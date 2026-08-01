Results
August 01, 2026

McCready wins 2026 Dundonald Games overall trophy

Gordon McCready with his 2026 Dundonald Games trophies

Dundonald, Scotland – August 1, 2026 – Winning both light music events, Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, was the overall champion at the annual Dundonald Games near Kilmarnock.

The weather was breezy and cold with occasional rainy spells at the event, with Royal Dundonald Castle as a backdrop.

Piobaireachd (13 competed)
1st John Dew, Glasgow, “The Rout of Glenfruin”
2nd Martin Keßler
3rd Andrew Pattison
Judges: Derek Fraser, John Wilson

MSR (14 competed)
1st Gordon McCready, “Dr. E.G. McKinnon,” “Blair Drummond,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”
2nd Thomas Turner
3rd John Dew
Judges: Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon

Hornpipe & Jig (14 competed)
1st Gordon McCready Raigmore /Skylarks Asencion
2nd Thomas Turner
3rd Robbie MacIsaac
Judges: Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon

Got competition results?
Help keep the piping and drumming world informed!
Send us your solo or pipe band results, complete with judges’ names and a photo or two if available.

Email your results to editor(at)pipesdrums.com

🏆   🥁   🎵

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
July 28, 2026
Neil Walker hoists 2026 Victorian Solo Piping Championships trophy
Results
July 28, 2026
Bevan, Millar, Svangtun, Lee, Greighlan take Pacific Northwest Games by storm
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?