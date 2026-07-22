2026 Inveraray Games features second solo snare drumming competitions for juniors

Inveraray, Scotland – July 21, 2026 – In addition to the Inveraray Highland Games’ traditional solo piping events, the popular gathering saw its second successive Solo Drumming Competition.

Daniel Farrell won the contest for snare drummers ages 15 to 18, and Nathan Paul won the presentation shield for the Best Local Drummer award.

“The Inveraray Solo Drumming contest was nothing short of a success,” commented judge Steven McWhirter. “It was great to see drummers from as far away as Edinburgh make the trip to compete. I was impressed with the drum pad and sticks competitors, which is a great sign that there is a hunger for drumming, especially in the mid-Argyll area. It would be great to nurture this interest in drumming there to help support the local bands of the area. This competition is the first step in that direction and can only be a positive thing for drummers and bands in the future.”

15-18 years old

1st Daniel Farrell

2nd Emma Silcock

3rd Martha Muir

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Younger than 15

1st Nathan Paul

2nd Gregor Morrow

3rd Blair Oparks

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Sticks & Pad

1st Lucy Matilda Clark

2nd Lily Clark

3rd Seamus Machrie

Judge: Steven McWhirter