Bevan, Millar, Justice, Lee, Greighlan take Pacific Northwest Games by storm
Enumclaw, Washington – July 25-26, 2026 – Greighlan Cross won both events in Grade 3, the highest grade of contested band events, while Alastair Lee gained the Andrew Bonar Trophy at the Friday night Donald MacRae Pub Piping Hornpipe & Jig, Callum Bevan won the Open solo piping aggregate trophy, and Megan Millar was victorious in the Open solo snare drumming at the 79th Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Gathering at Enumclaw Expo Centre in warm, sunny, dry weather.
At the closing ceremonies, there was a massed bands tribute to Lynn Bullis, who is retiring as the British Columbia Pipers Association’s after many decades in the role.
Bands
Grade 1 (one performed for comments)
Medley
Simon Fraser University
Judges: Colin McWilliams, John Toohey (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
Simon Fraser University
Judges: Terry Lee, Colin McWilliams (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
Grade 2 (one performed for comments)
Medley
Cascadia 2
Judges: Colin McWilliams, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
MSR
Cascadia 2
Judges: Colin McWilliams, John Toohey (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
Grade 3 (three competed)
Overall
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Portland Metro
3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)
2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,3)
3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (3,3,3,2)
Judges: Colin McWilliams, John Toohey (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)
2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,2)
3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Colin McWilliams, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
Grade 4 (six competed)
Overall
1st Northwest Junior
2nd Keith Highlanders
3rd Cascadia 4
4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
5th Portland Metro Youth
6th Clan Gordon
Medley
1st Northwest Junior (2,1,2,1)
2nd Keith Highlanders (1,2,1,2)
3rd Cascadia 4 (5,3,3,3)
4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (4,5,4,4)
5th Portland Metro Youth (3,4,6,5)
6th Clan Gordon (6,6,5,6)
Judges: Keith Paton, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
MSR
1st Northwest Junior (1,1,1,1)
2nd Cascadia 4 (2,2,4,2)
3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (3,4,3,3)
4th Keith Highlanders (5,3,2,4)
5th Portland Metro Youth (4,5,5,5)
6th Clan Gordon (6,6,6,6)
Judges: Keith Paton, John Toohey (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
Grade 5 (three competed)
Overall
1st Northwest Junior 5
2nd Kenmore & District 5
3rd Tacoma Scots
Saturday Quick March Set
1st Northwest Junior 5 (1,1,1,1)
2nd Kenmore & District 5 (2,2,2,2)
3rd Tacoma Scots (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Colin McWilliams, John Toohey (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
Sunday Quick March Set
1st Northwest Junior 5 (1,1,1,1)
2nd Kenmore & District 5 (2,2,2,2)
3rd Tacoma Scots (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Colin McWilliams, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
Quartets (MSR)
Grade 1 (one performed for comments)
SFU Q1
Judge: Alan Bevan
Grade 2 (two competed)
1st Cascadia 2 Q2
2nd Cascadia 2 Q1
Judge: Terry Lee
Grade 3 (five competed)
1st Greighlan Crossing Q2
2nd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial
3rd Greighlan Crossing Q1
4th Kevin R. Blandford Memorial
5th Portland Metro Q1
Judge: Keith Paton
Grade 4 (six competed)
1st Northwest Junior Q1
2nd Keith Highlanders Q1
3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 Q1
4th Portland Metro Youth Q1
5th Cascadia 4 Q1
6th Clan Gordon Q1
Judge: John Toohey
Drum Corps Fanfare
Grade 1 (one performed for comments)
SFU D1 (one performed for comments)
Judges: Scott Robertson, Duncan Millar
Grade 4 (one performed for comments)
Northwest Junior D1 (one performed for comments)
Judges: Scott Robertson, Duncan Millar
Solo Piping
Donald MacRae Pub Piping Hornpipe & Jig (Andrew Bonar Trophy)
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Kyle Gaul
4th Zak Read
Judges: David Hilder, Shaunna Hilder
Open
Overall: Callum Bevan
Piobaireachd
1st Callum Bevan
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Zak Read
5th Micah Babinski
Judge: Craig Sutherland
2/4 March
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Micah Babinski
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Callum Bevan
6th Zak Read
Judge: David Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Callum Bevan
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Zak Read
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Aiden Fowler
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Jig
1st Callum Bevan
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Alastair Lee
5th Zak Read
6th Aiden Fowler
Judge: Danielle Millar
Grade 1
Overall: Jack Martin
Piobaireachd
1st Jeff Rowell
2nd Evan Jamieson
3rd Logan Gorsuch
4th Jack Martin
5th Colin Richdale
6th Peylon Stewart
Judge: David Hilder
2/4 March
1st Logan Gorsuch
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Jack Martin
4th Payton Stewart
5th Matthew MacRae
6th Jon Scott
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jack Martin
