Inveraray offers a warm welcome with first games in three years; Angus D. MacColl wins P&A Piobaireachd and overall

Inveraray, Scotland – July 19, 2022 – Three years have passed since the Inveraray Highland Games occurred, and the popular event for the UK’s top solo pipers came back strong in hot and mostly sunny conditions at the games park in the shadow of Inveraray Castle.

In early results from the top events, Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, won the piobaireachd event for those grade Premier or A in ceol mor by the Competing Pipers Association. Inveraray requires all competitors to be a member with a grading from the CPA. Connor Sinclair took the March and Greig Canning won the Strathspey & Reel. MacColl was the overall champion on the day.

Next to the Argyllshire Gathering, Scottish Piping Society of London and Northern Meeting competitions, Inveraray is considered by many to be the most significant non-invitational piping competition in the UK.

The CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) also staged their competitions at the games.

By the time the B-Grade Piobaireachd was ending around 5:30 pm, rain had set in.

Premier & A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Sarah Muir, Glasgow

3rd Jamie Forrester, East Lothian, Scotland

4th John Mulhearn, Glasgow

5th Steven Leask, Glasgow

6th Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland

March

1st Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

2nd Calum Watson, Glasgow

3rd Angus D. MacColl

4th Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

5th Steven Leask

6th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Strathspey & Reel

1st Greig Canning

2nd Sarah Muir

3rd Jamie Forrester

4th Gordon McCready

5th Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

6th Angus D. MacColl

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Eireann Ianetta-Mackay, Perth, Scotland

2nd Calum Brown, Aberdeen

3rd Greig Canning

4th John Dew, Perth, Scotland

5th Fraser Allison

6th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

March

1st Ciaren Ross, Glasgow

2nd Fraser Allison

3rd Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland

4th John Dew

5th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

6th Eireann Ianetta-MacKay

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ciaren Ross

2nd John Dew

3rd Kris Coyle, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland

4th Fraser Allison

5th Jamie Elder

6th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Gregor MacDonald, Oban, Scotland

2nd James McPetrie, Aberdeen

3rd Josh Chandler, Australia

4th Kyle Snead, Selby, England

5th Robert Low, Edinburgh

6th Andrew Yu, Edinburgh

March

1st Rebecca Capon, Brisbane

2nd Bobby Allen, Glasgow

3rd Chris McLeish

4th James McPetrie

5th Stuart McCallum, Glasgow

6th Josh Chandler

Strathspey & Reel

1st Bobby Allen

2nd Ross Connor, Campbeltown, Scotland

3rd Chris McLeish

4th Stuart McCallum

5th Rebecca Capon

6th Kyle Snead, Selby, England

Juniors

Open Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Innes Munro

2nd Grace Kelman

3rd Cameron Blue MacPhail

4th Calan McGuigan

Local Under 15

March

1st Euan McCartan

2nd Arran Brown

3rd Rio Arkwell

4th Hannah Millar

5th Archie Johnston

6th Hugh Anderson

CLASP

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st John Nevans

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd Iain Kirkwood

4th Con Houlihan

March

1st Con Houlihan

2nd Robert Russell

3rd Craig Turnbull

4th William Wardrope

5th Janette Greenwood

6th Iain Kirkwood

Strathspey & Reel

1st Robert Russell

2nd William Wardrope

3rd Craig Turnbull

4th Janette Greenwood

5th Con Houlihan

6th Iain Kirkwood

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Hall

2nd William Wardrope

3rd Duncan Lamont

4th Dagmar Pesta

5th Dorothy Moodie

6th Hector Thomson

March

1st John Nevans

2nd Ben Hall

3rd David Richardson

4th Hector Thomson

5th Dagmar Pesta

6th Duncan Lamont

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Hall

2nd David Richardson

3rd John Nevans

4th Duncan Lamont

5th Hector Thomson

6th Dagmar Pesta

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Philip Duthie

2nd Rebecca Morris

March

1st Grant Walker

2nd Rebecca Morris

3rd Philip Duthie

Strathspey & Reel

1st Grant Walker

2nd Philip Duthie

3rd Rebecca Morris