Results
August 04, 2025

Stuarts win at Lorient 2025: Liddell the MacCrimmon Trophy; Piobaireachd goes to Easton

Stuart Liddell (right) receives the MacCrimmon Trophy from event organizers at the 54th annual Festival Interceltique de Lorient.

Lorient, Brittany – August 3-4, 2025 – Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, was the winner of the 2025 MacCrimmon Trophy at the 54th annual Festival Interceltique de Lorient, the annual solo piping competition that combines Breton, Irish and Scottish music events. Each competitor was invited to the event by winning various qualifying events worldwide.

Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, won the Piobaireachd competition the next day.

Both events were held at the massive week-long Celtic music festival’s Palais des Congrès.

MacCrimmon Trophy
1st Stuart Liddell (1,1 / 3,2 / 4,5)
2nd Tristan Jarry, Brittany (9,9 / 2,3 / 1,1)
3rd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh (6,6 / 1,1 / 6,7)
4th Cedric Le Bozec, Brittany (8,8 / 4,5 / 1,1)
5th Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand (2,2 / 9,8 / 6,6)
6th Alastair Donaghy, Beragh, Northern Ireland (3,3 / 6,7 / 9,9)
7th Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland (4,4 / 10,11 / 5,3)
8th Josh Chandler, Melbourne, Australia (5,5 / 7,6 / 8,8)
9th Robbie MacIsaac, Falkirk, Scotland (7,7 / 5,4 /9,10)
10th Gwenael Le Corronc, Brittany (11,11 / 8,9 / 3,4)
11th Daniel Pisowloski, Canterbury, Connecticut (10,10 / 11,10 / 11,11)
(Scottish / Irish / Breton)
Judges: Euan Anderson, Tom Johnstone (Scottish); William Garrett, Sheila Friel (Irish); Stéphane Kermabon, Jean-Noël Musellec (Breton)

Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Alex Meunier, Brittany
3rd Andrew Carlisle
4th Alastair Donaghy
5th Josh Chandler
Judges: Euan Anderson, Tom Johnstone

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
August 02, 2025
McCready wins another overall trophy at Dundonald
Results
August 01, 2025
Bruce Gandy wins another round of the Bar; Joe Biggs wins 2025 Piobaireachd Society Gold Medal (Canada)
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?