2nd Kyle Gaul
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Jon Scott
5th Logan Gorsuch
6th Malachi Wonder
Judge: Keith Paton
Jig
1st Jack Martin
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Malachi Wonder
4th Logan Gorsuch
5th John Scott
6th Kyle Gaul
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Grade 2
Overall: Travis McEachern
Piobaireachd
1st Travis McEachern
2nd Sean Underwood
3rd Garrett Bargabos
4th Tyler Coleman
5th Vienna Scheyer
Judge: David Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Travis McEachern
2nd Shaun Griffith
3rd Sean Underwood
4th Tyler Coleman
5th Vienna Scheyer
6th Garrett Bargabos
Judge: Keith Paton
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Travis McEachern
2nd Tyler Coleman
3rd Sean Keating
4th Garrett Bargabos
5th Joshua Agee
6th Vienna Scheyer
Judge: Keith Paton
6/8 March
1st Alexandra Lye
2nd Travis McEachern
3rd Vienna Scheyer
4th Sean Underwood
5th Hannah Focken
6th Joshua Agee
Judge: Terry Lee
Grade 3
Overall: Matthew Fleek
Piobaireachd
1st Daniel Croissant
2nd Matthew Fleek
3rd Trenton MacGregor
Judge: Danielle Millar
2/4 March
1st Keefe McWilliams
2nd Trenton MacGregor
3rd Matthew Fleek
4th Elsa Wonder
5th Maeve Ross
6th Eden Svangtun
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Maeve Ross
2nd Elsa Wonder
3rd Keelan Allen
4th Trenton MacGregor
5th Matthew Fleek
6th MacMhaolain-Williams
Judge: Terry Lee
Jig
1st Matthew Fleek
2nd Elsa Wonder
3rd Keefe McWilliams
4th Keelan Allen
5th Maeve Ross
6th Eden Svangtun
Judge: John Toohey
Grade 4
Overall: Adelynn Williams
Piobaireachd
1st Carl Wilder
2nd Ayden Fitzpatrick
3rd Adelynn Williams
4th Logan Gillespie
5th Andrew Heuett
6th Ilan Moss-Sheth
Judge: Alan Bevan
2/4 March
1st Adelynn Williams
2nd Logan Gillespie
3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth
4th Patrick Sutherland
5th Oliver Cahill
6th Carl Wilder
Judge: John Toohey
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adelynn Williams
2nd Ilan Moss-Sheth
3rd Ayden Fitzpatrick
4th Logan Gillespie
5th Carl Wilder
6th Stuart MacDonald
Judge: Alan Bevan
6/8 March
1st Ayden Fitzpatrick
2nd Adelynn Williams
3rd Logan Gillespie
4th Patrick Sutherland
5th Oliver Cahill
6th Ilan Moss-Sheth
Judge: Keith Paton
Grade 5
Overall: Kieran MacDonald
2/4 March
1st Logan Lewis
2nd Caleb Lawler
3rd Kieran MacDonald
4th Bonnie Detlofsen
5th Eli Dick
6th Axel Boily
Judge: John Toohey
Slow Air
1st Kieran MacDonald
2nd Caleb Lawler
3rd Sebastian Minelga
4th Logan Lewis
5th Axel Boily
6th Eli Dick
Judge: Terry Lee
6/8 March
1st Eli Dick
2nd Kieran MacDonald
3rd Caleb Lawler
4th Logan Lewis
5th Bonnie Detlofsen
6th Axel Boily
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Adult
Overall: Barry Kirk
Piobaireachd
1st Barry Kirk
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
2/4 March
1st Rochelle Eldridge
2nd Barry Kirk
Judge: Terry Lee
Strathspey & Reel
1st Barry Kirk
2nd Rochelle Eldridge
Judge: Keith Paton
Slow Air
1st Barry Kirk
2nd Rochelle Eldridge
Judge: Danielle Millar
Beginner
2/4 March
Gabrielle Michalenka
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Slow Air
Gabrielle Michalenka
Judge: Alan Bevan
6/8 March
Gabrielle Michalenka
Judge: Keith Paton
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
Overall: Megan Millar
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Megan Millar
2nd Malcolm Fuller
3rd Amanda Colwell
4th Jake Mix
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jake Mix
2nd Megan Millar
3rd Malcolm Fuller
4th Amanda Colwell
Judge: Scott Robertson
Grade 1
Overall: Aiden Huston
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Christian Nickerson
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Christian Nickerson
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 2
March, Strathspey & Reel
Max Fenwick
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
Max Fenwick
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 3
Overall: Isaiah Dahlstrom
2/4 March
1st Isaiah Dahlstrom
2nd Reilly Svangtun
3rd Madeleine Ferrie
4th Colleen Salmi
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
1st Isaiah Dahlstrom
2nd Reilly Svangtun
3rd Madeleine Ferrie
4th Colleen Salmi
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 4
Overall: Ivy Moore
2/4 March
1st Sean Scarlett
2nd Ivy Moore
3rd Liz Dunsire
4th Brandon Potter
5th James Duncan
6th Liam Baird
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
1st Ivy Moore
2nd Liz Dunsire
3rd Sean Scarlett
4th Brandon Potter
5th Liam Baird
6th Audrey Brannon
Judge: Duncan Millar
Tenor
Overall: Elise Svangtun
March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Harry Justice
2nd Elise Svangtun
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Rachel Holyoake
2nd Elise Svangtun
Judge: Duncan Millar
Intermediate
Overall: Rosie Ferrie
March, Strathspey & Reel
Rosie Ferrie
Judge: Duncan Millar
6/8 March
Rosie Ferrie
Judge: Scott Robertson
Beginner
2/4 March
Seth Baird
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
Seth Baird
Judge: Duncan Millar
Bass
Overall: Christian Vegors
MSR
1st Christian Vegors
2nd Liam Baird
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Christian Vegors
2nd Liam Baird
Judge: Duncan Millar
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