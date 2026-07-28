Bevan, Millar, Justice, Lee, Greighlan take Pacific Northwest Games by storm

Enumclaw, Washington – July 25-26, 2026 – Greighlan Cross won both events in Grade 3, the highest grade of contested band events, while Alastair Lee gained the Andrew Bonar Trophy at the Friday night Donald MacRae Pub Piping Hornpipe & Jig, Callum Bevan won the Open solo piping aggregate trophy, and Megan Millar was victorious in the Open solo snare drumming at the 79th Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Gathering at Enumclaw Expo Centre in warm, sunny, dry weather.

At the closing ceremonies, there was a massed bands tribute to Lynn Bullis, who is retiring as the British Columbia Pipers Association’s after many decades in the role.

Bands

Grade 1 (one performed for comments)

Medley

Simon Fraser University

Judges: Colin McWilliams, John Toohey (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

Simon Fraser University

Judges: Terry Lee, Colin McWilliams (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

Grade 2 (one performed for comments)

Medley

Cascadia 2

Judges: Colin McWilliams, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

MSR

Cascadia 2

Judges: Colin McWilliams, John Toohey (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Grade 3 (three competed)

Overall

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Portland Metro

3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,3)

3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (3,3,3,2)

Judges: Colin McWilliams, John Toohey (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,2)

3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Colin McWilliams, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

Grade 4 (six competed)

Overall

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Keith Highlanders

3rd Cascadia 4

4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

5th Portland Metro Youth

6th Clan Gordon

Medley

1st Northwest Junior (2,1,2,1)

2nd Keith Highlanders (1,2,1,2)

3rd Cascadia 4 (5,3,3,3)

4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (4,5,4,4)

5th Portland Metro Youth (3,4,6,5)

6th Clan Gordon (6,6,5,6)

Judges: Keith Paton, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior (1,1,1,1)

2nd Cascadia 4 (2,2,4,2)

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (3,4,3,3)

4th Keith Highlanders (5,3,2,4)

5th Portland Metro Youth (4,5,5,5)

6th Clan Gordon (6,6,6,6)

Judges: Keith Paton, John Toohey (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Grade 5 (three competed)

Overall

1st Northwest Junior 5

2nd Kenmore & District 5

3rd Tacoma Scots

Saturday Quick March Set

1st Northwest Junior 5 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Kenmore & District 5 (2,2,2,2)

3rd Tacoma Scots (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Colin McWilliams, John Toohey (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Sunday Quick March Set

1st Northwest Junior 5 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Kenmore & District 5 (2,2,2,2)

3rd Tacoma Scots (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Colin McWilliams, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

Quartets (MSR)

Grade 1 (one performed for comments)

SFU Q1

Judge: Alan Bevan

Grade 2 (two competed)

1st Cascadia 2 Q2

2nd Cascadia 2 Q1

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 3 (five competed)

1st Greighlan Crossing Q2

2nd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial

3rd Greighlan Crossing Q1

4th Kevin R. Blandford Memorial

5th Portland Metro Q1

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 4 (six competed)

1st Northwest Junior Q1

2nd Keith Highlanders Q1

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 Q1

4th Portland Metro Youth Q1

5th Cascadia 4 Q1

6th Clan Gordon Q1

Judge: John Toohey

Drum Corps Fanfare

Grade 1 (one performed for comments)

SFU D1 (one performed for comments)

Judges: Scott Robertson, Duncan Millar

Grade 4 (one performed for comments)

Northwest Junior D1 (one performed for comments)

Judges: Scott Robertson, Duncan Millar

Solo Piping

Donald MacRae Pub Piping Hornpipe & Jig (Andrew Bonar Trophy)

