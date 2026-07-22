2026 Inveraray Games features second solo snare drumming competitions for juniors
Inveraray, Scotland – July 21, 2026 – In addition to the Inveraray Highland Games’ traditional solo piping events, the popular gathering saw its second successive Solo Drumming Competition.
Daniel Farrell won the contest for snare drummers ages 15 to 18, and Nathan Paul won the presentation shield for the Best Local Drummer award.
“The Inveraray Solo Drumming contest was nothing short of a success,” commented judge Steven McWhirter. “It was great to see drummers from as far away as Edinburgh make the trip to compete. I was impressed with the drum pad and sticks competitors, which is a great sign that there is a hunger for drumming, especially in the mid-Argyll area. It would be great to nurture this interest in drumming there to help support the local bands of the area. This competition is the first step in that direction and can only be a positive thing for drummers and bands in the future.”
15-18 years old
1st Daniel Farrell
2nd Emma Silcock
3rd Martha Muir
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Younger than 15
1st Nathan Paul
2nd Gregor Morrow
3rd Blair Oparks
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Sticks & Pad
1st Lucy Matilda Clark
2nd Lily Clark
3rd Seamus Machrie
Judge: Steven McWhirter
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