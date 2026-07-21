Local hero Stuart Liddell wins the big trophy at 2026 Inveraray Games
Inveraray, Scotland – July 21, 2026 – Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, won both light music events and was fourth in the Piobaireachd to win the aggregate Alasdair Crystal Memorial Trophy in the Premier and A Grade events at the annual Inveraray Highland Games. Piobaireachd winner Callum Beaumont of Guardbridge, Scotland, was runner-up.
The games saw the welcome return of Iain Speirs to the non-big-gatherings games circuit, though Inveraray always attracts a large entry and features immaculate organization. The weather was mostly sunny with a high of about 19°C.
According to Piping Convener Brian Spalding, entries were full across the Senior events, and especially healthy on previous years in Junior events, with nearly 100 competing overall.
“The judges were pleased with the playing overall,” Spalding said. “I wish to thank all who competed, judged and supported our events today.”
Premier & A Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Callum Beaumont
2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
3rd Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
4th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
5th Stuart Liddell
6th Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland
Judges: Alan Forbes, John Wilson
2/4 March
1st Stuart Liddell
2nd Angus MacColl
3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
4th Sarah Muir
5th Callum Beaumont
Judges: Ian Duncan, Tom Johnstone
Strathspey & Reel
1st Stuart Liddell
2nd Callum Beaumont
3rd Connor Sinclair
4th Cameron May
5th Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
6th Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
Judges: Jack Taylor, Robert Wallace
B Grade
Piobaireachd
1st John Dew, Glasgow
2nd Fraser Allison, Glasgow
3rd Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland
4th Ursa Beckford, Portland, Maine
5th Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
6th Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland
Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Bill Wotherspoon
2/4 March
1st Arran Green
2nd Scott Wallace
3rd Andrew Pattison
4th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
5th Christopher McCarten
Judges: Ian Duncan, Tom Johnstone
Strathspey & Reel
1st Christopher McCarten
2nd Alastair Brown
3rd Fraser Allison
4th Scott Wallace
5th Callum Davidson
6th Liam Nicolson, Melbourne, Australia
Judges: Jack Taylor, Robert Wallace
C Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Gregor Grierson, Dumfries, Scotland
2nd Aaron Hughes, Johnstone, Scotland
3rd Andrew Bell, Dunoon, Scotland
4th Thomas Turner
5th David Stulpner, Perth, Australia
6th Chris Coates, Lochgilphead, Scotland
Judges: Euan Anderson, Logan Tannock
2/4 March
1st Lewis Maxwell, Alva, Scotland
2nd Chris Coates
3rd Kevin Low
4th Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
5th David Maitland Gardner
Judges: Ian Duncan, Tom Johnstone
Strathspey & Reel
1st Calum Craib, Benbecula, Scotland
2nd Owen Muir
3rd Kevin Low
4th Andrew Bell
5th Arran Hughes
6th Thomas Turner
Judges: Jack Taylor, Robert Wallace
Juniors
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Hugh Anderson
2nd James Silcock
3rd Finn MacDermid
4th Owen McCreadie
5th Alasdair Bullock
6th Morla Bruce
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Iain Hurst
2/4 March
1st Rory Forbes
2nd Jack Folan
3rd Sam Brass
4th Liam Kennedy
5th Morla Bruce
6th Lauren Bain
Judge: Murray Henderson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Kennedy
2nd Morla Bruce
3rd Sam Brass
4th Jack Folan
5th Arran Brown
6th Shay McInarlin
Judge: Murray Henderson
Locals
2/4 March
1st Hugh Anderson
2nd Arran Brown
3rd Ewan McCracken
4th Rowan Cockburn
Strathspey & Reel
1st Hugh Anderson
2nd Rowan Cockburn
3rd Arran Brown
4th Liam Kennedy
15-18 years
2/4 March
1st Robbie Dewar
2nd Alexander Cruickshank
3rd Alasdair Bullock
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alasdair Bullock
2nd Alexander Cruickshank
3rd Robbie Dewar
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