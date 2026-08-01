McCready wins 2026 Dundonald Games overall trophy

Dundonald, Scotland – August 1, 2026 – Winning both light music events, Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, was the overall champion at the annual Dundonald Games near Kilmarnock.

The weather was breezy and cold with occasional rainy spells at the event, with Royal Dundonald Castle as a backdrop.

Piobaireachd (13 competed)

1st John Dew, Glasgow, “The Rout of Glenfruin”

2nd Martin Keßler

3rd Andrew Pattison

Judges: Derek Fraser, John Wilson

MSR (14 competed)

1st Gordon McCready, “Dr. E.G. McKinnon,” “Blair Drummond,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”

2nd Thomas Turner

3rd John Dew

Judges: Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon

Hornpipe & Jig (14 competed)

1st Gordon McCready Raigmore /Skylarks Asencion

2nd Thomas Turner

3rd Robbie MacIsaac

Judges: Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon