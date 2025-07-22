Slam dunk for Duncan at 2025 Inveraray Games with two of three firsts
Inveraray, Scotland – July 22, 2025 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh won two of the three solo piping events on offer for those graded Premier or A by the Competing Pipers Association at the annual Inveraray Highland Games, thus gaining the overall trophy for the second straight year.
Considered one of the best-organized outdoor competitions in the UK, the senior events saw about 70 pipers compete.
Premier/A-Grade
Overall (Alasdair Chrystal Memorial Trophy)
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
3rd Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland
4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
Piobaireachd (18 entered)
1st Stuart Liddell
2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
4th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
5th Sarah Muir, Glasgow
6th Ben Duncan
Judges: Murray Henderson, John Wilson
2/4 March (21 entered)
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Connor Sinclair
3rd Cameron May
4th Stuart Liddell
5th Craig Muirhead, Glasgow
6th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock
Strathspey & Reel (21 entered)
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Connor Sinclair
3rd John Dew, Glasgow
4th Cameron May
5th Angus D. MacColl
6th Brodie Watson-Massey
Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Calum Carn, Wellington, New Zealand
2nd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland
3rd Kyle Cameron, Ullapool, Scotland
4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
5th Alistair Brown, Ayr, Scotland
6th Mike Fitzhenry, Glasgow
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Ronnie McShannon
2/4 March
1st Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland
2nd Liam Nicolson, Albury, Australia
3rd Ross Conner
4th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland
5th Kyle Cameron
6th Jamie Brownlie, Lanark, Scotland
Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ross Conner
2nd James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland
3rd Ruairidh Brown
4th Dan Nevans, Glasgow
5th Calum Carn
6th Piers Dover, Christchurch
Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st John McElmurry, Pomeroy, Northern Ireland
2nd David Stulpner, Australia
3rd Mark MacKenzie
4th Scott MacLean
5th Andrew Pattison
6th Walter Glendinning
Judges: Tom Johnston, Robert Wallace
C-Grade (25 competed)
2/4 March
1st Chris McCarten
2nd Kyle Shead
3rd Lewis Maxwell
4th Rebecca Capen
5th Iain Simpson
6th Hector Finlayson
Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock
Strathspey & Reel
1st Kyle Shead
2nd Scott Garden
3rd Andrew Pattison
4th John McElmurry
5th Chris McCarten
6th Gregor McDonald
Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock
Novice
1st Kayla Folan
2nd Keiran Wilson
3rd Eilidh Raesdale
Judge: Myles Gardner
Chanter
1st Levi Nicholson
2nd Rian Wilson
3rd Orla Mochrie
Judge: Myles Gardner
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from Inveraray as they are made available.
A previous version of this story reported an incorrect P/A Piobaireachd result due to a misinterpretation of the summary posted by the games.
