McCready wins 2026 Dundonald Games overall trophy
Dundonald, Scotland – August 1, 2026 – Winning both light music events, Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, was the overall champion at the annual Dundonald Games near Kilmarnock.
The weather was breezy and cold with occasional rainy spells at the event, with Royal Dundonald Castle as a backdrop.
Piobaireachd (13 competed)
1st John Dew, Glasgow, “The Rout of Glenfruin”
2nd Martin Keßler
3rd Andrew Pattison
Judges: Derek Fraser, John Wilson
MSR (14 competed)
1st Gordon McCready, “Dr. E.G. McKinnon,” “Blair Drummond,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”
2nd Thomas Turner
3rd John Dew
Judges: Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon
Hornpipe & Jig (14 competed)
1st Gordon McCready Raigmore /Skylarks Asencion
2nd Thomas Turner
3rd Robbie MacIsaac
Judges: Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon
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