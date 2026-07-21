Local hero Stuart Liddell wins the big trophy at 2026 Inveraray Games

Inveraray, Scotland – July 21, 2026 – Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, won both light music events and was fourth in the Piobaireachd to win the aggregate Alasdair Crystal Memorial Trophy in the Premier and A Grade events at the annual Inveraray Highland Games. Piobaireachd winner Callum Beaumont of Guardbridge, Scotland, was runner-up.

The games saw the welcome return of Iain Speirs to the non-big-gatherings games circuit, though Inveraray always attracts a large entry and features immaculate organization. The weather was mostly sunny with a high of about 19°C.

According to Piping Convener Brian Spalding, entries were full across the Senior events, and especially healthy on previous years in Junior events, with nearly 100 competing overall.

“The judges were pleased with the playing overall,” Spalding said. “I wish to thank all who competed, judged and supported our events today.”

Premier & A Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Beaumont

2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

3rd Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

4th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

5th Stuart Liddell

6th Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland

Judges: Alan Forbes, John Wilson

2/4 March

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Angus MacColl

3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

4th Sarah Muir

5th Callum Beaumont

Judges: Ian Duncan, Tom Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Connor Sinclair

4th Cameron May

5th Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

6th Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

Judges: Jack Taylor, Robert Wallace

B Grade

Piobaireachd

1st John Dew, Glasgow

2nd Fraser Allison, Glasgow

3rd Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

4th Ursa Beckford, Portland, Maine

5th Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

6th Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Bill Wotherspoon

2/4 March

1st Arran Green

2nd Scott Wallace

3rd Andrew Pattison

4th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

5th Christopher McCarten

Judges: Ian Duncan, Tom Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Christopher McCarten

2nd Alastair Brown

3rd Fraser Allison

4th Scott Wallace

5th Callum Davidson

6th Liam Nicolson, Melbourne, Australia

Judges: Jack Taylor, Robert Wallace

C Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Gregor Grierson, Dumfries, Scotland

2nd Aaron Hughes, Johnstone, Scotland

3rd Andrew Bell, Dunoon, Scotland

4th Thomas Turner

5th David Stulpner, Perth, Australia

6th Chris Coates, Lochgilphead, Scotland

Judges: Euan Anderson, Logan Tannock

2/4 March

1st Lewis Maxwell, Alva, Scotland

2nd Chris Coates

3rd Kevin Low

4th Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

5th David Maitland Gardner

Judges: Ian Duncan, Tom Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Calum Craib, Benbecula, Scotland

2nd Owen Muir

3rd Kevin Low

4th Andrew Bell

5th Arran Hughes

6th Thomas Turner

Judges: Jack Taylor, Robert Wallace

Juniors

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Hugh Anderson

2nd James Silcock

3rd Finn MacDermid

4th Owen McCreadie

5th Alasdair Bullock

6th Morla Bruce

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Iain Hurst

2/4 March

1st Rory Forbes

2nd Jack Folan

3rd Sam Brass

4th Liam Kennedy

5th Morla Bruce

6th Lauren Bain

Judge: Murray Henderson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Kennedy

2nd Morla Bruce

3rd Sam Brass

4th Jack Folan

5th Arran Brown

6th Shay McInarlin

Judge: Murray Henderson

Locals

2/4 March

1st Hugh Anderson

2nd Arran Brown

3rd Ewan McCracken

4th Rowan Cockburn

Strathspey & Reel

1st Hugh Anderson

2nd Rowan Cockburn

3rd Arran Brown

4th Liam Kennedy

15-18 years

2/4 March

1st Robbie Dewar

2nd Alexander Cruickshank

3rd Alasdair Bullock

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alasdair Bullock

2nd Alexander Cruickshank

3rd Robbie Dewar