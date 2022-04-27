Inveraray back on track to wow in-person listeners and competitors

After two years of nothing thanks to the pandemic, the Inveraray Highland Games plan to be back with their familiar in-person solo piping competitions, held almost at the foot of Inveraray Castle in the picturesque Argyllshire town.

Next to the Argyllshire Gathering at Oban and the Northern Meeting at Inverness, Inveraray Games are considered by most soloists as the most prestigious non-invitational events on the Scottish calendar.

The competitions attract a sizable entry across all Competing Pipers Association grades, from Premier to C.

Deadline for entries is June 24th, and can be completed via the games’ online entry system.

Like most Highland games in the UK, there are no pipe band competitions at Inveraray, but the event features band performances, including a few from local heroes and reigning World Champions Inveraray & District.

The games were last held in 2019 when Cameron MacDougall of Nigg, Scotland, won the top aggregate award.

The Dr. Lesley Craig kiltpin is awarded each time for the winner of the Premier Grade Piobaireachd competition.