Slam dunk for Duncan at 2025 Inveraray Games with two of three firsts

Inveraray, Scotland – July 22, 2025 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh won two of the three solo piping events on offer for those graded Premier or A by the Competing Pipers Association at the annual Inveraray Highland Games, thus gaining the overall trophy for the second straight year.

Considered one of the best-organized outdoor competitions in the UK, the senior events saw about 70 pipers compete.

Premier/A-Grade

Overall (Alasdair Chrystal Memorial Trophy)

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

3rd Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

Piobaireachd (18 entered)

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

4th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

5th Sarah Muir, Glasgow

6th Ben Duncan

Judges: Murray Henderson, John Wilson

2/4 March (21 entered)

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Connor Sinclair

3rd Cameron May

4th Stuart Liddell

5th Craig Muirhead, Glasgow

6th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock

Strathspey & Reel (21 entered)

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Connor Sinclair

3rd John Dew, Glasgow

4th Cameron May

5th Angus D. MacColl

6th Brodie Watson-Massey

Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Calum Carn, Wellington, New Zealand

2nd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

3rd Kyle Cameron, Ullapool, Scotland

4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

5th Alistair Brown, Ayr, Scotland

6th Mike Fitzhenry, Glasgow

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Ronnie McShannon

2/4 March

1st Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

2nd Liam Nicolson, Albury, Australia

3rd Ross Conner

4th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

5th Kyle Cameron

6th Jamie Brownlie, Lanark, Scotland

Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ross Conner

2nd James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland

3rd Ruairidh Brown

4th Dan Nevans, Glasgow

5th Calum Carn

6th Piers Dover, Christchurch

Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st John McElmurry, Pomeroy, Northern Ireland

2nd David Stulpner, Australia

3rd Mark MacKenzie

4th Scott MacLean

5th Andrew Pattison

6th Walter Glendinning

Judges: Tom Johnston, Robert Wallace

C-Grade (25 competed)

2/4 March

1st Chris McCarten

2nd Kyle Shead

3rd Lewis Maxwell

4th Rebecca Capen

5th Iain Simpson

6th Hector Finlayson

Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock

Strathspey & Reel

1st Kyle Shead

2nd Scott Garden

3rd Andrew Pattison

4th John McElmurry

5th Chris McCarten

6th Gregor McDonald

Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Logan Tannock

Novice

1st Kayla Folan

2nd Keiran Wilson

3rd Eilidh Raesdale

Judge: Myles Gardner

Chanter

1st Levi Nicholson

2nd Rian Wilson

3rd Orla Mochrie

Judge: Myles Gardner

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from Inveraray as they are made available.

A previous version of this story reported an incorrect P/A Piobaireachd result due to a misinterpretation of the summary posted by the games.