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Kyle Gaul

4th Zak Read

Judges: David Hilder, Shaunna Hilder

Open

Overall: Callum Bevan

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Bevan

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Zak Read

5th Micah Babinski

Judge: Craig Sutherland

2/4 March

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Micah Babinski

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Callum Bevan

6th Zak Read

Judge: David Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Callum Bevan

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Zak Read

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Aiden Fowler

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Jig

1st Callum Bevan

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Alastair Lee

5th Zak Read

6th Aiden Fowler

Judge: Danielle Millar

Grade 1

Overall: Jack Martin

Piobaireachd

1st Jeff Rowell

2nd Evan Jamieson

3rd Logan Gorsuch

4th Jack Martin

5th Colin Richdale

6th Peylon Stewart

Judge: David Hilder

2/4 March

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Jack Martin

4th Payton Stewart

5th Matthew MacRae

6th Jon Scott

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jack Martin

2nd Kyle Gaul

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Jon Scott

5th Logan Gorsuch

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Keith Paton

Jig

1st Jack Martin

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Malachi Wonder

4th Logan Gorsuch

5th John Scott

6th Kyle Gaul

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 2

Overall: Travis McEachern

Piobaireachd

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Sean Underwood

3rd Garrett Bargabos

4th Tyler Coleman

5th Vienna Scheyer

Judge: David Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Shaun Griffith

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Tyler Coleman

5th Vienna Scheyer

6th Garrett Bargabos

Judge: Keith Paton

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Tyler Coleman

3rd Sean Keating

4th Garrett Bargabos

5th Joshua Agee

6th Vienna Scheyer

Judge: Keith Paton

6/8 March

1st Alexandra Lye

2nd Travis McEachern

3rd Vienna Scheyer

4th Sean Underwood

5th Hannah Focken

6th Joshua Agee

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 3

Overall: Matthew Fleek

Piobaireachd

1st Daniel Croissant

2nd Matthew Fleek

3rd Trenton MacGregor

Judge: Danielle Millar

2/4 March

1st Keefe McWilliams

2nd Trenton MacGregor

3rd Matthew Fleek

4th Elsa Wonder

5th Maeve Ross

6th Eden Svangtun

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Maeve Ross

2nd Elsa Wonder

3rd Keelan Allen

4th Trenton MacGregor

5th Matthew Fleek

6th MacMhaolain-Williams

Judge: Terry Lee

Jig

1st Matthew Fleek

2nd Elsa Wonder

3rd Keefe McWilliams

4th Keelan Allen

5th Maeve Ross

6th Eden Svangtun

Judge: John Toohey

Grade 4

Overall: Adelynn Williams

Piobaireachd

1st Carl Wilder

2nd Ayden Fitzpatrick

3rd Adelynn Williams

4th Logan Gillespie

5th Andrew Heuett

6th Ilan Moss-Sheth

Judge: Alan Bevan

2/4 March

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Logan Gillespie

3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth

4th Patrick Sutherland

5th Oliver Cahill

6th Carl Wilder

Judge: John Toohey

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Ilan Moss-Sheth

3rd Ayden Fitzpatrick

4th Logan Gillespie

5th Carl Wilder

6th Stuart MacDonald

Judge: Alan Bevan

6/8 March

1st Ayden Fitzpatrick

2nd Adelynn Williams

3rd Logan Gillespie

4th Patrick Sutherland

5th Oliver Cahill

6th Ilan Moss-Sheth

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 5

Overall: Kieran MacDonald

2/4 March

1st Logan Lewis

2nd Caleb Lawler

3rd Kieran MacDonald

4th Bonnie Detlofsen

5th Eli Dick

6th Axel Boily

Judge: John Toohey

Slow Air

1st Kieran MacDonald

2nd Caleb Lawler

3rd Sebastian Minelga

4th Logan Lewis

5th Axel Boily

6th Eli Dick

Judge: Terry Lee

6/8 March

1st Eli Dick

2nd Kieran MacDonald

3rd Caleb Lawler

4th Logan Lewis

5th Bonnie Detlofsen

6th Axel Boily

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Adult

Overall: Barry Kirk

Piobaireachd

1st Barry Kirk

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

2/4 March

1st Rochelle Eldridge

2nd Barry Kirk

Judge: Terry Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Barry Kirk

2nd Rochelle Eldridge

Judge: Keith Paton

Slow Air

1st Barry Kirk

2nd Rochelle Eldridge

Judge: Danielle Millar

Beginner

2/4 March

Gabrielle Michalenka

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Slow Air

Gabrielle Michalenka

Judge: Alan Bevan

6/8 March

Gabrielle Michalenka

Judge: Keith Paton

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

Overall: Megan Millar

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Amanda Colwell

4th Jake Mix

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jake Mix

2nd Megan Millar

3rd Malcolm Fuller

4th Amanda Colwell

Judge: Scott Robertson

Grade 1

Overall: Aiden Huston

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Christian Nickerson

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Christian Nickerson

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 2

March, Strathspey & Reel

Max Fenwick

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

Max Fenwick

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 3

Overall: Isaiah Dahlstrom

2/4 March

1st Isaiah Dahlstrom

2nd Reilly Svangtun

3rd Madeleine Ferrie

4th Colleen Salmi

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Isaiah Dahlstrom

2nd Reilly Svangtun

3rd Madeleine Ferrie

4th Colleen Salmi

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 4

Overall: Ivy Moore

2/4 March

1st Sean Scarlett

2nd Ivy Moore

3rd Liz Dunsire

4th Brandon Potter

5th James Duncan

6th Liam Baird

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Ivy Moore

2nd Liz Dunsire

3rd Sean Scarlett

4th Brandon Potter

5th Liam Baird

6th Audrey Brannon

Judge: Duncan Millar

Tenor

Overall: Elise Svangtun

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Harry Justice

2nd Elise Svangtun

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Rachel Holyoake

2nd Elise Svangtun

Judge: Duncan Millar

Intermediate

Overall: Rosie Ferrie

March, Strathspey & Reel

Rosie Ferrie

Judge: Duncan Millar

6/8 March

Rosie Ferrie

Judge: Scott Robertson

Beginner

2/4 March

Seth Baird

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

Seth Baird

Judge: Duncan Millar

Bass

Overall: Christian Vegors

MSR

1st Christian Vegors

2nd Liam Baird

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Christian Vegors

2nd Liam Baird

Judge: Duncan Millar