Angus D. MacColl, Ben Duncan, Steven Leask on top at Inveraray Games

Inveraray, Scotland – July 18, 2023 – The popular Inveraray Highland Games on the grounds of Inveraray Castle saw Argyllshire native Angus D. MacColl win the Premier- and A-Grade Piobaireachd contest, while Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan won the 2/4 March and Steven Leask, Glasgow, took the Strathspey & Reel event. The weather was sunny and warm.

Premier- & A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

2nd Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

3rd Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

4th Steven, Leask, Glasgow

5th Sarah Muir, Glasgow

6th Sandy Cameron, Glasgow

Judges: Murray Henderson, Bill Wotherspoon

2/4 March

1st Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

2nd Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

3rd Callum Beaumont, St. Andrew’s, Scotland

4th Sarah Muir

5th Angus D. MacColl

6th Cameron MacDougall

Judges: Tom Johnston, Iain MacLellan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Steven Leask

2nd Cameron MacDougall

3rd Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

4th Sarah Muir

5th Callum Beaumont

6th Angus D. MacColl

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Barry Donaldson

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

2nd John Dew, Edinburgh

3rd John MacDonald

4th Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

5th James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland

6th Steven Gray

2/4 March

1st Sandy Cameron

2nd Keith Bowes, Glasgow

3rd Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

4th John Dew, Edinburgh

5th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

6th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland



C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Keith Bowes

2nd Josh Chandler, Victoria, Australia

3rd Rory Robson, Glasgow

4th Kyle Cameron, Ullapool, Scotland

5th Piers Dover, Christchurch, New Zealand

6th Andrew Smith

2/4 March

1st Daniel Johnstone, Glasgow

2nd Piers Dover

3rd Josh Chandler

4th Andrew Smith

5th Kyle Cameron

6th Kyle Shead, Hemingbrough, England

Next to the Northern Meeting, Argyllshire Gathering and Piping Society of London’s events, Inveraray is generally considered the most important non-invitational solo competition in the UK.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from Inveraray as they become available.