Stuarts win at Lorient 2025: Liddell the MacCrimmon Trophy; Piobaireachd goes to Easton

Lorient, Brittany – August 3-4, 2025 – Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, was the winner of the 2025 MacCrimmon Trophy at the 54th annual Festival Interceltique de Lorient, the annual solo piping competition that combines Breton, Irish and Scottish music events. Each competitor was invited to the event by winning various qualifying events worldwide.

Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, won the Piobaireachd competition the next day.

Both events were held at the massive week-long Celtic music festival’s Palais des Congrès.

MacCrimmon Trophy

1st Stuart Liddell (1,1 / 3,2 / 4,5)

2nd Tristan Jarry, Brittany (9,9 / 2,3 / 1,1)

3rd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh (6,6 / 1,1 / 6,7)

4th Cedric Le Bozec, Brittany (8,8 / 4,5 / 1,1)

5th Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand (2,2 / 9,8 / 6,6)

6th Alastair Donaghy, Beragh, Northern Ireland (3,3 / 6,7 / 9,9)

7th Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland (4,4 / 10,11 / 5,3)

8th Josh Chandler, Melbourne, Australia (5,5 / 7,6 / 8,8)

9th Robbie MacIsaac, Falkirk, Scotland (7,7 / 5,4 /9,10)

10th Gwenael Le Corronc, Brittany (11,11 / 8,9 / 3,4)

11th Daniel Pisowloski, Canterbury, Connecticut (10,10 / 11,10 / 11,11)

(Scottish / Irish / Breton)

Judges: Euan Anderson, Tom Johnstone (Scottish); William Garrett, Sheila Friel (Irish); Stéphane Kermabon, Jean-Noël Musellec (Breton)

Piobaireachd

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Alex Meunier, Brittany

3rd Andrew Carlisle

4th Alastair Donaghy

5th Josh Chandler

Judges: Euan Anderson, Tom Johnstone