Todd, Scotland

Grade 4 Overall: Sophie Stringer, Australia

Each aggregate winner got an engraved medal and free access to the livestream of the 2023 Glenfiddich Championships.

It was also revealed that the aggregate Grade 1 winner at the next CLASP Live Online event in May will also get travel and accommodation to the Sun Belt Amateur.

All the first-prize-winners also received a livestream pass to watch the 2023 Glenfiddich Invitational.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Colin Innes

2nd Iain Kirkwood

3rd Marc Warnock

4th Elijah Woodward

5th Eddie Boland

6th Charles-David Mitchell

Judge: Simon McKerrell

March

1st Charles David Mitchell

2nd Colin Innes

3rd Marc Warnock

4th Theo Pratt

5th Cameron Appleton-Seymour

6th Ben Hall

Judge: Alex Gandy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Charles David Mitchell

2nd Marc Warnock

3rd Colin Innes

4th Gord Wallace

5th Patrick MacDonald

6th Theo Pratt

Judge: Alex Gandy

Jig

1st Theo Pratt

2nd Charles David Mitchell

3rd Gillian Blaney

4th Marc Warnock

5th Colin Innes

6th Gord Wallace

Judge: Alex Gandy

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Sean Burgess

2nd Joseph Morrison

3rd Laura MacEwen

4th Mariko Arimoto

5th Rob Rogers

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: Jack Taylor

March

1st Joseph Morrison

2nd Hans Grothusen

3rd Brent Lowrie

4th Mariko Arimoto

5th Rob Rogers

6th Alasdair Beaton

Judge: Matt MacIsaac

Strathspey & Reel

1st Joseph Morrison

2nd Mariko Arimoto

3rd Hans Grothusen

4th Brent Lowrie

5th Alasdair Beaton

6th Rob Rogers

Judge: Matt MacIsaac

Jig

1st Joseph Morrison

2nd Mariko Arimoto

3rd Hans Grothusen

4th Rob Rogers

5th Alasdair Beaton

6th Lachlan MacDonald

Judge: Matt MacIsaac

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sally Mason

2nd Anna Binder

3rd James Acheson

4th John Todd

5th Jay Hackney

6th Alan Wardrop

Judge: Alex Gandy

March

1st John Todd

2nd Colin Bathgate

3rd Pierrick Monnier

4th Ken Maclean

5th Grant Walker

6th Philip Burchardt

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Strathspey & Reel

1st John Todd

2nd Colin Bathgate

3rd Philip Burchardt

4th Ken Maclean

5th Anna Binder

6th Sally Mason

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Jig

1st Laura McEwan

2nd James Acheson

3rd Grant Walker

4th Anna Binder

5th Philip Burchardt

6th Ken Maclean

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Grade 4

Full Piobaireachd

1st Vickie Gray

2nd Gavin Davis

3rd Julian Payne

4th Sue Kennedy

5th Adam Ruck

Judge: Jack Taylor

Piobaireachd Ground and V1

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Sue Kennedy

3rd Peter Allen

4th Brian Gilley

5th Gavin Davis

6th Murray Harper

Judge: Jack Taylor

March

1st Daniel Boreland

2nd Sophie Stringer

3rd Vickie Gray

4th Brian Gilley

5th Adam Ruck

6th Steve Langford

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Daniel Boreland

3rd Brian Gilley

4th Vickie Gray

5th Riccardo Brunelli

6th Gavin Davis

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Jig

1st Riccardo Brunelli

2nd Vickie Gray

3rd Gavin Davis

4th Murray Harper

5th Steve Langford

Judge: Craig Muirhead